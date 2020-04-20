today's howtos
» How to step debug debugging rust in vim 8.1 | dwaves.de
“Basically, rust-gdb is a wrapper that loads external Python pretty-printing scripts into GDB. This is useful (and somewhat necessary) when debugging more complex Rust programs because it significantly improves the display of Rust data types.” (src)
How to Untar tar.gz File in Linux by Using the Command Line
In this article you will learn how to extract/untar tar.gz files in Linux systems through the command line using the tar command.
A lot of the downloadable Linux/Unix files found on the internet are compressed using a tar.gz format. Therefore, knowing how to open or untar tar.gz files is a very useful skill.
The name “Tar” stands for “Tape Archiver”, because when tar was invented it was used to place data on storage tapes. A .tar.gz file is nothing, but an archive. The tar program takes one or more files and “wraps” them into a self-contained file.
How to Install PHP 8.0 on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable.com
PHP 8.0 is a major update of the PHP language released on November 26, 2020, a giant leap forward from the existing PHP 7.4 release. The new PHP contains many new features and optimizations, including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, null safe operators, JIT and improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency.
checks size of directory & delete it if its to small
Netflix’s ConsoleMe local installation on Linux machine
LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0 RC1
LibreELEC 10.0 RC1 is released! bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.1 (+ additional fixes) to LibreELEC users. Changes from LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 5 are listed here. As discussed in the recent Upcoming Changes blog post it, the 10.0 release is a disruptive and limited hardware release. If you have not read the blog post – please do – because we are not releasing images for all hardware. In summary: this is a stable release for Generic (x86_64 PCs). Stable-Beta for Allwinner and Rockchip. Stable “Alpha” for Raspberry Pi 4 as the code is still very new. RPi 2/3 are still in development targeting an LE10.2 release. RPi 0/1 are discontinued. All others hardware is still in development and not in a state for formal releases.
today's howtos
Ubuntu 20.10 End Of Life
Videos/Audiocasts: Arco Linux, Chaotic AUR, GNU World Order
