Stable Kernels: 5.13.5, 5.10.53, and 5.4.135
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.5 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.10.53
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 267 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
The 8 Best Educative Linux Distros for Kids, Teachers, and Schools
Linux has been the first choice for developers and programmers around the globe. Given its level of complexity as an operating system, most professional developers prefer to use it for their daily tasks. This perception is changing significantly, especially post the release of many user-friendly Linux distros. Today, there is a distro for everyone out there, whether you are a coder, a home user, a kid, and a little bit of something for teachers and schools too. Check out some of the best Linux distros which are tailor-made for children, teachers, and schools.
today's leftovers
Games: Control Ultimate Edition, Space Savings For Wine, and the GNU/Linux/KDE Handheld Console
Recent comments
6 hours 35 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago