today's howtos
-
How to Connect to SFTP Using FileZilla for Secure File Transfer
When it comes to FTP vs. SFTP, there are some key differences to keep in mind. No one wants their information to fall into the wrong hands. FTP (File Transfer Protocol) uses clear text for all transmissions. Anyone is able to read the FTP usernames, passwords, commands and data by sniffing on the network.
On the other hand, SFTP can securely transfer information. It builds on FTP software and uses the SSH protocol to transfer files and requires the client to be authenticated by the server for enhanced security elements. In short, SFTP is designed to be an extension of SSH to provide secure file transfer capabilities.
-
How to install Gimp 3 Beta on Linux Lite 5.4
Today we are going to look at how to install Gimp 3 Beta on Linux Lite 5.4. As seen in the video, a person downloads Gimp, and then makes it executable as a program, launches it, and adds it to your menu (if you like ). Enjoy!
-
How to Use the Kill Command in Linux - ByteXD
Each Linux system runs several processes. Not every process behaves in the manner we want them to.
Let’s say one process become starts to consume too much memory and causing instability in the system.
To handle this situation, we need to ensure that the process is terminated. We can do this using the kill command.
-
How to install Google Web Designer on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Google Web Designer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
