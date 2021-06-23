Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 24th of July 2021 01:44:27 PM
Misc
  • April-June 2021 Status Report

    This report covers FreeBSD related projects for the period between April and June, and is the second of four planned reports for 2021.

    Some of this reports highlights include but are not limited to work on an experimental installer, changes to pf, additional work on the Linuxulator, updates on the state of kernel sanitizers, coverage of the raidz expansion feature for ZFS, and some news about resource accounting.

  • Things Are Looking A Little Different (#shorts)

    So many people say that Linux doesn't have "professional" grade software. I disagree. I've been playing around with different animations and effects for my videos, exploring some of the more advanced options in great free and open source tools like Gimp...

  • Ten years of the Raspberry Pi blog
  • FTC Formally Embraces Right To Repair As Movement Goes Mainstream

    One of the bigger bright spots in the last few years of often thorny or downright ridiculous policy debates has been the continued ascension of the right to repair movement. Whether it's Apple's wasteful restrictions or bullying of independent repair shops, Sony and Microsoft's efforts to monopolize game console repair, or John Deere's efforts to drive up repair costs for tractor owners, "right to repair" as a movement was born out of a genuine and bipartisan public annoyance at repair monopolies, obnoxious DRM, and self-service restrictions related to tools, documentation, and parts.

  • Ransomware key to unlock customer data from REvil attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The company’s spokeswoman Dana Liedholm declined to answer whether Kaseya had paid for access to the key.

  • A Defunct Video Hosting Site Is Flooding Normal Websites With Hardcore Porn

    This is funny, unfortunate, and also, an example of a much larger problem: The [Internet] is a collective hallucination that is fading away thanks to link rot.

FreeBSD Working On A New Installer

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 24th of July 2021 02:46:41 PM.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • Using Pacman on Arch and Manjaro

    When trying out a new Linux distribution, one of the first things you need to familiarize yourself with is the system’s package manager. Arch Linux and other Arch-based distros, like Manjaro, use pacman to install or update packages, remove software, and keep the system up to date. Pacman isn’t related to the classic video game, rather just an acronym of package manager. In this guide, you’ll learn how to use pacman on Arch Linux, Manjaro, and other distros based on Arch. It works the same across any of them. Read on to master pacman with commands to install packages, remove packages, update the system, etc.

  • How to enable ALB authentication using Amazon Cognito
  • How to play Outlast on Linux

    Outlast is an FPS survival horror game developed and published by Red Barrels on PC and consoles. The game focuses on an investigative journalist who decided to investigate a remote psychiatric hospital to find monsters living inside. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

  • How to Install and use Maldet on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable.com

    Linux Malware Detect (LMD), also known as Maldet, is a malware scanner for Linux released under the GNU GPLv2 license. Maldet is quite popular amongst sysadmins and website devs due to its focus on the detection of PHP backdoors, dark mailers and many other malicious files that can be uploaded on a compromised website using threat data from network edge intrusion detection systems to extract malware that is actively being used in attacks and generates signatures for detection. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to configure Maldet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The same principle will work for the newer version Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).

  • How to Disable ‘Activities’ Overview at Login on Ubuntu 20.10 Gnome 40 | UbuntuHandbook

    Gnome 40 automatically logs into ‘Activities’ overview screen instead of a blank desktop. Don’t like this feature? Just disable it! Gnome 40 finally lands in Ubuntu 21.10, brings the new design of its ‘Activities’ overview screen. The workspaces are now horizontal and locate across the center of screen. Along with small boxes under the search box, all running app windows will be there. And it introduces new touchpad gestures to switch between workspaces.

10 Best Free and Open-Source Webinar Solutions 2021

Tons of options are out there when it comes to webinar platforms, but which one is right for your business, in this article we'll highlight ten of the top webinar platforms and share information about each one. So, you can make an informed decision about which webinar platform that good for you. Read more

Skrooge 2.26.1 released

The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.26.1 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks. Read more Also: Timezone and Country Lookup by Coordinates

