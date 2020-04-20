Ubuntu 20.10 End Of Life
Ubuntu 20.10 Is Reaching End Of Life This Month: Here’s How To Update To 21.04
For all the Ubuntu users who are still ‘grooving’ with Groovy Gorilla (Ubuntu 20.10), the support for the same will be ending July 22. This means that you’ll no longer receive security, app, or bug fixes updates.
Saying goodbyes could be hard, but the good news is Ubuntu 21.04 has been out since April, and it brings new features and improvements. In this article, let’s look at how to update from Ubuntu 20.04/20.10 to 21.04 ‘Hirsute Hippo.’
Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) End of Life reached on July 22 2021
This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier this month to confirm that as of July 22, 2021, Ubuntu 20.10 is no longer supported. No more package updates will be accepted to 20.10, and it will be archived to old-releases.ubuntu.com in the coming weeks.
The original End of Life warning follows, with upgrade instructions:
Ubuntu announced its 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) release almost 9 months ago, on October 22, 2020, and its support period is now nearing its end. Ubuntu 20.10 will reach end of life on July 22, 2021.
At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 20.10.
The supported upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 is via Ubuntu 21.04. Instructions and caveats for the upgrade may be found at:
LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0 RC1
