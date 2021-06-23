today's leftovers
-
April-June 2021 Status Report
This report covers FreeBSD related projects for the period between April and June, and is the second of four planned reports for 2021.
Some of this reports highlights include but are not limited to work on an experimental installer, changes to pf, additional work on the Linuxulator, updates on the state of kernel sanitizers, coverage of the raidz expansion feature for ZFS, and some news about resource accounting.
-
Things Are Looking A Little Different (#shorts)
So many people say that Linux doesn't have "professional" grade software. I disagree. I've been playing around with different animations and effects for my videos, exploring some of the more advanced options in great free and open source tools like Gimp...
-
Ten years of the Raspberry Pi blog
-
FTC Formally Embraces Right To Repair As Movement Goes Mainstream
One of the bigger bright spots in the last few years of often thorny or downright ridiculous policy debates has been the continued ascension of the right to repair movement. Whether it's Apple's wasteful restrictions or bullying of independent repair shops, Sony and Microsoft's efforts to monopolize game console repair, or John Deere's efforts to drive up repair costs for tractor owners, "right to repair" as a movement was born out of a genuine and bipartisan public annoyance at repair monopolies, obnoxious DRM, and self-service restrictions related to tools, documentation, and parts.
-
Ransomware key to unlock customer data from REvil attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
The company’s spokeswoman Dana Liedholm declined to answer whether Kaseya had paid for access to the key.
-
A Defunct Video Hosting Site Is Flooding Normal Websites With Hardcore Porn
This is funny, unfortunate, and also, an example of a much larger problem: The [Internet] is a collective hallucination that is fading away thanks to link rot.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
10 Best Free and Open-Source Webinar Solutions 2021
Tons of options are out there when it comes to webinar platforms, but which one is right for your business, in this article we'll highlight ten of the top webinar platforms and share information about each one. So, you can make an informed decision about which webinar platform that good for you.
Skrooge 2.26.1 released
The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.26.1 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks. Also: Timezone and Country Lookup by Coordinates
Android Leftovers
FreeBSD Working On A New Installer
FreeBSD Working On A New Installer, Updates To Their Linux Compatibility Layer