today's howtos
Ansible Infographic
Ansible is an open-source, simple, and robust IT automation tool, much like Chef. It helps automate repetitive tasks that save time, such as setting up AWS S3 buckets and much more. Ansible can also do configuration management, and it is super easy to use. This Ansible infographic will help you understand the fundamental concepts.
How to copy and transfer files remotely on Linux using scp/rsync - nixCraft
n Linux, how do I copy and transfer files remotely between two Linux machines? What command do I need to use to transfer files between Unix/macOS and Linux computers securely?
In Linux and Unix-like systems, you need to use the scp command or rsync command to copy files and directories between remote machines securely. This page explains how to use the scp/rsync command to copy and transfer files securely.
How To Improve Your WordPress Speed & Performance (Ultimate Guide)
In this digital world, everything is about speed and performance. Every developer and business owner continuously find a way how to speed up WordPress sites. The following information will help you, how to improve your WordPress speed & performance (Ultimate Guide). you will learn a few tips for increasing your WordPress site speed and performance.
Cloud 101 - Jenkins Automation - Anto ./ Online
Jenkins is an open-source automation server to build, test, automate and deploy projects, much like Ansible. It is a continuous integration and continuous delivery server. It is Java-based and has the support of more than 1700 plugins to extend its functionality. First, you must create pipelines to operate Jenkins.
Cloud 101 – Puppet Automation - Anto ./ Online
Puppet is an open-source automation tool for the configuration and management of servers, much like Ansible. It works by defining the desired state of the systems in your infrastructure. Therefore, you do not have to describe any steps required. Instead, the domain-specific language called Puppet Code helps define your desired state.
Cloud 101 – Chef Automation - Anto ./ Online
Chef is an open-source IT automation tool for configuration management, much like Ansible. It acts as infrastructure as code and follows the client-server architecture. To write configurations, it uses Ruby, a domain-specific language (DSL). It can use both physical and virtual machines to manage infrastructure.
How to Install Fail2ban on Ubuntu 20.04 with Configuration
Today, we will look at how you can install Fail2ban on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal, which will protect your servers from malicious attacks from bad bots and hackers. Those who are not familiar with Fail2ban are an intrusion prevention software framework that protects computer servers from primarily brute-force attacks and banning bad user agents, banning URL scanners and much more. Fail2ban achieves this by reading access/error logs of your server or web applications. Fail2ban is coded in the python programming language.
How to use top command in Linux guide 2021
The top command in Linux is one of the most frequently used commands in our daily system administrative jobs. If you are looking for your career as a system administrator you must know about the top command.
Top command is used to show the linux processes. You can view the real time running system. You can see the processor activity and view real-time task managed by kernel. You can use neccesary action to stop, kill any unwanted process.
When you will run this command, it will will open an interactive command mode where the top half portion will contain the statistics of processes and resource usage. And other/lower half contains a list of the currently running processes.
dnswalk a zone transfer tool in Kali Linux step by step Tutorial
dnswalk is a DNS debugger. It performs zone transfers of specified domains and checks the database in numerous ways for internal consistency, and accuracy.
Linux GECOS information demystified | Enable Sysadmin
GECOS information might be one of the last great mysteries of modern computing. Why is GECOS such a unicorn topic for Linux folk? I think it's because sysadmins refer to it as GECOS without knowing the acronym's meaning or its original purpose. Sysadmins refer to this /etc/passwd file information as the User Comment field. User comment makes it sound like something that is user-editable and is open to change on a whim. Neither of those is true. This field is not user-editable, and the field is generally used to hold an account's purpose (for system or service accounts) or the user's full name and other information.
Significance of DocOps and Documentation Testing in DevOps
It's been quite some time since I wrote the last article in this DevOps series. But it's time I focused on one of the most crucial essentials in DevOps, which is documentation.
It might feel like a very obvious activity within the DevOps community, but efficient documentation is often neglected across different organizations.
