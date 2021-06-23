Review: OviOS 3.11
OviOS offers a concept I find appealing: a minimal distribution designed to handle network storage and virtually nothing else. It's lightweight and focused. As someone who runs a backup server on an old Raspberry Pi, this is a style of distribution I can appreciate.
However, there were a number of issues with setting up and maintaining OviOS which frustrated me and made me reluctant to recommend the distribution. Earlier I mentioned the documentation tends to be terse and the on-screen messages are sometimes vague or misleading. There are OviOS Shell commands listed which are not recognized, not all commands have help messages, and those that do don't explain what their options do. Similarly, services and built-in options are listed, but not described. When I went to set up a Samba share and user, I was told the user account couldn't be created, but not why. This leaves the administrator fumbling in the dark.
