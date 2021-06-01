today's leftovers
Metadata and master data: OpenLineage moves into the sandbox of the Linux Foundation
The open source project OpenLineage can now prove itself in the sandbox of the LF AI & Data Foundation. OpenLineage goes back to a development by Datakin, a company specializing in DataOps, and is intended to define an open, cross-industry standard that facilitates the acquisition and processing of meta and master data, even in more complex AI and data projects, via an API at runtime.
OpenLineage defines a generic model of run, job and data record entities that can be identified using a consistent naming strategy, as outlined in the following diagram. The entities of the basic model can also be enriched with further aspects if necessary.
Adobe Joins Blender Development Fund, Releases Substance 3D & Mixamo Plugins
The latest company to jump onboard with Blender’s Development Fund is Adobe, makers of a mind-boggling number of creator tools, many of which perfectly complement Blender in a workflow. The company becomes a Corporate Gold sponsor, meaning the Blender Foundation gets an additional €2,500/mo, and the more full Blender’s coffers are, the better.
PeaZip 8.1.0
K-9 Mail is back
The new version also includes a lot of bug fixes and minor changes. For details, check out the changelog entries for the beta versions (5.7xx) leading up to this stable release.
K-9 5.800 released
After a long pause, the K-9 Android mail client project has released version 5.800.
Imperas Updates Free Reference Model riscvOVPsimPlus with New RISC-V P Extension
OXFORD, England, July 23, 2021 – Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in RISC-V processor verification technology, announces the latest updates to riscvOVPsimPlus with support for the near ratified P extension and architectural validation test suites. The P (or Packed SIMD/DSP) extension is a significant addition to the flexibility of the modular RISC-V ISA (Instruction Set Architecture); it supports real-time data processing applications as part of the main processor pipeline without the need for the associated inefficiencies of a co-processor. For processor hardware verification, a basic test suite helps ensure implementations have a basic software level compatibility to the new P extension as a reference to the developers’ interpretation of the written specification.
The Post-Pandemic Future of Work: An Optimistic Outlook
“The COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns and related global recession of 2020 have created a highly uncertain outlook for the labour market … millions of workers have experienced changes which have profoundly transformed their lives within and beyond work, their well-being and their productivity,” said the World Economic Forum (WEF) in The Future of Jobs Report 2020, published in October, 2020. “Comparing the impact of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 on individuals with lower education levels to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the impact today is far more significant and more likely to deepen existing inequalities.”
The Economist was considerably more optimistic in a special report on The Future of Work in its April 10 issue, which included several articles on the subject. “A jobs rebound, shifting politics and technological change could bring a golden age for labour in rich countries,” said the overview article. “It might seem premature to predict a wonderful world of work only a year on from a labour-market catastrophe. But America is showing how rapidly jobs can come back as the virus recedes. In the spring of 2020 the country’s unemployment rate was nearly 15%. Now it is already just 6% after a year containing five of the ten best months for hiring in history.”
The key reason for The Economist’s optimistic outlook is that as labor markets recovers, two deeper shifts are unfolding: a political environment which is becoming friendlier to workers than it’s been in decades; and an accelerated digital economy which promises to bring about faster productivity growth. Let me briefly summarize each of these two shifts.
28 books recommended by open source technologists to read right now
It may not be the season of summer where you are, but summer reading lists are quintessential and somewhat cozy no matter what part of the world you live in. I love the idea of a cool breeze, a lounge chair, a drink, and a snack... all wrapped up together with a good book to pour over.
Web browser update
The following web browsers have been updated to their most current versions and are available from the PCLinuxOS Software Repository.
iridium-2021.06.91-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
firefox-90.0.2-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
basilisk-2021.07.19-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
brave-1.27.106-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
librewolf-90.0-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
waterfox-2021.07-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
waterfox-G3-2.4.1-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
microsoft-edge-93.0.957.0-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
seamonkey-2.53.8.1-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
opera-stable-77.0.4054.277-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
google-chrome-stable-92.0.4515.107-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
chromium-ungoogled-91.0.4472.164-2pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-91.0.4472.164-2pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
palemoon-29.3.0-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
palemoon-gtk3-29.3.0-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
vivaldi-stable-4.0.2312.41-1pclos2021.x86_64.rpm
ARM and NVIDIA Gaming Chromebooks are in the works
One day soon we will see serious Arm gaming Chromebooks. With realistic ray-traced graphics. Rendered on a NVIDIA graphics card. Pinch me, I must be dreaming! A few months ago, our very own Gabriel Brangers reported on an official announcement from NVIDIA about them combining an Arm CPU with an NVIDIA RTX dGPU. This is likely part of NVIDIA’s overall plan of buying Arm (the company) so the synergy here makes a lot of sense. More details have finally been revealed about this work including official development tools being provided for Chromium/Chrome OS, not just Linux. NVIDIA has explicitly stated they have software development kits (SDKs) for Chromium OS.
Intel To Finally Remove Cannon Lake Graphics Support From Their Linux Kernel Driver
Intel "Cannon Lake" processors were rare in the first place with being limited to the Core i3 8121U but given that no production SKU ever materialized with the "Gen10" graphics enabled, Intel's Linux engineers are finally moving ahead in eliminating the rest of the Cannon Lake / Gen10 graphics support code.
What’s New in GNOME 40?
GNOME 40 has more than a new numbering scheme. Along with its new look comes a new way of working. The old vertical metaphors are gone, replaced by horizontal theming and layouts. Let’s take a closer look. [...] The GNOME developers aren’t locked into standard desktop norms and conventions. They’ll happily revisit any aspect of the desktop and work through it to solve a problem. That might mean burrowing into the code and fixing the issue at its root, or it might mean replacing that item with something new. There are no sacred cows. They’re also against providing too many options and preferences. This might seem to fly in the face of the Linux mantra of choice and flexibility. Tobias calls out to an earlier piece by Havoc Pennington, one of the original GNOME developers and chair of the GNOME Foundation board for its first two years. This describes GNOME’s “fewer preferences is better” principle. You might find some of the things that you want to change are now fixed in place. Also: How to install Gnome 40 in Ubuntu 21.04
Videos: Splitgate on Linux and Enterprise Linux Security
