Videos/Audiocasts: Arco Linux, Chaotic AUR, GNU World Order
Arco Linux Xtended Has All The Window Managers
I often get asked which Linux distribution is my favorite. My answer is usually one of two responses: (a) I don't have a favorite, or ( it's the distro that I'm currently running. Well, if it's the latter then my favorite distro has been Arco Linux for the last two years.
Chaotic AUR: Why Bother Compiling Software
Downloading packages from the AUR can take quite a while but there might be another way and that's the Chaotic AUR, this is a seperate repo which precompiles a lot of the popular AUR packages and distributes binaries.
GNU World Order 418
**GNU COBOL** and **gperf** from the **d** software series of Slackware Linux.
