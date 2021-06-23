Language Selection

  • How to Install VLC on Fedora Linux - It's FOSS

    If you have just installed Fedora and now wants to install your favorite video player VLC on it, you probably won’t find it in the software center. Not immediately, at least.

    For reasons best known to their developers, Fedora neither ship with VLC nor does it include in the official Fedora repository.

    So, how do you install VLC on Fedora then? Simple. RPM Fusion is your friend here. Let me show you the steps in detail.

  • How to create an Amazon Cognito User pool for ALB authentication
  • How To Install FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeRADIUS is a free and open-source implementation of the RADIUS protocol. It’s the most popular and widely deployed open-source RADIUS server, is also used by many Fortune-500 companies, telecommunications companies, and Tier 1 ISPs. daloRADIUS on the other hand is an advanced web application for managing FreeRADIUS servers.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How To Setup Backup Server Using Rsnapshot In Linux - OSTechNix

    This guide explains what is Rsnapshot, how to install Rsnapshot in Linux , and how to setup backup server using Rsnapshot in Linux.

  • How To Secure SSH Server

    When we talk about accessing servers remotely, the first thing that comes to our mind is SSH. It is a network protocol and a secured version of Telnet and encrypts the connection so others cannot access the information being transmitted.

    With advancements in the technology world, hackers are becoming more sophisticated every day. Even your SSH connection is not secure if you are using the traditional or default installation settings. Therefore, it has become necessary to secure your SSH server from unwanted data breaches and malicious attacks by taking some crucial precautions.

    In this article, we will introduce you to some important security practices which will help you in considerably increasing the level of SSH server security.

  • How To Create a Multiboot USB Drive for Linux | Tom's Hardware

    There are hundreds, if not thousands of active Linux distributions and although many of the desktop distributions look the same, featuring the same set of applications or even desktop environments, there’s still a lot which separates them. This is why, for most novice Linux users, distro hopping – the practice of frequently switching between Linux distributions, is the only sane course to find one they’re comfortable with. Although many distributions now provide Live-installable images, making it possible to try the distribution without installing it first, constantly formatting USB drives to make room for the next distribution is quite cumbersome.

  • Using Pacman on Arch and Manjaro

    When trying out a new Linux distribution, one of the first things you need to familiarize yourself with is the system’s package manager. Arch Linux and other Arch-based distros, like Manjaro, use pacman to install or update packages, remove software, and keep the system up to date. Pacman isn’t related to the classic video game, rather just an acronym of package manager. In this guide, you’ll learn how to use pacman on Arch Linux, Manjaro, and other distros based on Arch. It works the same across any of them. Read on to master pacman with commands to install packages, remove packages, update the system, etc.

  • How to enable ALB authentication using Amazon Cognito
  • How to play Outlast on Linux

    Outlast is an FPS survival horror game developed and published by Red Barrels on PC and consoles. The game focuses on an investigative journalist who decided to investigate a remote psychiatric hospital to find monsters living inside. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

  • How to Install and use Maldet on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable.com

    Linux Malware Detect (LMD), also known as Maldet, is a malware scanner for Linux released under the GNU GPLv2 license. Maldet is quite popular amongst sysadmins and website devs due to its focus on the detection of PHP backdoors, dark mailers and many other malicious files that can be uploaded on a compromised website using threat data from network edge intrusion detection systems to extract malware that is actively being used in attacks and generates signatures for detection. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to configure Maldet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The same principle will work for the newer version Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).

  • How to Disable ‘Activities’ Overview at Login on Ubuntu 20.10 Gnome 40 | UbuntuHandbook

    Gnome 40 automatically logs into ‘Activities’ overview screen instead of a blank desktop. Don’t like this feature? Just disable it! Gnome 40 finally lands in Ubuntu 21.10, brings the new design of its ‘Activities’ overview screen. The workspaces are now horizontal and locate across the center of screen. Along with small boxes under the search box, all running app windows will be there. And it introduces new touchpad gestures to switch between workspaces.

10 Best Free and Open-Source Webinar Solutions 2021

Tons of options are out there when it comes to webinar platforms, but which one is right for your business, in this article we'll highlight ten of the top webinar platforms and share information about each one. So, you can make an informed decision about which webinar platform that good for you. Read more

Skrooge 2.26.1 released

The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.26.1 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks. Read more Also: Timezone and Country Lookup by Coordinates

