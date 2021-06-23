today's howtos Using Pacman on Arch and Manjaro When trying out a new Linux distribution, one of the first things you need to familiarize yourself with is the system’s package manager. Arch Linux and other Arch-based distros, like Manjaro, use pacman to install or update packages, remove software, and keep the system up to date. Pacman isn’t related to the classic video game, rather just an acronym of package manager. In this guide, you’ll learn how to use pacman on Arch Linux, Manjaro, and other distros based on Arch. It works the same across any of them. Read on to master pacman with commands to install packages, remove packages, update the system, etc.

How to enable ALB authentication using Amazon Cognito

How to play Outlast on Linux Outlast is an FPS survival horror game developed and published by Red Barrels on PC and consoles. The game focuses on an investigative journalist who decided to investigate a remote psychiatric hospital to find monsters living inside. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

How to Install and use Maldet on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable.com Linux Malware Detect (LMD), also known as Maldet, is a malware scanner for Linux released under the GNU GPLv2 license. Maldet is quite popular amongst sysadmins and website devs due to its focus on the detection of PHP backdoors, dark mailers and many other malicious files that can be uploaded on a compromised website using threat data from network edge intrusion detection systems to extract malware that is actively being used in attacks and generates signatures for detection. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to configure Maldet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The same principle will work for the newer version Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).

How to Disable ‘Activities’ Overview at Login on Ubuntu 20.10 Gnome 40 | UbuntuHandbook Gnome 40 automatically logs into ‘Activities’ overview screen instead of a blank desktop. Don’t like this feature? Just disable it! Gnome 40 finally lands in Ubuntu 21.10, brings the new design of its ‘Activities’ overview screen. The workspaces are now horizontal and locate across the center of screen. Along with small boxes under the search box, all running app windows will be there. And it introduces new touchpad gestures to switch between workspaces.

10 Best Free and Open-Source Webinar Solutions 2021 Tons of options are out there when it comes to webinar platforms, but which one is right for your business, in this article we'll highlight ten of the top webinar platforms and share information about each one. So, you can make an informed decision about which webinar platform that good for you.