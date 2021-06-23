today's leftovers
Assembly of Python External C++ procedure returning the vector of objects of string type
This post is an immediate followup for the most recent post at Lxer.com regarding return of one string. Consider the task already been treated with 2D vector and dumping the content of vector to disk file. This approach would allow us to solve the same task via to straight forward returning vector of strings from C++ procedure to Python module.
The Best Programming Language for Data Science: Python vs Julia vs R
Programming language is practically the backbone of data science and in the modern advancement of technology, we have a lot of languages available at our expense. But the question is which one among them is the most suitable for a data scientist. Currently, the latest group of programming languages that data scientists use are Python, Julia, and R. All these languages have their unique attributes and they also have areas of expertise. For example, the Python ecosystem is loaded with libraries, tools, and applications that make the work of scientific computing and data analysis fast and convenient, but Julia aims to give scientists and data analysts not only fast and convenient development but also blazing execution speed. On the other hand, R language enhances the speed of statistical computing like no other.
LibreOffice With Linux
A more advanced option is the other longtime go-to in the Linux world: LibreOffice. If you want to use it, you will have to install Linux on your Chromebook first. Then you can install LibreOffice in the default Debian installation using APT.
sudo apt install libreoffice
To launch LibreOffice Writer, just look for it in the app launcher, as you would with any other app. When you launch it, you'll see the standard OpenOffice Writer interface in all its clunky glory.
You can then compose your document as on any other system. When you save it, don't forget to save it as a Microsoft Word document (DOCX), not the standard OpenOffice format (ODT).
Can IBM buy its way to cloud success? | IT PRO
From spinning off its infrastructure business to making high-profile acquisitions, the industry giant is on a journey to reinvent itself
Getting to know Giang Dao, Red Hat country manager for Vietnam
We’re delighted to welcome Giang Dao to Red Hat as a country manager for Vietnam. In the new role, Dao will be responsible for Red Hat’s business operations in one of ASEAN’s fastest-growing markets.
Dao has extensive experience in the enterprise software space, with more than 20 years in IT, and having managed virtually every industry vertical. She joins Red Hat from IBM Vietnam, where she led sales for Vietnam’s North Top Development Accounts. She also held leadership roles at technology businesses in Vietnam, such as T&T Group and CMC Corporation, supporting customers on their digital transformation initiatives.
We caught up with Dao to hear her perspectives on open source and Red Hat, and her insights on leadership.
Ole Aamot: GNOME Radio 12 Notes at GUADEC 2021
GUADEC 2021 took place July 21 -25. This year’s conference was to be held online and last five days. The first two days of the conference, July 21 – 22, was dedicated to presentations. The 23 – 24 were Birds of a Feather sessions and workshops, and the last day will be for social activities.
Culture Round-up: Danish videogame sells 365 million kr worth of digital real estate
Bright Star Studios started selling virtual land in May. When the first pieces of property were put up for sale the interest was so massive that the systems crashed.
“By our calculations, everything would have been sold out in 15 seconds if the servers hadn’t crashed,” said Mark Laursen, founder and manager at Bright Star Studios.
Overall, the earnings are expected to pass 630 million kr before sales end.
161: Debian 11, Audacity Saga Continues, Wordpress, CentOS, Netflix Gaming? | TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we check out some Distro News about Debian 11 Bullseye, CentOS Hyperscale, Nest With Fedora and Kaisen Linux. Then we’ll revisit the Audacity Saga as it continues. Later in the show, we’ll take a look at Adobe’s announcement about joining the Blender Development Fund and Netflix may be getting into Video Game streaming service. Then in App News, we’ve got new releases from Handbrake, WordPress, CudaText, and Nativefier. All that and so much more coming up on episode 161 of This Week in Linux, recorded live on July 24, 2021. Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
today's howtos
How to Recover Arch Linux Install via chroot
This quick guide explains some of the steps which may come in handy to recover an Arch Linux Install.
Kernel: Microsoft Pretending to Care About Linux Security
Making PDFs more accessible to screen readers with open source
A screen reader is a vital tool that helps individuals who are blind or low-vision read digital text. Unfortunately, not all file formats receive the same level of support from screen readers. For example, while PDF files have accessibility features that you can use, they are often not the preferred file format for screen reader users. Between line breaks, multiple columns, symbols, and images, screen readers can have trouble reading PDFs in a cohesive way to their users. This is what the folks at Open @ RIT are trying to change. Open @ RIT is the open source program office at the Rochester Institute of Technology, offering RIT faculty and staff assistance in opening their research projects and maintaining communities of practice around their work. One such faculty member is Dr. Todd Pagano, Professor of Chemistry and Associate Dean for Teaching and Scholarship Excellence at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. Dr. Pagano came to Open @ RIT seeking help to increase the accessibility of an open-access journal, the publications of which currently exist as PDFs. The Open @ RIT team, consisting of UX designer Rahul Jaiswal and full-stack developer Suhas C.V., have used this project as a stepping stone to begin exploring ways to convert PDFs into accessible HTML.
