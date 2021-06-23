Programming Leftovers
Best Way to Learn Java and Other Game Development Languages
Today, over 700 coding languages exist. If you’re anything like the majority of us — who have enough trouble choosing between two options — then deciding which coding language to learn must be overwhelming.
Control an HC-SR04 Ultrasonic Sensor With Raspberry PI Pico and Micropython
Beside being useful for DIY projects, measuring a distance with the HC-SR04 ultrasonic sensor and Raspberry PI Pico is a great exercise for people wanting to understand MicroPython
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you the steps required to wire and setup an ultrasonic sensor (HC-SR04) and Raspberry PI Pico microcontroller. Please note that if you want to use a Raspberry PI computer board (like RPI Zero W or RPI 2/3/4 Model A/B) you should refer to my Control an ultrasonic distance sensor with Raspberry PI tutorial. Anyhow, I invite you to look at this article as it details how the Ultrasonic Sensor works and it is really useful to understand what our code is going to implement.
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Assembly of Python External C++ procedure returning the vector of objects of string type
This post is an immediate followup for the most recent post at Lxer.com regarding return of one string. Consider the task already been treated with 2D vector and dumping the content of vector to disk file. This approach would allow us to solve the same task via to straight forward returning vector of strings from C++ procedure to Python module.
Rakudo compiler, Release #148 (2021.07)
On behalf of the Rakudo development team, I’m very happy to announce the July 2021 release of Rakudo #148. Rakudo is an implementation of the Raku language.
This release deprecates Proc.status method (use signal and exitcode instead), improves map performance, improves the cmp routine to support more things and includes some nice fixes. On top of that we now offer an MSI installer for monthly releases!
Veena Nagar: Modifying Expectations
Hey everyone! Welcome to my new blog post. This post will tell you about my mid-point progress and something related to the project expectations, “actual vs. expected.” I am currently working on “Making GNOME Asynchronous!”. If you’re interested in reading more about my project, kindly read this blog post where I explained what my project is all about.
[...]
As seen in the “accomplished goals” section, I’m glad that even after modifying the expectations, I completed the tasks till the 8th week according to the expectations set in the timeline. And then came the GUADEC’21 (GNOME community conference). I was very enthusiastic about participating in the “Intern lightning talk” at the GUADEC’21, scheduled for 23rd July ’21. I spent a whole week in preparation, which as a result, affected my timeline, and I had to modify the expectations again. As the first kind of adaptation states, I should have taken the information about GUADEC into account while creating the timeline.
As for the second kind, the timeline I created with the given information was realistic. Still, software engineering is a constant process of uncovering new information, which we must adapt to. Like in my project, “I didn’t realise that the annotation had to be added to girparser.py as well.” The problem with this kind of adaptation is that one cannot foresee it. So even if I were to start over the project, I would not be able to adapt it in the timeline, which is totally acceptable.
ARM and NVIDIA Gaming Chromebooks are in the works
One day soon we will see serious Arm gaming Chromebooks. With realistic ray-traced graphics. Rendered on a NVIDIA graphics card. Pinch me, I must be dreaming! A few months ago, our very own Gabriel Brangers reported on an official announcement from NVIDIA about them combining an Arm CPU with an NVIDIA RTX dGPU. This is likely part of NVIDIA’s overall plan of buying Arm (the company) so the synergy here makes a lot of sense. More details have finally been revealed about this work including official development tools being provided for Chromium/Chrome OS, not just Linux. NVIDIA has explicitly stated they have software development kits (SDKs) for Chromium OS.
Intel To Finally Remove Cannon Lake Graphics Support From Their Linux Kernel Driver
Intel "Cannon Lake" processors were rare in the first place with being limited to the Core i3 8121U but given that no production SKU ever materialized with the "Gen10" graphics enabled, Intel's Linux engineers are finally moving ahead in eliminating the rest of the Cannon Lake / Gen10 graphics support code.
What’s New in GNOME 40?
GNOME 40 has more than a new numbering scheme. Along with its new look comes a new way of working. The old vertical metaphors are gone, replaced by horizontal theming and layouts. Let’s take a closer look. [...] The GNOME developers aren’t locked into standard desktop norms and conventions. They’ll happily revisit any aspect of the desktop and work through it to solve a problem. That might mean burrowing into the code and fixing the issue at its root, or it might mean replacing that item with something new. There are no sacred cows. They’re also against providing too many options and preferences. This might seem to fly in the face of the Linux mantra of choice and flexibility. Tobias calls out to an earlier piece by Havoc Pennington, one of the original GNOME developers and chair of the GNOME Foundation board for its first two years. This describes GNOME’s “fewer preferences is better” principle. You might find some of the things that you want to change are now fixed in place. Also: How to install Gnome 40 in Ubuntu 21.04
Videos: Splitgate on Linux and Enterprise Linux Security
