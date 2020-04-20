Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 25th of July 2021 09:07:22 AM

Zidoo M6 is both a complete mini PC and a single board computer based on Rockchip RK3566 processor with up to 8GB RAM with plenty of peripherals connectivity options including built-in Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and support for 5G modems.

Several years ago, Zidoo used to serve the TV box market, but they’ve now veered towards higher-end media players, digital signage players, and industrial applications. While we’ve already seen some RK3566 TV boxes on the market, using the AIoT processor does not make much sense in this type of product, and instead, Zidoo M6 targets AI Edge gateways, digital signage, and other AIoT products.

Zidoo will provide Android 11, Ubuntu 18.04, and Station OS for the board/mini PC, as well as support for Buildroot to built custom Linux images, and Qt and Froglogic for graphical user interface development.