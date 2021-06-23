Language Selection

Review: OviOS 3.11

Monday 26th of July 2021 02:57:23 AM
OS
Reviews

OviOS offers a concept I find appealing: a minimal distribution designed to handle network storage and virtually nothing else. It's lightweight and focused. As someone who runs a backup server on an old Raspberry Pi, this is a style of distribution I can appreciate.

However, there were a number of issues with setting up and maintaining OviOS which frustrated me and made me reluctant to recommend the distribution. Earlier I mentioned the documentation tends to be terse and the on-screen messages are sometimes vague or misleading. There are OviOS Shell commands listed which are not recognized, not all commands have help messages, and those that do don't explain what their options do. Similarly, services and built-in options are listed, but not described. When I went to set up a Samba share and user, I was told the user account couldn't be created, but not why. This leaves the administrator fumbling in the dark.

  • How to Connect to SFTP Using FileZilla for Secure File Transfer

    When it comes to FTP vs. SFTP, there are some key differences to keep in mind. No one wants their information to fall into the wrong hands. FTP (File Transfer Protocol) uses clear text for all transmissions. Anyone is able to read the FTP usernames, passwords, commands and data by sniffing on the network. On the other hand, SFTP can securely transfer information. It builds on FTP software and uses the SSH protocol to transfer files and requires the client to be authenticated by the server for enhanced security elements. In short, SFTP is designed to be an extension of SSH to provide secure file transfer capabilities.

  • How to install Gimp 3 Beta on Linux Lite 5.4

    Today we are going to look at how to install Gimp 3 Beta on Linux Lite 5.4. As seen in the video, a person downloads Gimp, and then makes it executable as a program, launches it, and adds it to your menu (if you like ). Enjoy!

  • How to Use the Kill Command in Linux - ByteXD

    Each Linux system runs several processes. Not every process behaves in the manner we want them to. Let’s say one process become starts to consume too much memory and causing instability in the system. To handle this situation, we need to ensure that the process is terminated. We can do this using the kill command.

  • How to install Google Web Designer on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Google Web Designer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

The 8 Best Educative Linux Distros for Kids, Teachers, and Schools

Linux has been the first choice for developers and programmers around the globe. Given its level of complexity as an operating system, most professional developers prefer to use it for their daily tasks. This perception is changing significantly, especially post the release of many user-friendly Linux distros. Today, there is a distro for everyone out there, whether you are a coder, a home user, a kid, and a little bit of something for teachers and schools too. Check out some of the best Linux distros which are tailor-made for children, teachers, and schools. Read more

today's leftovers

  • health @ Savannah: Release of MyGNUHealth 1.0.3

    I am happy to announce that the release 1.0.3 of the GNU Health Personal Health Record (PHR) component, MyGNUHealth. This release updates the medical genetics domain, with the latest human natural variant dataset based on UniProt Consortium (release 2021_03 of June 02 2021).

  • Hamsters QA team are trying to decrease a number of unconfirmed bug reports in LibreOffice's Bugzilla right now

    I found an interesting Russian site and Telegram channel where newbies QA try to get some experience in QA process for free. Its name is Хомячки (Hamsters). You can ask admins to create a group for testing of anything and if someone want they will test your software (mobile, web, desktop or something) for you. I asked there if someone want to test LibreOffice and many people said yes. So, today we have the group of Russian newbies QA who are triaging bug reports in our Bugzilla. We have a goal - to have minimal number of unconfirmed bug reports in end of August 2021 as possibly.

  • Google fixes 'Chromebork' one-character code typo that prevented Chrome OS logins

    Google has fixed a bug in Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165 that surfaced on Monday and prevented some users from being able to login to their systems. Chrome OS downloads updates automatically but doesn't apply them until reboot, so only those who restarted their Chromebooks to ingest the force-fed broken update were affected. Earlier this week, the internet titan on its Google Workplace status page said, "Our engineering team has identified an issue on Chrome OS 91.0.4472.165. The rollout of this version was halted." As a workaround for those bitten by the bug, Google advised users: to "powerwash" their Chrome OS devices back to factory settings; to rollback the Chrome OS device to a previous version via USB; or to remove the affected account and add the account back to the device. All three mitigations, however, clear local data on the device.

  • Xiaomi's road to Internet-of-Things dominance

    Xiaomi entered the competitive Chinese mobile phone market in 2010 with MIUI, an Android-based smartphone software product which it offered for free. By 2017, it had achieved global recognition as a leading smartphone manufacturer and reached US$15 billion in revenue. Today, Xiaomi is the world’s largest Internet-of-Things (IoT) firm and by the end of 2020 had revenues exceeding US$37 billion.

Games: Control Ultimate Edition, Space Savings For Wine, and the GNU/Linux/KDE Handheld Console

  • Play Control Ultimate Edition on Linux (How To)

    Control Ultimate Edition is an adventurous game packed with actions and thrillers. The developers of the game “Remedy Entertainment” successfully marked the title of the game in gaming publications and were nominated for numerous video game awards. Control Ultimate Edition is available on the platform across Ps4/5, Xbox Series X/One, Epic Games Stores, Pc, and Steam. #gnu #linux not falling behind. https://www.gadgetheadline.com/play-control-ultimate-edition-on-linux-how-to/

  • Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine

    When sticking to Wine recommendations of maintaining separate prefixes per-application, a lot of system files get duplicated for each game/application and in turn leading to significant bloat. With the current state of Wine it can mean hundreds of megabytes per prefix in duplicated files. But proposed reflink patches for Wine are aiming to cut down on this severe bloat. Developer Alex Xu sent out a set of patches today that would implement Reflink support within Wine. Alex explained, " With a MinGW build of Wine without Mono or Gecko, new 32-bit prefixes are over 150 MB, and new 64-bit prefixes are over 300 MB. The vast majority of these files are byte-for-byte identical to Wine's central DLL copies...When reflink is supported by the underlying filesystem, new Wine prefix sizes with Mono and Gecko disabled are reduced to less than 1 MB. The resulting Wine prefix is byte-for-byte identical to one created without reflink, but occupies less space on disk. "

  • The Linux Handheld Console! | Steam Deck

    The big news you've probably heard. Valve have announced their handheld console/PC, The Steam Deck. I take a look and discuss a few things.

