Two weeks ago, I had the pleasure to play with Foremans Kerberos integration and iron out a few long standing kinks.
It all started with a user reminding us that Kerberos authentication is broken when Foreman is deployed on CentOS 8, as there is no more mod_auth_kerb available. Given mod_auth_kerb hasn't seen a release since 2013, this is quite understandable. Thankfully, there is a replacement available, mod_auth_gssapi. Even better, it's available in CentOS 7 and 8 and in Debian and Ubuntu too!
So I quickly whipped up a PR to completely replace mod_auth_kerb with mod_auth_gssapi in our installer and successfully tested that it still works in CentOS 7 (even if upgrading from a mod_auth_kerb installation) and CentOS 8.
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL will suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
Dictionary is a very famous object in python. And it is a collection of keys and values. The key of the dict must be immutable, and it can be integer, float, string, but neither a list nor a dict itself can be a key. So, sometimes we need to save the dict objects into a file. So we are going to see different methods to save a dict object in a file.
Red Hat Package Manager is the default open-source package management utility built under General Public License (GPU). The package management system is for all Red Hat-based Linux derivatives like Fedora, RHEL, and CentOS. RPM facilitates system administrators with the basic five modes of package management operations: installing, updating, removing, querying, and verifying packages.
Moreover, Yellowdog Updater Modified (YUM) is to RPM what APT package management tool is for dpkg utility in Debian packaging system: it resolves the package dependency issues of RPM. In this guide, we will briefly introduce YUM. Whereas, we will have an in-depth introduction and background to the RPM packaging system for Red Hat Linux distributions.
Even though tshark and tcpdump are the most popular packet sniffing tools that dig down to the level of bits and bytes of the traffic. ngrep is another command-line nix utility that analyzes network packets and searches for them on a given regex pattern.
The utility uses pcap and GNU library to perform regex string searches. ngrep stands for Network grep that is similar to the regular grep utility. The only difference is that ngrep parses text in network packets by using regular or hexadecimal expressions.
In this article, we learn about a command-line, feature-rich utility known as ngrep that is handy for quick PCAP analysis and packet dumping.
Forwarding a port using kubectl is relatively easy, although it only operates with individual pods but not with services. Port forwarding is a valuable tool for debugging different applications and deployments in the Kubernetes cluster. For illustration, if one of your pods is acting strangely, you will need to link to it directly. As this is a microservice setting, you can utilize port forwarding to communicate with a back-end service that would otherwise be hidden. The Kubelet delivers all information entered into the stream to the destination pod and port. When designing Kubernetes applications, it’s common to wish for immediate use of a service from the surrounding environment without exposing it via a load balancer or perhaps an ingress resource.
We can use kubectl to create a proxy that forwards all traffic from a local port to a port linked to our chosen Pod. The kubectl port-forward instruction can be utilized to accomplish this. The kubectl port-forward sends an appeal to the Kubernetes API. That implies the machine that runs it requires access to the API server, and all communication is tunneled through a single HTTP connection. By passing one (or more) local ports to a pod, we can access container content with this command. This command performs effectively when you are required to debug a malfunctioning pod. We are going to talk about a step-by-step method to check port forwarding using kubectl.
While other resources have changes, errors, or other notifications that should be broadcasted to the system, Kubernetes events are generated automatically. There is not so much documentation on events, but they are a great help when troubleshooting problems in your Kubernetes cluster. When compared to many other Kubernetes objects, events have a lot of activity. Events have a one-hour life period by default, and a distinct etcd cluster is advised for scalability. Events on their own, when combined with the inability to filter or aggregate, may not be particularly valuable unless they are transferred to external systems. Kubernetes events are entities that inform you what’s going on inside a cluster, like the scheduler’s decisions and why some pods were ejected from a node. The API Server allows all key components and extensions (operators) to generate events. When something is not operating as planned, the first area to check at is events and network operations. If the failure is the outcome of earlier events or when performing post-mortem analysis, keeping them for a longer duration is critical. Kubernetes generates events every time any of the resources it manages changes. The entity that initiated the event, the kind of event, and the cause are generally included in these events. Now to sort events by time, you have to follow the appended steps described in this tutorial.
The Linux distributions package management system has covered a long way. The timely practice of software management by creating independent repositories, application packages, and installation tools made software accessible across environments. Similar to all other Linux distributions, Manjaro has a default package manager of Arch Linux.
In this article, we learn to use the command-line package manager Pacman to add, remove, and update software packages from the distribution or user build repository. The tutorial also covers how to query details of installed packages on the system.
Server: AMD Linux Server, VPS, and Rackspace Layoffs
One of the low-level exciting kernel advancements being worked on at the moment is the new "folios" struct for improving Linux memory management. Tests by those involved found that in some conditions Linux kernel builds for example could be up to 7% faster. Given the recent folios v14 patches being published, I took them for a spin on an AMD EPYC server to see the impact on overall performance.
Memory folios are being worked on by Oracle and it's possible at least some of the patches may come for the 5.15 kernel. Given the work stabilizing now over fourteen rounds of review and the possibility at least some of the patches going mainline soon, recently I did some benchmarks of Linux 5.14-rc1 against the Matthew Wilcox's "folio_14" Git branch at the time while otherwise building the same kernel configuration with just looking at the impact of the folios work.
Unmanaged VPS hosting brings loads of benefits if you have the technical know-how
Debian: Release of Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Scheduled, Sparky (Debian Based) Adds Viper Browser
Hi all,
Release date
============
We plan to release on 2021-08-14.
If you want to celebrate it (and the conditions around you allow for
it), please consider attending a Debian release party, or hosting your
own! See https://wiki.debian.org/ReleasePartyBullseye for more
information.
The final weeks up to the release
=================================
In the last week prior to the freeze, testing will be completely
frozen and only emergency bug fixes will be considered in this period.
Please consider Tuesday the 2021-08-03 at 12:00 UTC the absolute last
moment for submitting unblock requests for bullseye.
Changes that are not ready to migrate to testing at that time will
not be included in bullseye for the initial release. However, you can
still fix bugs in bullseye via point releases if the changeset follows
the rules for updates in stable.
Starting now, we will be even more strict when considering unblock
requests. Please check the details below and make sure to only upload
well-tested *targeted* fixes.
In summary:
vvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv
* **Unblock request** deadline: > 2021-08-03 12:00 UTC <
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
- You must submit your unblock request *before* then
- Your changes must be ready to migrate to bullseye at that time
- Upload several days *before* the deadline
* If a change is late, it may still be applicable for an update via
a point release after bullseye has been released.
* Please note that the automatic removals are still in effect and may
still remove packages up to that date. Also, some packages will be
removed manually before the auto-removal deadline.
Please fix bugs today rather than shortly before the deadline. Simple
mistakes (no manner how trivial) or busy buildd queue can end up
causing your upload to miss the bullseye release.
Future updates to bullseye up to the freeze
=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=
As we are entering the final part of the freeze, please keep future
changes and unblock requests limited to:
* targeted fixes for release critical bugs (i.e., bugs of severity
critical, grave, and serious);
* fixes for severity: important bugs, only when this can be done via
unstable;
* translation updates and documentation fixes, only when this can be
done via unstable (preferably bundled with a fix for at least one
of the problems listed above and nothing else)
* updates to packages directly related to the release process
(i.e. with references to the current layout of the archive), only
when this can be done via unstable;
We will only accept targeted fixes. Requests including other changes
will not be accepted. Please do not upload new upstream versions to
unstable.
For the release team,
Paul
The Debian release team has just announced their planned release date for Debian 11.
Debian developers are aiming to release Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" on Saturday, 14 August.
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Viper Browser
The Linux Foundation has posted a schedule for its Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference, to be held (live this time) on Sep. 27 to Oct. 1 in Seattle. RISC-V is a big topic, and there is a keynote on the Martian Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter.
[...]
Linus Torvalds and VMware’s Dirk Hohndel will have their usual free-wheeling chat. No doubt, they will touch on the 30th anniversary of Torvalds’ release of Linux, which the LF is celebrating with a T-shirt design contest. Attendees can pick up the winning design. There are also keynotes from speakers representing the Linux Foundation, Google, IBM, SUSE, Red Hat, and Thistle Technologies.
Even if you don’t plan to travel to Seattle or watch the videos afterward, the presentation listings provide an interesting snapshot of embedded Linux and open source topics. This year’s program has a heavy dose of RISC-V, diversity issues, and best practices for open source.
Biomimicry is often used to take the designs that nature has perfected over a period of millions of years and incorporate them into our own technology. One maker who goes by mcp on YouTube took this idea one step further and created a fish that can swim in the water like the actual creature. By carefully analyzing and studying the patterns a fish makes while it scurries through a lake, he was able to reduce these motions down to just a few joints.
The body of this DIY robotic fish was constructed from a series of four joints that each contain a single mini servo motor to control their movements. Next, an Arduino Nano was selected as the microcontroller board due to its small size and ample amounts of GPIO pins. In order for the fish to sense if there is an obstacle in the way and avoid it, the device also features “eyes” that utilize IR emitter/receiver pairs.
Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Samuel Alexander and his housemates purchased a ping pong set and began to play — a lot. Becoming quite good at the game, Alexander realized that his style was not consistent with how more professional table tennis players hit the ball, as he simply taught himself without a coach. Because of this, he was inspired to create a smart paddle that uses an integrated IMU to intelligently classify which moves he makes and correct his form to improve it over time.
Alexander went with the Nano 33 BLE Sense board due to its ease of use and tight integration with TensorFlow Lite Micro, not to mention the onboard 6DOF accelerometer/ gyroscope module. He began by designing a small cap that fits over the bottom of a paddle’s handle and contains all the electronics and battery circuitry. With the hardware completed, it was time to get started with the software.
