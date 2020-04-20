Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Videos/Audiocasts: Arco Linux, Chaotic AUR, GNU World Order

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 25th of July 2021 09:09:13 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Arco Linux Xtended Has All The Window Managers

    I often get asked which Linux distribution is my favorite. My answer is usually one of two responses: (a) I don't have a favorite, or (Cool it's the distro that I'm currently running. Well, if it's the latter then my favorite distro has been Arco Linux for the last two years.

  • Chaotic AUR: Why Bother Compiling Software

    Downloading packages from the AUR can take quite a while but there might be another way and that's the Chaotic AUR, this is a seperate repo which precompiles a lot of the popular AUR packages and distributes binaries.

  • GNU World Order 418

    **GNU COBOL** and **gperf** from the **d** software series of Slackware Linux.

»

More in Tux Machines

LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0 RC1

LibreELEC 10.0 RC1 is released! bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.1 (+ additional fixes) to LibreELEC users. Changes from LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 5 are listed here. As discussed in the recent Upcoming Changes blog post it, the 10.0 release is a disruptive and limited hardware release. If you have not read the blog post – please do – because we are not releasing images for all hardware. In summary: this is a stable release for Generic (x86_64 PCs). Stable-Beta for Allwinner and Rockchip. Stable “Alpha” for Raspberry Pi 4 as the code is still very new. RPi 2/3 are still in development targeting an LE10.2 release. RPi 0/1 are discontinued. All others hardware is still in development and not in a state for formal releases. Read more

today's howtos

  • » How to step debug debugging rust in vim 8.1 | dwaves.de

    “Basically, rust-gdb is a wrapper that loads external Python pretty-printing scripts into GDB. This is useful (and somewhat necessary) when debugging more complex Rust programs because it significantly improves the display of Rust data types.” (src)

  • How to Untar tar.gz File in Linux by Using the Command Line

    In this article you will learn how to extract/untar tar.gz files in Linux systems through the command line using the tar command. A lot of the downloadable Linux/Unix files found on the internet are compressed using a tar.gz format. Therefore, knowing how to open or untar tar.gz files is a very useful skill. The name “Tar” stands for “Tape Archiver”, because when tar was invented it was used to place data on storage tapes. A .tar.gz file is nothing, but an archive. The tar program takes one or more files and “wraps” them into a self-contained file.

  • How to Install PHP 8.0 on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable.com

    PHP 8.0 is a major update of the PHP language released on November 26, 2020, a giant leap forward from the existing PHP 7.4 release. The new PHP contains many new features and optimizations, including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, null safe operators, JIT and improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency.

  • checks size of directory & delete it if its to small
  • Netflix’s ConsoleMe local installation on Linux machine

Ubuntu 20.10 End Of Life

  • Ubuntu 20.10 Is Reaching End Of Life This Month: Here’s How To Update To 21.04

    For all the Ubuntu users who are still ‘grooving’ with Groovy Gorilla (Ubuntu 20.10), the support for the same will be ending July 22. This means that you’ll no longer receive security, app, or bug fixes updates. Saying goodbyes could be hard, but the good news is Ubuntu 21.04 has been out since April, and it brings new features and improvements. In this article, let’s look at how to update from Ubuntu 20.04/20.10 to 21.04 ‘Hirsute Hippo.’

  • Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) End of Life reached on July 22 2021

    This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier this month to confirm that as of July 22, 2021, Ubuntu 20.10 is no longer supported. No more package updates will be accepted to 20.10, and it will be archived to old-releases.ubuntu.com in the coming weeks. The original End of Life warning follows, with upgrade instructions: Ubuntu announced its 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) release almost 9 months ago, on October 22, 2020, and its support period is now nearing its end. Ubuntu 20.10 will reach end of life on July 22, 2021. At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 20.10. The supported upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 is via Ubuntu 21.04. Instructions and caveats for the upgrade may be found at:

Videos/Audiocasts: Arco Linux, Chaotic AUR, GNU World Order

  • Arco Linux Xtended Has All The Window Managers

    I often get asked which Linux distribution is my favorite. My answer is usually one of two responses: (a) I don't have a favorite, or (b) it's the distro that I'm currently running. Well, if it's the latter then my favorite distro has been Arco Linux for the last two years.

  • Chaotic AUR: Why Bother Compiling Software

    Downloading packages from the AUR can take quite a while but there might be another way and that's the Chaotic AUR, this is a seperate repo which precompiles a lot of the popular AUR packages and distributes binaries.

  • GNU World Order 418

    **GNU COBOL** and **gperf** from the **d** software series of Slackware Linux.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6