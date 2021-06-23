today's howtos
How to Install Gitea Code Hosting Service on Fedora 34
Gitea is an open-source code-hosting solution based on the Git platform. It is written in the Go language. It includes a repository file editor, issue tracking, pull requests, user management, notifications, built-in wiki, LFS Support, Git hooks, and much more.
It is a lightweight application. Therefore, it can be installed on low-powered systems. If you are looking for a self-hosted Git platform with a smaller memory platform, you should check out Gitea.
This article will cover how to install and configure Gitea on Fedora 34 and how to set up your first Git repository. Gitea can be installed from source, binary, a docker package, or a package. For our tutorial, we will install it from binary.
How to Install InspIRCd on Debian 10
This guide will help you install InspIRCd on Debian 10. InspIRCd is a robust IRC server that runs in UNIX-like environments, like Linux distributions and BSD variants.
It's often used as an alternative to other options like UnrealIRCD or Quassel for smaller networks of users. InspIRCd works by routing network traffic via TCP connections with clients instead of raw UDP packets which many believe results in better performance overall than the traditional IRC protocol stack most servers use today. InspIRCD also has its own scripting language called AngelScript which enables powerful features such as scripted control channels, CTCP/CTCP replies, custom commands and events triggered by timeouts, auto op status changes based on idle times and more .
How To Install Jenkins on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jenkins on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Jenkins is an open-source continuous integration tool that helps to automate the software build, testing, and deployments involved in the software development process. It is written in Java. The Jenkins base supports numerous tools including SVN, Ant, Maven, and JUnit. The community can add additional functions with the help of plugins. This means that Jenkins can be customized for each project. Also for projects with other languages / technologies such as B. PHP, Ruby, or .NET
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Jenkins on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
(Resolved) – /bin/rm: Argument list too long
One of the directories has millions of files, which is no more required. When trying to delete all files from that folder using the rm command...
How To Install Yii Framework on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yii Framework on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Yii PHP Framework is a free and open-source, fast, high performance, secure, flexible yet pragmatic, and efficient generic web programming framework for developing all kinds of web applications using PHP. It is considered as one of the PHP architectures that produce growing sites that are PHP-based quicker and less difficult.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Yii PHP Framework on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to listen to your Plex music collection on the Linux desktop
Plex Media Server is excellent for managing your movies and TV shows. However, did you also know you can use it to host your personal music files too? In this guide, we’ll show you how to take advantage of Plex to listen to your own personal music collection from your server on the Linux desktop
Note: This guide requires a Plex Media Server installation. If you do not already have one set up, please follow our guide on the subject and upload your music collection to plex before attempting this guide. You’ll also need a Plex Pass.
How to play Overlord on Linux
Overlord is an action RPG developed by Triumph Studios and published by Codemasters for Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, PS3, and Linux. The game came out in 2007. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play Overlord on Linux.
How to Show All Active SSH Connections in Linux - Make Tech Easier
SSH is a popular and effective protocol that allows you to log in and manage remote hosts from your local machine. This guide walks you through various commands you can use to check for active SSH connections on the remote host.
Note: depending on the system configuration, some of the commands we are going to discuss may require you to have root or sudo privileges.
Change CPU Mode by Configuring TDP up/down in Ubuntu via This App | UbuntuHandbook
To use the app, you need to disable secureboot because it does not allow kernel access to CPU parameters.
As a new project, it so far supports for: i3-10110U, i3-1005G1, i5-8250U, i5-8265U, i5-10210U, i5-1035G1, i7-7500U, i7-8550U, i7-8565U, i7-1065G7, i7-10510U, i7-10750H, i7-1165G7.
Secure, Simple, and Scalable Video Conferencing with Jitsi | RoseHosting
Jitsi Meet is an open-source application that can be self-hosted in your own environment. It started to be more popular after people had to be in-home due to this COVID-19 situation, as an alternative for software like Zoom, Google Meet, and similar conference calls software.
How to Install & Configure VNC Server on Ubuntu 20.04
VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is a visual connection system that enables you to interact with the graphical desktop environment of a remote PC using a mouse and a keyboard.
If you have worked with Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) before, think of VNC as an open-source alternative.
VNC is quite a lifesaver for many who are not comfortable working from the command-line and need to manage files, install software and configure settings on a remote server.
In this tutorial we will go step-by-step through installing and configuring the VNC Server on an Ubuntu 20.04 machine, and we’ll look at how we can connect to it via VNC desktop client on our other PC using a secure SSH tunnel.
We will also install some of the most popular desktop environments and configure the VNC server to use them.
Let’s dive in and get started.
