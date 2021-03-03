today's howtos
systemd on Linux 3: Targets
Learn how systemd targets work in Linux.
How to Use AutoKey to Automate Repetitive Tasks on Linux
AutoKey is a scripting application for Linux. It lets you automate repetitive and trivial operations on your computer so you can perform them quickly and efficiently.
Some of the tasks where AutoKey serves well include text expansion, correcting typos, launching programs, and inserting boilerplate texts. Besides, you can also use it to run custom scripts to automate complex system actions on your machine.
That said, though, AutoKey can be intimidating to its first-time users. To this end, here's a guide to help you install, set up, and use AutoKey on Linux.
Run an Ansible playbook in a chroot
Running a playbook in a chroot or container is not supported by Ansible, but I have invented a good workaround to do it anyway.
The first step is to install Mitogen for Ansible (ansible-mitogen in Debian) and then configure ansible.cfg to use it...
Using Pacman on Arch and Manjaro - Linux Nightly
When trying out a new Linux distribution, one of the first things you need to familiarize yourself with is the system’s package manager. Arch Linux and other Arch-based distros, like Manjaro, use pacman to install or update packages, remove software, and keep the system up to date. Pacman isn’t related to the classic video game, rather just an acronym of package manager.
In this guide, you’ll learn how to use pacman on Arch Linux, Manjaro, and other distros based on Arch. It works the same across any of them. Read on to master pacman with commands to install packages, remove packages, update the system, etc.
Learn Tar Command in Linux with Practical Examples
Tar command in Linux is used to archive files and folder into a single archived compressed file. Linux admins use tar command to perform day to day backup and restoration tasks. In other words, we can say that tar command is a command line utility which is used to archive important files and folders of a Linux system and later we can extract files and folders from that archive for restoration purpose.
How to Restore Git to Previous State: Guide to Restore, Reset, Revert and Rebase – Linux Hint
If you have a development background, then you must be aware of many development tools. When you individually develop a project through any programming language, you’re either comfortable with a command-line interface (terminal) or GUI tools.
But what if you’re working with the team members, it is hard to send chunks of programs to all team members individually. There is also a size limit of files on different platforms that don’t allow the user to send more than the described size.
It is hard to collaborate when the project is too large and needs modification all the time. For this, you need a distributed version control system that helps you collaborate with team members worldwide. It is good to use a distributed version control system for small and large software projects. Each of the team members will get full access to the complete repository on the local system, and they can work offline.
How To Install RabbitMQ on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RabbitMQ on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, RabbitMQ is open-source message-broker software built around Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP) protocol. RabbitMQ can be easily deployed in a distributed and federated configurations to meet high-scale, high-availability requirements.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the RabbitMQ on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How to play Observer on Linux
Observer is a cyberpunk horror game developed by Bloober Team and published by Aspyr. It was released on Windows, PS4, and Xbox in 2017, and later on, it came to Linux. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play it on Linux.
How to play Orwell on Linux
Orwell is a simulation video game by Osmotic Studios. In the game, the player assumes the role of an operative and monitors security cameras for national security threats. Here’s how to play it on Linux.
How to install Reveal.js on Ubuntu - Unixcop
reveal.js is an open-source HTML presentation framework. It’s a tool that enables anyone with a web browser to create fully-featured and beautiful presentations for free.
Presentations made with reveal.js are built on open web technologies. That means anything you can do on the web, you can do in your presentation. Change styles with CSS, include an external web page using an <iframe> or add your own custom behavior using our JavaScript API.
So in these times of pandemic, this tool can be quite useful for many students and teachers.
How to Automatically Set New Wallpapers Using Styli.sh on Linux
Linux is widely known among enthusiasts for the productivity and the control it offers to its users. However, one of the things that often goes unnoticed is its flexibility in terms of customizations.
Speaking of customizations, the wallpaper is a simple yet fundamental aspect of the Linux desktop that can make or break its aesthetics. Finding the perfect wallpaper manually can be tough. So why not let a simple script take the pain away? Let's find out more about this script in detail.
Sed Command to Delete a Line – Linux Hint
Sed is a built-in Linux tool for text manipulation. The term sed stands for “stream editor”. Despite the name, sed isn’t a text editor by itself. Rather, it takes text as input, performs various text modifications according to instructions, and prints the output.
This guide will demonstrate how to use sed to delete a line from a text.
Network OSI Layers Explained – Linux Hint
The Open System Interconnection (OSI) model conceptually illustrates seven abstraction layers of communication framework that devices use for interoperability over the network. In the 1980s, the model was a globally accepted standard framework for network communication.
The model defines a set of rules and regulations required to render interoperability between different software and devices.
It was introduced by the Internet Organisation of Standards in 1984 when computer networking was only becoming a new concept. Even though the internet these days is based on a simpler networking model, TCP/IP. The OSI 7-layer model is still used to visualize the basic essential networking architecture and troubleshoot problems.
kubectl – How to Restart the Pod – Linux Hint
A pod can also have one or more containers, one of which is the application container, and the others are the init container, which halts after it completes a job or the application container is ready to perform its function, and the sidecar container, which is affixed to the primary application container. A container or pod will not always leave due to an application failure. In scenarios like this, you will need to restart your Kubernetes Pod explicitly. In this guide, you will explore how to force pods in a deployment to restart using several ways.
