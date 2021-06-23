today's leftovers
-
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 23 July 2021
Happy Friday! Let's review at what's happened with the Apache community over the past week:
-
Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 17 Released With Continued ARM64 Work, Improved SGX - Phoronix
The Intel-led open-source Cloud Hypervisor project on Thursday issued its v17.0 release with more big improvements to this Rust-based VMM for running modern cloud workloads.
-
German pharmacies stop issuing COVID vaccine passes after security breach
-
Gun owners’ fears after firearms dealer data breach
-
he System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard is tiny, sturdy and very slick
System76 sent over a review unit a few weeks ago of their System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard, so here's what I thought about this tiny yet weighty device.
Compared with other keyboard vendors one of the main selling points they have is open source. System76 has a good history of supporting open source, they're a Linux hardware vendor and they have their own Linux distribution now too with Pop!_OS. This is their first keyboard though, designed and created by the American (Colorado) company at their own facilities but it's not the first hardware they've directly done either with that being the Thelio desktops.
Their Thelio was back in 2018 so they've had a lot of time to tweak and upgrade their build process, so how well did the Launch Keyboard turn out? Very nicely actually. It's the slickest keyboard I've ever had my hands on.
-
the desqtop
I believe I have mentioned before that the history of early GUI environments for PCs is sufficiently complex and obscure that it's very common to run into incorrect information. This is markedly true of the Wikipedia article on DESQview, which "incorrects" a misconception by stating another incorrect fact. Since it's Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia that anyone can edit, I assume that if I correct it the change will be reverted by bot within seconds.
False claims about TopView aside, the Wikipedia article on DESQview makes most of the salient points about its history. That said, I would like to talk about it a bit because DESQview is a neat example of an argument I've made, and it happens to dovetail into another corner of GUI history that I'll bring up here and there.
-
BSD: FreeBSD and OpenBSD
List of CAD Resources for Free Software Users
This is a compilation of resources of Computer Aided Design (CAD) for free libre open source software users and community. Trying to leave AutoCAD, or SketchUp, or wanting something new? This article is for you. As for the software, you will find here 3D choices like FreeCAD and BlenderBIM, as well as 2D choices like LibreCAD and QCAD, among others. All software names mentioned below are cross platform, that is, available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. Now let's see them!
Programming Leftovers
Tumbleweed (OpenSUSE) Development and Latest Changes
