Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 23rd of July 2021 04:30:53 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Ansible Infographic

    Ansible is an open-source, simple, and robust IT automation tool, much like Chef. It helps automate repetitive tasks that save time, such as setting up AWS S3 buckets and much more. Ansible can also do configuration management, and it is super easy to use. This Ansible infographic will help you understand the fundamental concepts.

  • How to copy and transfer files remotely on Linux using scp/rsync - nixCraft

    n Linux, how do I copy and transfer files remotely between two Linux machines? What command do I need to use to transfer files between Unix/macOS and Linux computers securely?

    In Linux and Unix-like systems, you need to use the scp command or rsync command to copy files and directories between remote machines securely. This page explains how to use the scp/rsync command to copy and transfer files securely.

  • How To Improve Your WordPress Speed & Performance (Ultimate Guide)

    In this digital world, everything is about speed and performance. Every developer and business owner continuously find a way how to speed up WordPress sites. The following information will help you, how to improve your WordPress speed & performance (Ultimate Guide). you will learn a few tips for increasing your WordPress site speed and performance.

  • Cloud 101 - Jenkins Automation - Anto ./ Online

    Jenkins is an open-source automation server to build, test, automate and deploy projects, much like Ansible. It is a continuous integration and continuous delivery server. It is Java-based and has the support of more than 1700 plugins to extend its functionality. First, you must create pipelines to operate Jenkins.

  • Cloud 101 – Puppet Automation - Anto ./ Online

    Puppet is an open-source automation tool for the configuration and management of servers, much like Ansible. It works by defining the desired state of the systems in your infrastructure. Therefore, you do not have to describe any steps required. Instead, the domain-specific language called Puppet Code helps define your desired state.

  • Cloud 101 – Chef Automation - Anto ./ Online

    Chef is an open-source IT automation tool for configuration management, much like Ansible. It acts as infrastructure as code and follows the client-server architecture. To write configurations, it uses Ruby, a domain-specific language (DSL). It can use both physical and virtual machines to manage infrastructure.

  • How to Install Fail2ban on Ubuntu 20.04 with Configuration

    Today, we will look at how you can install Fail2ban on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal, which will protect your servers from malicious attacks from bad bots and hackers. Those who are not familiar with Fail2ban are an intrusion prevention software framework that protects computer servers from primarily brute-force attacks and banning bad user agents, banning URL scanners and much more. Fail2ban achieves this by reading access/error logs of your server or web applications. Fail2ban is coded in the python programming language.

  • How to use top command in Linux guide 2021

    The top command in Linux is one of the most frequently used commands in our daily system administrative jobs. If you are looking for your career as a system administrator you must know about the top command.

    Top command is used to show the linux processes. You can view the real time running system. You can see the processor activity and view real-time task managed by kernel. You can use neccesary action to stop, kill any unwanted process.

    When you will run this command, it will will open an interactive command mode where the top half portion will contain the statistics of processes and resource usage. And other/lower half contains a list of the currently running processes.

  • dnswalk a zone transfer tool in Kali Linux step by step Tutorial

    dnswalk is a DNS debugger. It performs zone transfers of specified domains and checks the database in numerous ways for internal consistency, and accuracy.

  • Linux GECOS information demystified | Enable Sysadmin

    GECOS information might be one of the last great mysteries of modern computing. Why is GECOS such a unicorn topic for Linux folk? I think it's because sysadmins refer to it as GECOS without knowing the acronym's meaning or its original purpose. Sysadmins refer to this /etc/passwd file information as the User Comment field. User comment makes it sound like something that is user-editable and is open to change on a whim. Neither of those is true. This field is not user-editable, and the field is generally used to hold an account's purpose (for system or service accounts) or the user's full name and other information.

  • Significance of DocOps and Documentation Testing in DevOps

    It's been quite some time since I wrote the last article in this DevOps series. But it's time I focused on one of the most crucial essentials in DevOps, which is documentation.

    It might feel like a very obvious activity within the DevOps community, but efficient documentation is often neglected across different organizations.

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: Steam Deck and Microsoft Abusing GPL

  • Steam Deck, Audacity Apology & Other Linux News

    This week has had a lot of amazing Linux news, like the Steam Deck the recent Audacity apology, even Microsofts own Linux distro, and rather than spamming the channel with videos I thought why not do a stream so that we can all chat about it.

  • WILL IT LINUX? | Swords of Legends Online

    All aboard the Steam Deck hype train! Linux gaming is making headlines again, and our new series introduces you to some cool new games, and asks the BIG question: "Will it Linux???"

  • Microsoft's now DEEPFAKING code... what could go wrong?

    That's right. Microsoft's latest product is an AI that deepfakes code. It's robots programming robots and nothing could possibly go wrong with that.

Open Hardware With Focus on SBCs

  • $5 board eases ATX power supply connection to single board computers

    Many people have ATX power supplies from older desktop PCs that they may want to reuse with Arduino boards, Raspberry Pi, or other single board computers. It’s indeed possible to do so by trimming some cables and making a circuit to protect the board from over-voltage or over-current. But ZJ-012 adapter board offers a simpler solution with a 24-pin header for the ATX power supply, terminal blocks for connection to the target board, some fuses for protection, and a header to connect an on/off button.

  • Introducing the Raspberry Pi Computing Education Research Centre
  • Stephen Michael Kellat: Late July Update

    My literal stack of Raspberry Pi units is back up and running. That puts me at five operational in the house at the moment. They aren’t clustered at this time. I probably should do that though I would need to decide on a mission profile.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Hybrid work: 7 ways to enable asynchronous collaboration | The Enterprisers Project

    As more organizations begin bringing some employees back into the office and letting others remain remote, the challenges of orchestrating hybrid work are emerging. One key enabler of a productive, engaged, and innovative team in this in-between arrangement is asynchronous working. “Working asynchronously simply means that we don’t all have to work in the same place at the same time in order to work together,” says Brian Abrahamson, CIO and the associate laboratory director for communications and IT at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Lab. One problem: "Many of us brought our old ways of working to Teams and Zoom when the pandemic hit." Sounds simple – but it’s not necessarily innate. “Many of us brought our old ways of working to Teams and Zoom when the pandemic hit,” notes Abrahamson. At the same, though, many technology organizations have made huge progress in digital work and remote collaboration. The age of the virtual workplace forced people to modify how, where, and even when they work. “Today, instead of collaborating in real time – walking to the next cubicle to ask a question – remote work has forced us to become more independent and to rely even more on technology as our primary communication,” says Jason James, CIO of EHR software and analytics provider Net Health.

  • The Ceph open source community: Powering Red Hat’s data services portfolio

    One of the unique things about Red Hat is that everything we do is open source. Every product we offer is rooted in one or more "upstream" open source projects. And since each of these projects has its own sets of participants, practices, timelines, and motivations coming together in a bottom-up, self-organizing sort of way--its own community--it is deeply insightful to look at Red Hat products from the perspective of their constituent communities. For Red Hat Data Services, one of our most important communities is Ceph, which has exciting developments underway.

  • 5 useful ways to manage Kubernetes with kubectl | Opensource.com

    Kubernetes is software to help you run lots of containers in an organized way. Aside from providing tools to manage (or orchestrate) the containers you run, Kubernetes also helps those containers scale out as needed. With Kubernetes as your central control panel (or control plane), you need a way to manage Kubernetes, and the tool for that job is kubectl. The kubectl command lets you control, maintain, analyze, and troubleshoot Kubernetes clusters. As with many tools using the ctl (short for "control") suffix, such as systemctl and sysctl, kubectl has purview over a broad array of functions and tasks, so you end up using it a lot if you're running Kubernetes. It's a big command with lots of options, so here are five common tasks that kubectl makes easy.

  • OpenShift vs Kubernetes – Container deployment platform comparison

    People are rapidly moving towards new technology day by day. The containerized-based solutions for applications have now become so popular. OpenShift and Kubernetes are the two most common platforms for containerized deployment management. Most of the similar features are present between OpenShift and Kubernetes. However, some differences are also between them. We will explain some major differences between Kubernetes and OpenShift in this article.

Security Leftovers

