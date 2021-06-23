Hey everyone! Welcome to my new blog post. This post will tell you about my mid-point progress and something related to the project expectations, “actual vs. expected.” I am currently working on “Making GNOME Asynchronous!”. If you’re interested in reading more about my project, kindly read this blog post where I explained what my project is all about. [...] As seen in the “accomplished goals” section, I’m glad that even after modifying the expectations, I completed the tasks till the 8th week according to the expectations set in the timeline. And then came the GUADEC’21 (GNOME community conference). I was very enthusiastic about participating in the “Intern lightning talk” at the GUADEC’21, scheduled for 23rd July ’21. I spent a whole week in preparation, which as a result, affected my timeline, and I had to modify the expectations again. As the first kind of adaptation states, I should have taken the information about GUADEC into account while creating the timeline. As for the second kind, the timeline I created with the given information was realistic. Still, software engineering is a constant process of uncovering new information, which we must adapt to. Like in my project, “I didn’t realise that the annotation had to be added to girparser.py as well.” The problem with this kind of adaptation is that one cannot foresee it. So even if I were to start over the project, I would not be able to adapt it in the timeline, which is totally acceptable.