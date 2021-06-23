Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
While Loongson has been known for their MIPS-based Loongson chips that are open-source friendly and have long been based on MIPS, with MIPS now being a dead-end, the Chinese company has begun producing chips using its own "LoongArch" ISA. The first Loongson 3A5000 series hardware was just announced and thanks to the company apparently using the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org we have some initial numbers.
Announced this week was the Loongson 3A5000 as their first LoongArch ISA chip that is quad-core with clock speeds up to 2.3~2.5GHz. Loongson 3A5000 offers a reported 50% performance boost over their prior MIPS-based chips while consuming less power and now also supporting DDR4-3200 memory. The Loongson 3A5000 series is intended for domestic Chinese PCs without relying on foreign IP and there is also the 3A5000LL processors intended for servers.
While the 3A5000 series was just announced, in the past few days some party in China -- likely Loongson themselves -- have begun uploading benchmark results from the Phoronix Test Suite to OpenBenchmarking.org. The past few days has seen several Loongson-3A5000 benchmarks uploaded. But going back to last month are also many Loongson 3A5000 benchmarks in general.
Also: Loongson's first LoongArch processors - 3A5000 for computers, 3C5000L for servers - CNX Software
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 389 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
10 Best Free and Open-Source Webinar Solutions 2021
Tons of options are out there when it comes to webinar platforms, but which one is right for your business, in this article we'll highlight ten of the top webinar platforms and share information about each one. So, you can make an informed decision about which webinar platform that good for you.
Skrooge 2.26.1 released
The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.26.1 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks. Also: Timezone and Country Lookup by Coordinates
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago