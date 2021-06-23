today's howtos Evgeni Golov: It's not *always* DNS Two weeks ago, I had the pleasure to play with Foremans Kerberos integration and iron out a few long standing kinks. It all started with a user reminding us that Kerberos authentication is broken when Foreman is deployed on CentOS 8, as there is no more mod_auth_kerb available. Given mod_auth_kerb hasn't seen a release since 2013, this is quite understandable. Thankfully, there is a replacement available, mod_auth_gssapi. Even better, it's available in CentOS 7 and 8 and in Debian and Ubuntu too! So I quickly whipped up a PR to completely replace mod_auth_kerb with mod_auth_gssapi in our installer and successfully tested that it still works in CentOS 7 (even if upgrading from a mod_auth_kerb installation) and CentOS 8.

[Older] How To Install MariaDB 10.5 on Ubuntu 20.04 MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL will suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.

Save a dict to a file – Linux Hint Dictionary is a very famous object in python. And it is a collection of keys and values. The key of the dict must be immutable, and it can be integer, float, string, but neither a list nor a dict itself can be a key. So, sometimes we need to save the dict objects into a file. So we are going to see different methods to save a dict object in a file.

Introduction to RPM/YUM Package Management – Linux Hint Red Hat Package Manager is the default open-source package management utility built under General Public License (GPU). The package management system is for all Red Hat-based Linux derivatives like Fedora, RHEL, and CentOS. RPM facilitates system administrators with the basic five modes of package management operations: installing, updating, removing, querying, and verifying packages. Moreover, Yellowdog Updater Modified (YUM) is to RPM what APT package management tool is for dpkg utility in Debian packaging system: it resolves the package dependency issues of RPM. In this guide, we will briefly introduce YUM. Whereas, we will have an in-depth introduction and background to the RPM packaging system for Red Hat Linux distributions.

What is ngrep and How to Use It? – Linux Hint Even though tshark and tcpdump are the most popular packet sniffing tools that dig down to the level of bits and bytes of the traffic. ngrep is another command-line nix utility that analyzes network packets and searches for them on a given regex pattern. The utility uses pcap and GNU library to perform regex string searches. ngrep stands for Network grep that is similar to the regular grep utility. The only difference is that ngrep parses text in network packets by using regular or hexadecimal expressions. In this article, we learn about a command-line, feature-rich utility known as ngrep that is handy for quick PCAP analysis and packet dumping.

Kubectl Port Forward – Linux Hint Forwarding a port using kubectl is relatively easy, although it only operates with individual pods but not with services. Port forwarding is a valuable tool for debugging different applications and deployments in the Kubernetes cluster. For illustration, if one of your pods is acting strangely, you will need to link to it directly. As this is a microservice setting, you can utilize port forwarding to communicate with a back-end service that would otherwise be hidden. The Kubelet delivers all information entered into the stream to the destination pod and port. When designing Kubernetes applications, it’s common to wish for immediate use of a service from the surrounding environment without exposing it via a load balancer or perhaps an ingress resource. We can use kubectl to create a proxy that forwards all traffic from a local port to a port linked to our chosen Pod. The kubectl port-forward instruction can be utilized to accomplish this. The kubectl port-forward sends an appeal to the Kubernetes API. That implies the machine that runs it requires access to the API server, and all communication is tunneled through a single HTTP connection. By passing one (or more) local ports to a pod, we can access container content with this command. This command performs effectively when you are required to debug a malfunctioning pod. We are going to talk about a step-by-step method to check port forwarding using kubectl.

Kubectl Get Events To Sort By Time – Linux Hint While other resources have changes, errors, or other notifications that should be broadcasted to the system, Kubernetes events are generated automatically. There is not so much documentation on events, but they are a great help when troubleshooting problems in your Kubernetes cluster. When compared to many other Kubernetes objects, events have a lot of activity. Events have a one-hour life period by default, and a distinct etcd cluster is advised for scalability. Events on their own, when combined with the inability to filter or aggregate, may not be particularly valuable unless they are transferred to external systems. Kubernetes events are entities that inform you what’s going on inside a cluster, like the scheduler’s decisions and why some pods were ejected from a node. The API Server allows all key components and extensions (operators) to generate events. When something is not operating as planned, the first area to check at is events and network operations. If the failure is the outcome of earlier events or when performing post-mortem analysis, keeping them for a longer duration is critical. Kubernetes generates events every time any of the resources it manages changes. The entity that initiated the event, the kind of event, and the cause are generally included in these events. Now to sort events by time, you have to follow the appended steps described in this tutorial.

Introduction to Manjaro Package Manager Pacman – Linux Hint The Linux distributions package management system has covered a long way. The timely practice of software management by creating independent repositories, application packages, and installation tools made software accessible across environments. Similar to all other Linux distributions, Manjaro has a default package manager of Arch Linux. In this article, we learn to use the command-line package manager Pacman to add, remove, and update software packages from the distribution or user build repository. The tutorial also covers how to query details of installed packages on the system.

Server: AMD Linux Server, VPS, and Rackspace Layoffs Trying Out The "Folios" Patches On An AMD Linux Server One of the low-level exciting kernel advancements being worked on at the moment is the new "folios" struct for improving Linux memory management. Tests by those involved found that in some conditions Linux kernel builds for example could be up to 7% faster. Given the recent folios v14 patches being published, I took them for a spin on an AMD EPYC server to see the impact on overall performance. Memory folios are being worked on by Oracle and it's possible at least some of the patches may come for the 5.15 kernel. Given the work stabilizing now over fourteen rounds of review and the possibility at least some of the patches going mainline soon, recently I did some benchmarks of Linux 5.14-rc1 against the Matthew Wilcox's "folio_14" Git branch at the time while otherwise building the same kernel configuration with just looking at the impact of the folios work.

