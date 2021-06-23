How To Use Download Managers on Ubuntu and Android
Persepolis and Download Navi are two download manager apps for Ubuntu and Android, respectively. They can help the users accelerate download speed and keep track of what files had been saved. This tutorial will explain how to use them to download files from the internet after installing them to desktop and phone. I hope this tutorial helps Ubuntu users who have computer and phone altogether.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 488 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
10 Best Free and Open-Source Webinar Solutions 2021
Tons of options are out there when it comes to webinar platforms, but which one is right for your business, in this article we'll highlight ten of the top webinar platforms and share information about each one. So, you can make an informed decision about which webinar platform that good for you.
Skrooge 2.26.1 released
The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.26.1 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks. Also: Timezone and Country Lookup by Coordinates
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago