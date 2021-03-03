today's leftovers health @ Savannah: Release of MyGNUHealth 1.0.3 I am happy to announce that the release 1.0.3 of the GNU Health Personal Health Record (PHR) component, MyGNUHealth. This release updates the medical genetics domain, with the latest human natural variant dataset based on UniProt Consortium (release 2021_03 of June 02 2021).

Hamsters QA team are trying to decrease a number of unconfirmed bug reports in LibreOffice's Bugzilla right now I found an interesting Russian site and Telegram channel where newbies QA try to get some experience in QA process for free. Its name is Хомячки (Hamsters). You can ask admins to create a group for testing of anything and if someone want they will test your software (mobile, web, desktop or something) for you. I asked there if someone want to test LibreOffice and many people said yes. So, today we have the group of Russian newbies QA who are triaging bug reports in our Bugzilla. We have a goal - to have minimal number of unconfirmed bug reports in end of August 2021 as possibly.

Google fixes 'Chromebork' one-character code typo that prevented Chrome OS logins Google has fixed a bug in Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165 that surfaced on Monday and prevented some users from being able to login to their systems. Chrome OS downloads updates automatically but doesn't apply them until reboot, so only those who restarted their Chromebooks to ingest the force-fed broken update were affected. Earlier this week, the internet titan on its Google Workplace status page said, "Our engineering team has identified an issue on Chrome OS 91.0.4472.165. The rollout of this version was halted." As a workaround for those bitten by the bug, Google advised users: to "powerwash" their Chrome OS devices back to factory settings; to rollback the Chrome OS device to a previous version via USB; or to remove the affected account and add the account back to the device. All three mitigations, however, clear local data on the device.

Xiaomi's road to Internet-of-Things dominance Xiaomi entered the competitive Chinese mobile phone market in 2010 with MIUI, an Android-based smartphone software product which it offered for free. By 2017, it had achieved global recognition as a leading smartphone manufacturer and reached US$15 billion in revenue. Today, Xiaomi is the world’s largest Internet-of-Things (IoT) firm and by the end of 2020 had revenues exceeding US$37 billion.

Games: Control Ultimate Edition, Space Savings For Wine, and the GNU/Linux/KDE Handheld Console Play Control Ultimate Edition on Linux (How To) Control Ultimate Edition is an adventurous game packed with actions and thrillers. The developers of the game “Remedy Entertainment” successfully marked the title of the game in gaming publications and were nominated for numerous video game awards. Control Ultimate Edition is available on the platform across Ps4/5, Xbox Series X/One, Epic Games Stores, Pc, and Steam. #gnu #linux not falling behind. https://www.gadgetheadline.com/play-control-ultimate-edition-on-linux-how-to/

Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine When sticking to Wine recommendations of maintaining separate prefixes per-application, a lot of system files get duplicated for each game/application and in turn leading to significant bloat. With the current state of Wine it can mean hundreds of megabytes per prefix in duplicated files. But proposed reflink patches for Wine are aiming to cut down on this severe bloat. Developer Alex Xu sent out a set of patches today that would implement Reflink support within Wine. Alex explained, " With a MinGW build of Wine without Mono or Gecko, new 32-bit prefixes are over 150 MB, and new 64-bit prefixes are over 300 MB. The vast majority of these files are byte-for-byte identical to Wine's central DLL copies...When reflink is supported by the underlying filesystem, new Wine prefix sizes with Mono and Gecko disabled are reduced to less than 1 MB. The resulting Wine prefix is byte-for-byte identical to one created without reflink, but occupies less space on disk. "

The Linux Handheld Console! | Steam Deck The big news you've probably heard. Valve have announced their handheld console/PC, The Steam Deck. I take a look and discuss a few things.