Ubuntu Lefftovers
-
Ubuntu 20.10 Is Reaching End Of Life This Month: Here’s How To Update To 21.04
For all the Ubuntu users who are still ‘grooving’ with Groovy Gorilla (Ubuntu 20.10), the support for the same will be ending July 22. This means that you’ll no longer receive security, app, or bug fixes updates.
Saying goodbyes could be hard, but the good news is Ubuntu 21.04 has been out since April, and it brings new features and improvements. In this article, let’s look at how to update from Ubuntu 20.04/20.10 to 21.04 ‘Hirsute Hippo.’
-
The State of Robotics – June 2021
If you haven’t seen it already, we are running a content survey. It will take you 7 minutes to complete and it will help us create the content that you want to read. So if you haven’t done it yet, here is the link: https://forms.gle/DqPg1zd7gCiad3GF8
[...]
This is huge. According to Reuters, SoftBank stopped manufacturing Pepper robots at some point last year due to low demand. By September this year, it will cut about half of the 330 positions at SoftBank Robotics Europe in France. This follows poor long-term sales in the last 3 years, where, according to JDN, SoftBank Robotics Europe has lost over 100 million Euros.
Whether you like it or not, Pepper left its mark in the robotics world. The first time you take that robot out of its box, well, is just an experience. Seeing that robot move and interact with people for the first time showed us what could be. Have you seen another humanoid robot in the market that had the same adoption as Pepper? Or even the same autonomy?
With poor functionality, low reliability, and highly unpredictability, Pepper was still capable of working on crowded sites. Stores, banks, offices, conferences, it was there. You cannot say the same of others. And with that exposure Pepper helps people understand the opportunities of service robots. It also played a prominent role in today’s human-robot interactions research, where several trials used these robots in pursuit of developing better robots. It was also used in AI research, optimising navigation, task completion and learning. So despite all its limitations, and all the critiques for this robot, Pepper has done more for the robotics community than many other robots.
-
How to install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 or Linux Mint 20.2
Here we will let you know how to install latest version of OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS including Linux Mint and other similar operating systems.
OBS-Studio is an open-source software you need for recording and Streaming (live broadcast) your audiovisual content be able. You can use OBS-Studio Screencasts included Screen recording (e.g. slides, Software, etc …), camera image, and sound record very comfortably and if necessary it can be used to start streaming of the Content to various streaming server such as YouTube, Twitch, Facebook live, Mixer, Twitter and more for worldwide audiovisual transfer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 424 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Steam Deck and Microsoft Abusing GPL
Open Hardware With Focus on SBCs
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
35 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago