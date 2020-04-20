In this article you will learn how to extract/untar tar.gz files in Linux systems through the command line using the tar command.

A lot of the downloadable Linux/Unix files found on the internet are compressed using a tar.gz format. Therefore, knowing how to open or untar tar.gz files is a very useful skill.

The name “Tar” stands for “Tape Archiver”, because when tar was invented it was used to place data on storage tapes. A .tar.gz file is nothing, but an archive. The tar program takes one or more files and “wraps” them into a self-contained file.