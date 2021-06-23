Language Selection

List of CAD Resources for Free Software Users

GNU
Linux

This is a compilation of resources of Computer Aided Design (CAD) for free libre open source software users and community. Trying to leave AutoCAD, or SketchUp, or wanting something new? This article is for you. As for the software, you will find here 3D choices like FreeCAD and BlenderBIM, as well as 2D choices like LibreCAD and QCAD, among others. All software names mentioned below are cross platform, that is, available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. Now let's see them!

BSD: FreeBSD and OpenBSD

  • Migrating from Apache to Nginx on FreeBSD

    In this article I will tell you how I’ve migrated my servers running Apache+PHP to Nginx+PHP-fpm without diying the process.

  • Signify

    We look at OpenBSD’s Signify. You can use Signify as an alternative to GnuPG or Minisign for signing and verifying files.

    Signify uses Ed25519 for cryptographic signing and verification. OpenBSD developers use Signify extensively for signing. Actually, Ted Unangst developed the tool to sign and verify OpenBSD’s files. Besides, some other projects rely on Signify, like Wireguard, radare2, or LibreSSL.

    The current version of Signify is v30, released on September 24, 2020.

  • Introducing dhcpleased(8)

    Now enabled by default on OpenBSD -current is dhcpleased(8), a dynamic host configuration protocol daemon written by florian@ (Florian Obser), who spoke with us about his work: [...]

Programming Leftovers

  • The four noisy horsemen of Perl hate
                         
                           

    It’s easy to hate what you don’t under­stand. I hope that read­ing this arti­cle has helped you deci­pher some of Perl’s ​“noisy” quirks as well as its fea­tures for increased read­abil­i­ty. Let me know in the com­ments if you’re hav­ing trou­ble grasp­ing any oth­er aspects of the lan­guage or its ecosys­tem, and I’ll do my best to address them in future posts.

  • JDK Flight Recorder support for GraalVM Native Image: The journey so far | Red Hat Developer

    Over the past year, Oracle and Red Hat engineers have worked together to bring JDK Flight Recorder (JFR) support to GraalVM Native Image. Prototype pull requests were first introduced by Red Hat and Oracle in late 2020 and early 2021. Work then continued in a shared repository, with plans to contribute a new pull request incorporating work from all parties. In June 2021, we merged the first pull request that introduces the infrastructure for supporting JDK Flight Recorder on GraalVM with OpenJDK 11 upstream. It is available in GraalVM's 21.2 release. This article shares some of the details behind that story: What native images are, why we worked to add JDK Flight Recorder, some of the technical challenges we faced, and what we're looking to do next.

  • Converting to C++ and refactoring #24 from Eugene Djobs Stream as of 12/25/2020

    The text file contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC ... Z). Identify the most common character in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer, write down this symbol first, and then immediately (no separator) how many times it occurs after the letter X.

  • How To Install A Laravel Project

    In web development, a robust framework is where most developers go. As a result, Laravel is quite popular and loved by many developers. This post will teach you how to install Laravel and set up a basic project.

Tumbleweed (OpenSUSE) Development and Latest Changes

  • GNOME, Wireshark update in Tumbleweed

    The last snapshot posted to the openSUSE-Factory mailing list was 20210721. The snapshot contained updates for both GNOME 40 and the userspace utility to manage the btrfs file system; the btrfsprogs 5.13 package improved documentation, made some fixes and added preparations for the 5.14 Linux Kernel. GNOME 40 on the other hand had a slew of updates that focused on updating translations and bug fixing. A regression was fixed in the 40.3 gnome-maps package and the 40.3 gnome-software package fixed a crash that sometimes happened when clicking on a website button on a details page. Another crash that was fixed in gnome-terminal 3.40.3 affected the loading of the reference schema source, which failed. The 4.4.14 autoyast2 package now copies files to a correct location based on details listed at bsc#1188357. The text-sharpening package known as harfbuzz updated to version 2.8.2 and made various fixes and improvements to the subsetter. Other notable packages to update in the snapshot were yast2-users 4.4.4, text rendering package pango 1.48.7, system call tracer strace 5.13 and many others. Just three packages were updated in snapshot 20210720. The cpupower 5.14 version included an upstream patch and made a speed select modification for Intel hardware. The other two packages to update were ibus-table-others 1.3.12, which updated some function keys, and the library openblas_pthreads 0.3.16, which had some architecture fixes and improvements for RISC-V.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/29

    Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, A new week full of Tumbleweed snapshots comes to an end. And we had one day without a new snapshot (not due to problems but there was simply nothing in the queue that would have passed staging). So, as a result, we have published 6 snapshots during this week (0715, 0716, 0717, 0718, 0720, and 0721).

