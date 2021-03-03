ere we are, a week later. After a relatively big rc2, things seem to
have calmed down and rc3 looks pretty normal. Most of the fixes here
are small, and the diffstat looks largely flat. And there's not an
undue amount of stuff.
The fixes are spread fairly evenly all over - driver changes do
dominate, but it all seems commensurate with code size in general, so
not anything odd or unusual. There's two bigger commits, but one of
them is a revert, and the other is just making the amdgpu codec info
structure initializations much clearer.
There are still various discussions about a few pending issues still,
but on the whole things are looking pretty good, and I know of nothing
so scary as to keep people from getting their toes wet and testing
this all out.
Please test,
Linus
Also: >Linux 5.14-rc3 Released - It's In Good Shape
Recent comments
3 hours 36 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago