Tumbleweed (OpenSUSE) Development and Latest Changes

Friday 23rd of July 2021 05:25:06 PM
SUSE

  • GNOME, Wireshark update in Tumbleweed

    The last snapshot posted to the openSUSE-Factory mailing list was 20210721. The snapshot contained updates for both GNOME 40 and the userspace utility to manage the btrfs file system; the btrfsprogs 5.13 package improved documentation, made some fixes and added preparations for the 5.14 Linux Kernel. GNOME 40 on the other hand had a slew of updates that focused on updating translations and bug fixing. A regression was fixed in the 40.3 gnome-maps package and the 40.3 gnome-software package fixed a crash that sometimes happened when clicking on a website button on a details page. Another crash that was fixed in gnome-terminal 3.40.3 affected the loading of the reference schema source, which failed. The 4.4.14 autoyast2 package now copies files to a correct location based on details listed at bsc#1188357. The text-sharpening package known as harfbuzz updated to version 2.8.2 and made various fixes and improvements to the subsetter. Other notable packages to update in the snapshot were yast2-users 4.4.4, text rendering package pango 1.48.7, system call tracer strace 5.13 and many others.

    Just three packages were updated in snapshot 20210720. The cpupower 5.14 version included an upstream patch and made a speed select modification for Intel hardware. The other two packages to update were ibus-table-others 1.3.12, which updated some function keys, and the library openblas_pthreads 0.3.16, which had some architecture fixes and improvements for RISC-V.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/29

    Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

    A new week full of Tumbleweed snapshots comes to an end. And we had one day without a new snapshot (not due to problems but there was simply nothing in the queue that would have passed staging). So, as a result, we have published 6 snapshots during this week (0715, 0716, 0717, 0718, 0720, and 0721).

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: Steam Deck and Microsoft Abusing GPL

  • Steam Deck, Audacity Apology & Other Linux News

    This week has had a lot of amazing Linux news, like the Steam Deck the recent Audacity apology, even Microsofts own Linux distro, and rather than spamming the channel with videos I thought why not do a stream so that we can all chat about it.

  • WILL IT LINUX? | Swords of Legends Online

    All aboard the Steam Deck hype train! Linux gaming is making headlines again, and our new series introduces you to some cool new games, and asks the BIG question: "Will it Linux???"

  • Microsoft's now DEEPFAKING code... what could go wrong?

    That's right. Microsoft's latest product is an AI that deepfakes code. It's robots programming robots and nothing could possibly go wrong with that.

Open Hardware With Focus on SBCs

  • $5 board eases ATX power supply connection to single board computers

    Many people have ATX power supplies from older desktop PCs that they may want to reuse with Arduino boards, Raspberry Pi, or other single board computers. It’s indeed possible to do so by trimming some cables and making a circuit to protect the board from over-voltage or over-current. But ZJ-012 adapter board offers a simpler solution with a 24-pin header for the ATX power supply, terminal blocks for connection to the target board, some fuses for protection, and a header to connect an on/off button.

  • Introducing the Raspberry Pi Computing Education Research Centre
  • Stephen Michael Kellat: Late July Update

    My literal stack of Raspberry Pi units is back up and running. That puts me at five operational in the house at the moment. They aren’t clustered at this time. I probably should do that though I would need to decide on a mission profile.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Hybrid work: 7 ways to enable asynchronous collaboration | The Enterprisers Project

    As more organizations begin bringing some employees back into the office and letting others remain remote, the challenges of orchestrating hybrid work are emerging. One key enabler of a productive, engaged, and innovative team in this in-between arrangement is asynchronous working. “Working asynchronously simply means that we don’t all have to work in the same place at the same time in order to work together,” says Brian Abrahamson, CIO and the associate laboratory director for communications and IT at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Lab. One problem: "Many of us brought our old ways of working to Teams and Zoom when the pandemic hit." Sounds simple – but it’s not necessarily innate. “Many of us brought our old ways of working to Teams and Zoom when the pandemic hit,” notes Abrahamson. At the same, though, many technology organizations have made huge progress in digital work and remote collaboration. The age of the virtual workplace forced people to modify how, where, and even when they work. “Today, instead of collaborating in real time – walking to the next cubicle to ask a question – remote work has forced us to become more independent and to rely even more on technology as our primary communication,” says Jason James, CIO of EHR software and analytics provider Net Health.

  • The Ceph open source community: Powering Red Hat’s data services portfolio

    One of the unique things about Red Hat is that everything we do is open source. Every product we offer is rooted in one or more "upstream" open source projects. And since each of these projects has its own sets of participants, practices, timelines, and motivations coming together in a bottom-up, self-organizing sort of way--its own community--it is deeply insightful to look at Red Hat products from the perspective of their constituent communities. For Red Hat Data Services, one of our most important communities is Ceph, which has exciting developments underway.

  • 5 useful ways to manage Kubernetes with kubectl | Opensource.com

    Kubernetes is software to help you run lots of containers in an organized way. Aside from providing tools to manage (or orchestrate) the containers you run, Kubernetes also helps those containers scale out as needed. With Kubernetes as your central control panel (or control plane), you need a way to manage Kubernetes, and the tool for that job is kubectl. The kubectl command lets you control, maintain, analyze, and troubleshoot Kubernetes clusters. As with many tools using the ctl (short for "control") suffix, such as systemctl and sysctl, kubectl has purview over a broad array of functions and tasks, so you end up using it a lot if you're running Kubernetes. It's a big command with lots of options, so here are five common tasks that kubectl makes easy.

  • OpenShift vs Kubernetes – Container deployment platform comparison

    People are rapidly moving towards new technology day by day. The containerized-based solutions for applications have now become so popular. OpenShift and Kubernetes are the two most common platforms for containerized deployment management. Most of the similar features are present between OpenShift and Kubernetes. However, some differences are also between them. We will explain some major differences between Kubernetes and OpenShift in this article.

Security Leftovers

