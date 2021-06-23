This is a compilation of resources of Computer Aided Design (CAD) for free libre open source software users and community. Trying to leave AutoCAD, or SketchUp, or wanting something new? This article is for you. As for the software, you will find here 3D choices like FreeCAD and BlenderBIM, as well as 2D choices like LibreCAD and QCAD, among others. All software names mentioned below are cross platform, that is, available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. Now let's see them!

Signify uses Ed25519 for cryptographic signing and verification. OpenBSD developers use Signify extensively for signing. Actually, Ted Unangst developed the tool to sign and verify OpenBSD’s files. Besides, some other projects rely on Signify, like Wireguard, radare2, or LibreSSL.

Programming Leftovers The four noisy horsemen of Perl hate It’s easy to hate what you don’t under­stand. I hope that read­ing this arti­cle has helped you deci­pher some of Perl’s ​“noisy” quirks as well as its fea­tures for increased read­abil­i­ty. Let me know in the com­ments if you’re hav­ing trou­ble grasp­ing any oth­er aspects of the lan­guage or its ecosys­tem, and I’ll do my best to address them in future posts.

JDK Flight Recorder support for GraalVM Native Image: The journey so far | Red Hat Developer Over the past year, Oracle and Red Hat engineers have worked together to bring JDK Flight Recorder (JFR) support to GraalVM Native Image. Prototype pull requests were first introduced by Red Hat and Oracle in late 2020 and early 2021. Work then continued in a shared repository, with plans to contribute a new pull request incorporating work from all parties. In June 2021, we merged the first pull request that introduces the infrastructure for supporting JDK Flight Recorder on GraalVM with OpenJDK 11 upstream. It is available in GraalVM's 21.2 release. This article shares some of the details behind that story: What native images are, why we worked to add JDK Flight Recorder, some of the technical challenges we faced, and what we're looking to do next.

Converting to C++ and refactoring #24 from Eugene Djobs Stream as of 12/25/2020 The text file contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC ... Z). Identify the most common character in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer, write down this symbol first, and then immediately (no separator) how many times it occurs after the letter X.

How To Install A Laravel Project In web development, a robust framework is where most developers go. As a result, Laravel is quite popular and loved by many developers. This post will teach you how to install Laravel and set up a basic project.