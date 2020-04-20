IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Hybrid work: 7 ways to enable asynchronous collaboration | The Enterprisers Project
As more organizations begin bringing some employees back into the office and letting others remain remote, the challenges of orchestrating hybrid work are emerging. One key enabler of a productive, engaged, and innovative team in this in-between arrangement is asynchronous working.
“Working asynchronously simply means that we don’t all have to work in the same place at the same time in order to work together,” says Brian Abrahamson, CIO and the associate laboratory director for communications and IT at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Lab.
One problem: "Many of us brought our old ways of working to Teams and Zoom when the pandemic hit."
Sounds simple – but it’s not necessarily innate. “Many of us brought our old ways of working to Teams and Zoom when the pandemic hit,” notes Abrahamson. At the same, though, many technology organizations have made huge progress in digital work and remote collaboration. The age of the virtual workplace forced people to modify how, where, and even when they work.
“Today, instead of collaborating in real time – walking to the next cubicle to ask a question – remote work has forced us to become more independent and to rely even more on technology as our primary communication,” says Jason James, CIO of EHR software and analytics provider Net Health.
The Ceph open source community: Powering Red Hat’s data services portfolio
One of the unique things about Red Hat is that everything we do is open source. Every product we offer is rooted in one or more "upstream" open source projects. And since each of these projects has its own sets of participants, practices, timelines, and motivations coming together in a bottom-up, self-organizing sort of way--its own community--it is deeply insightful to look at Red Hat products from the perspective of their constituent communities. For Red Hat Data Services, one of our most important communities is Ceph, which has exciting developments underway.
5 useful ways to manage Kubernetes with kubectl | Opensource.com
Kubernetes is software to help you run lots of containers in an organized way. Aside from providing tools to manage (or orchestrate) the containers you run, Kubernetes also helps those containers scale out as needed. With Kubernetes as your central control panel (or control plane), you need a way to manage Kubernetes, and the tool for that job is kubectl. The kubectl command lets you control, maintain, analyze, and troubleshoot Kubernetes clusters. As with many tools using the ctl (short for "control") suffix, such as systemctl and sysctl, kubectl has purview over a broad array of functions and tasks, so you end up using it a lot if you're running Kubernetes. It's a big command with lots of options, so here are five common tasks that kubectl makes easy.
OpenShift vs Kubernetes – Container deployment platform comparison
People are rapidly moving towards new technology day by day. The containerized-based solutions for applications have now become so popular. OpenShift and Kubernetes are the two most common platforms for containerized deployment management. Most of the similar features are present between OpenShift and Kubernetes. However, some differences are also between them. We will explain some major differences between Kubernetes and OpenShift in this article.
