Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
-
A Smurf attack is a type of Denial-of-Service Attack (DOS) where an attacker exploits internet control message protocol (ICMP) packets. The attack surfaces when an attacker sends a massive flood of spoofed ICMP echo_request packets to the target victim.
This article will learn about how a Smurf attack is executed and how much damage a Smurf attack can cause to a network. The article will also describe preventive measures against a Smurf attack.
-
A data link layer acts as a medium for communication between two directly connected hosts. At the sending front, it transforms the data stream into signals bit by bit and transfers it to the hardware. On the contrary, as a receiver, it receives data in the shape of electrical signals and transforms them into an identifiable frame.
MAC can be classified as a sublayer of the data link layer that is accountable for physical addressing. MAC address is a unique address for a network adapter allocated by the manufactures for transmitting data to the destination host. If a device has several network adapters i.e., Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc., there would be different MAC addresses for each standard.
In this article, you’ll learn how this sublayer gets manipulated to execute the MAC flooding attack and how we can prevent the attack from happening.
-
Microsoft has warned customers about a new crypto mining malware that can steal credentials, remove security controls, spread via emails and ultimately drop more tools for human-operated activity.
-
The BLAKE3 cryotpgraphic hash function that was announced last year and based on its predecessor BLAKE2 has now reached version 1.0 for its official/reference software implementation. BLAKE3 continues to be much faster than BLAKE2 while also being much faster than the likes of SHA-1/SHA--2/SHA-3 and even MD5 while being more secure.
Programming Leftovers
-
The fourteenth release of littler as a CRAN package just landed, following in the now fifteen year history (!!) as a package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later.
littler is the first command-line interface for R as it predates Rscript. It allows for piping as well for shebang scripting via #!, uses command-line arguments more consistently and still starts faster. It also always loaded the methods package which Rscript only started to do in recent years.
littler lives on Linux and Unix, has its difficulties on macOS due to yet-another-braindeadedness there (who ever thought case-insensitive filesystems as a default were a good idea?) and simply does not exist on Windows (yet – the build system could be extended – see RInside for an existence proof, and volunteers are welcome!). See the FAQ vignette on how to add it to your PATH.
-
In any programming or scripting language, the loop is a quintessential feature. Loops are generally to perform a repetitive task until a certain condition is met. Bash is a powerful scripting language that supports all the major features of a scripting language (including loops).
This guide demonstrates one-line for loops in Bash.
C++
-
The way to merge two or more strings is called string concatenation. It is a very common task for any programming language. Some programming languages use a specific operator, some programming languages use the built-in function, and some programming languages use both operator and built-in function to combine string values. The string concatenation can be done by using the ‘+’ operator and different types of built-in functions in C++. The uses of the ‘+’ operator and different built-in functions to combine strings in C++ have been explained in this tutorial.
-
An array is a group of elements of the same data type. Many functions are performed on arrays either in the main program or outside it, in the functions. In C++, in the case of functions, we need to pass them. This is done via parameters as arguments. These arguments can be of different ways, either sizeable arrays or through the pointer array. In this tutorial, we will cover some major aspects of array transfer using different parameters of the functions.
-
The way to cut any portion from a string is called a sub-string. The substr() function exists in C++ to generate a new string by cutting a particular portion from a string. The string.h library file is required to include to use this function. This function has two arguments. The first argument contains the starting position of the new string, and the second argument contains the length of the string. The way to use the substr() function in C++ has been explained in this tutorial.
-
Different built-in functions exist in C++ to work with the string data. The find_first_of() function is used to find the location of the first occurrence of the specified character. This function returns the position of the first occurrence of the string that will be given as the argument value of this function. Different uses of this function for searching the string in C++ have been explained in this tutorial.
C
-
Strstr() in the C language is a built-in function. The functionality of strstr can be understandable through the manual present in the Ubuntu terminal if you are working on Ubuntu. Then the terminal will show you the guide of strstr and how it works.
-
The C language of programming has a facility to split a string using the function strtok. This is done through a delimiter. It is an easy task that uses a pointer token. A string that is taken as input is divided into small strings called tokens. ‘S’ is the name that indicates that in “strtok”, str stands for the string, and “tok” stands for the token. So this function splits the string into tons of tokens. We have highlighted some examples in this tutorial that will help you out understand this concept.
Python
-
When you’re acquainted with Python, you’re probably aware that the Increment and Decrement expressions (both before and after) aren’t supported. Python was created to be understandable and consistent. In linguistics having ++ and — expressions, a beginner programmer frequently makes the mistake of confusing the distinctions among increment/decrement expressions, post and pre (both in priority and return value). In comparison to many other programming languages, basic increment and decrement expressions are not quite as necessary. In this tutorial, we will learn about the increment by 1 operator in Python code. Make sure you must have a python tool installed and configured on your system. Hence, we have installed the Spyder Python tool on our system.
-
While contrasting variables, it’s important to examine both the contents and respective datatypes. Whenever the values of the two inputs differ, the statement is satisfied. Throughout Python, we may use “!=” or “is not” to do not equal operations. Whenever the values of any two Python variables or operands supplied on either side of the not equal operator are not equal, it must return true, else false. Many structured query languages might grumble about matching various types since Python is flexibly yet tightly typed. The not equal operator must return “True” whenever the values provided in two variables are the same; however, they are of various types. Let’s have some examples to see the working of python Not equal operator. First of all, you must ensure that your system has a python tool installed and configured. Launch your installed python tool to start working. At the time of implementing this article, we have been working on the Spyder Python tool.
today's howtos
-
Learn how systemd targets work in Linux.
-
AutoKey is a scripting application for Linux. It lets you automate repetitive and trivial operations on your computer so you can perform them quickly and efficiently.
Some of the tasks where AutoKey serves well include text expansion, correcting typos, launching programs, and inserting boilerplate texts. Besides, you can also use it to run custom scripts to automate complex system actions on your machine.
That said, though, AutoKey can be intimidating to its first-time users. To this end, here's a guide to help you install, set up, and use AutoKey on Linux.
-
Running a playbook in a chroot or container is not supported by Ansible, but I have invented a good workaround to do it anyway.
The first step is to install Mitogen for Ansible (ansible-mitogen in Debian) and then configure ansible.cfg to use it...
-
When trying out a new Linux distribution, one of the first things you need to familiarize yourself with is the system’s package manager. Arch Linux and other Arch-based distros, like Manjaro, use pacman to install or update packages, remove software, and keep the system up to date. Pacman isn’t related to the classic video game, rather just an acronym of package manager.
In this guide, you’ll learn how to use pacman on Arch Linux, Manjaro, and other distros based on Arch. It works the same across any of them. Read on to master pacman with commands to install packages, remove packages, update the system, etc.
-
Tar command in Linux is used to archive files and folder into a single archived compressed file. Linux admins use tar command to perform day to day backup and restoration tasks. In other words, we can say that tar command is a command line utility which is used to archive important files and folders of a Linux system and later we can extract files and folders from that archive for restoration purpose.
-
If you have a development background, then you must be aware of many development tools. When you individually develop a project through any programming language, you’re either comfortable with a command-line interface (terminal) or GUI tools.
But what if you’re working with the team members, it is hard to send chunks of programs to all team members individually. There is also a size limit of files on different platforms that don’t allow the user to send more than the described size.
It is hard to collaborate when the project is too large and needs modification all the time. For this, you need a distributed version control system that helps you collaborate with team members worldwide. It is good to use a distributed version control system for small and large software projects. Each of the team members will get full access to the complete repository on the local system, and they can work offline.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RabbitMQ on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, RabbitMQ is open-source message-broker software built around Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP) protocol. RabbitMQ can be easily deployed in a distributed and federated configurations to meet high-scale, high-availability requirements.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the RabbitMQ on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
Observer is a cyberpunk horror game developed by Bloober Team and published by Aspyr. It was released on Windows, PS4, and Xbox in 2017, and later on, it came to Linux. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play it on Linux.
-
Orwell is a simulation video game by Osmotic Studios. In the game, the player assumes the role of an operative and monitors security cameras for national security threats. Here’s how to play it on Linux.
-
reveal.js is an open-source HTML presentation framework. It’s a tool that enables anyone with a web browser to create fully-featured and beautiful presentations for free.
Presentations made with reveal.js are built on open web technologies. That means anything you can do on the web, you can do in your presentation. Change styles with CSS, include an external web page using an <iframe> or add your own custom behavior using our JavaScript API.
So in these times of pandemic, this tool can be quite useful for many students and teachers.
-
Linux is widely known among enthusiasts for the productivity and the control it offers to its users. However, one of the things that often goes unnoticed is its flexibility in terms of customizations.
Speaking of customizations, the wallpaper is a simple yet fundamental aspect of the Linux desktop that can make or break its aesthetics. Finding the perfect wallpaper manually can be tough. So why not let a simple script take the pain away? Let's find out more about this script in detail.
-
Sed is a built-in Linux tool for text manipulation. The term sed stands for “stream editor”. Despite the name, sed isn’t a text editor by itself. Rather, it takes text as input, performs various text modifications according to instructions, and prints the output.
This guide will demonstrate how to use sed to delete a line from a text.
-
The Open System Interconnection (OSI) model conceptually illustrates seven abstraction layers of communication framework that devices use for interoperability over the network. In the 1980s, the model was a globally accepted standard framework for network communication.
The model defines a set of rules and regulations required to render interoperability between different software and devices.
It was introduced by the Internet Organisation of Standards in 1984 when computer networking was only becoming a new concept. Even though the internet these days is based on a simpler networking model, TCP/IP. The OSI 7-layer model is still used to visualize the basic essential networking architecture and troubleshoot problems.
-
A pod can also have one or more containers, one of which is the application container, and the others are the init container, which halts after it completes a job or the application container is ready to perform its function, and the sidecar container, which is affixed to the primary application container. A container or pod will not always leave due to an application failure. In scenarios like this, you will need to restart your Kubernetes Pod explicitly. In this guide, you will explore how to force pods in a deployment to restart using several ways.
Recent comments
36 min 24 sec ago
1 day 33 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago