  • How to Connect to SFTP Using FileZilla for Secure File Transfer

    When it comes to FTP vs. SFTP, there are some key differences to keep in mind. No one wants their information to fall into the wrong hands. FTP (File Transfer Protocol) uses clear text for all transmissions. Anyone is able to read the FTP usernames, passwords, commands and data by sniffing on the network.

    On the other hand, SFTP can securely transfer information. It builds on FTP software and uses the SSH protocol to transfer files and requires the client to be authenticated by the server for enhanced security elements. In short, SFTP is designed to be an extension of SSH to provide secure file transfer capabilities.

  • How to install Gimp 3 Beta on Linux Lite 5.4

    Today we are going to look at how to install Gimp 3 Beta on Linux Lite 5.4. As seen in the video, a person downloads Gimp, and then makes it executable as a program, launches it, and adds it to your menu (if you like ). Enjoy!

  • How to Use the Kill Command in Linux - ByteXD

    Each Linux system runs several processes. Not every process behaves in the manner we want them to.

    Let’s say one process become starts to consume too much memory and causing instability in the system.

    To handle this situation, we need to ensure that the process is terminated. We can do this using the kill command.

  • How to install Google Web Designer on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Google Web Designer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • health @ Savannah: Release of MyGNUHealth 1.0.3

    I am happy to announce that the release 1.0.3 of the GNU Health Personal Health Record (PHR) component, MyGNUHealth. This release updates the medical genetics domain, with the latest human natural variant dataset based on UniProt Consortium (release 2021_03 of June 02 2021).

  • Hamsters QA team are trying to decrease a number of unconfirmed bug reports in LibreOffice's Bugzilla right now

    I found an interesting Russian site and Telegram channel where newbies QA try to get some experience in QA process for free. Its name is Хомячки (Hamsters). You can ask admins to create a group for testing of anything and if someone want they will test your software (mobile, web, desktop or something) for you. I asked there if someone want to test LibreOffice and many people said yes. So, today we have the group of Russian newbies QA who are triaging bug reports in our Bugzilla. We have a goal - to have minimal number of unconfirmed bug reports in end of August 2021 as possibly.

  • Google fixes 'Chromebork' one-character code typo that prevented Chrome OS logins

    Google has fixed a bug in Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165 that surfaced on Monday and prevented some users from being able to login to their systems. Chrome OS downloads updates automatically but doesn't apply them until reboot, so only those who restarted their Chromebooks to ingest the force-fed broken update were affected. Earlier this week, the internet titan on its Google Workplace status page said, "Our engineering team has identified an issue on Chrome OS 91.0.4472.165. The rollout of this version was halted." As a workaround for those bitten by the bug, Google advised users: to "powerwash" their Chrome OS devices back to factory settings; to rollback the Chrome OS device to a previous version via USB; or to remove the affected account and add the account back to the device. All three mitigations, however, clear local data on the device.

  • Xiaomi's road to Internet-of-Things dominance

    Xiaomi entered the competitive Chinese mobile phone market in 2010 with MIUI, an Android-based smartphone software product which it offered for free. By 2017, it had achieved global recognition as a leading smartphone manufacturer and reached US$15 billion in revenue. Today, Xiaomi is the world’s largest Internet-of-Things (IoT) firm and by the end of 2020 had revenues exceeding US$37 billion.

Games: Control Ultimate Edition, Space Savings For Wine, and the GNU/Linux/KDE Handheld Console

  • Play Control Ultimate Edition on Linux (How To)

    Control Ultimate Edition is an adventurous game packed with actions and thrillers. The developers of the game “Remedy Entertainment” successfully marked the title of the game in gaming publications and were nominated for numerous video game awards. Control Ultimate Edition is available on the platform across Ps4/5, Xbox Series X/One, Epic Games Stores, Pc, and Steam. #gnu #linux not falling behind. https://www.gadgetheadline.com/play-control-ultimate-edition-on-linux-how-to/

  • Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine

    When sticking to Wine recommendations of maintaining separate prefixes per-application, a lot of system files get duplicated for each game/application and in turn leading to significant bloat. With the current state of Wine it can mean hundreds of megabytes per prefix in duplicated files. But proposed reflink patches for Wine are aiming to cut down on this severe bloat. Developer Alex Xu sent out a set of patches today that would implement Reflink support within Wine. Alex explained, " With a MinGW build of Wine without Mono or Gecko, new 32-bit prefixes are over 150 MB, and new 64-bit prefixes are over 300 MB. The vast majority of these files are byte-for-byte identical to Wine's central DLL copies...When reflink is supported by the underlying filesystem, new Wine prefix sizes with Mono and Gecko disabled are reduced to less than 1 MB. The resulting Wine prefix is byte-for-byte identical to one created without reflink, but occupies less space on disk. "

  • The Linux Handheld Console! | Steam Deck

    The big news you've probably heard. Valve have announced their handheld console/PC, The Steam Deck. I take a look and discuss a few things.

  • Smurf Attack

    A Smurf attack is a type of Denial-of-Service Attack (DOS) where an attacker exploits internet control message protocol (ICMP) packets. The attack surfaces when an attacker sends a massive flood of spoofed ICMP echo_request packets to the target victim. This article will learn about how a Smurf attack is executed and how much damage a Smurf attack can cause to a network. The article will also describe preventive measures against a Smurf attack.

  • MAC Flooding Attack

    A data link layer acts as a medium for communication between two directly connected hosts. At the sending front, it transforms the data stream into signals bit by bit and transfers it to the hardware. On the contrary, as a receiver, it receives data in the shape of electrical signals and transforms them into an identifiable frame. MAC can be classified as a sublayer of the data link layer that is accountable for physical addressing. MAC address is a unique address for a network adapter allocated by the manufactures for transmitting data to the destination host. If a device has several network adapters i.e., Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc., there would be different MAC addresses for each standard. In this article, you’ll learn how this sublayer gets manipulated to execute the MAC flooding attack and how we can prevent the attack from happening.

  • "LemonDuck": New crypto malware targeting Windows, Linux systems [Ed: Media that acts as if Microsoft is an authority in security rather than provocateur working for NSA]

    Microsoft has warned customers about a new crypto mining malware that can steal credentials, remove security controls, spread via emails and ultimately drop more tools for human-operated activity.

  • BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc - Phoronix

    The BLAKE3 cryotpgraphic hash function that was announced last year and based on its predecessor BLAKE2 has now reached version 1.0 for its official/reference software implementation. BLAKE3 continues to be much faster than BLAKE2 while also being much faster than the likes of SHA-1/SHA--2/SHA-3 and even MD5 while being more secure.

