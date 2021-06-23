The Haiku Project Celebrates the Release of Beta 3
Poetry is in motion. The Haiku Project, its developers and team members announced the Haiku operating system released its third beta release, version R1/Beta3, July 25th, 2021. Version R1B3 continues the trend of more frequent releases to provide users and developers with an up to date and stable platform to work on.
This release combines the best of Haiku’s history as a spiritual successor of BeOS and the hard work of a passionate community. It provides several new features and performance improvements that make Haiku even better.
Beta 3 includes the new Czech translation for the system and bundled applications. With this addition, Haiku is now available in 28 different languages. The Haiku Project is thankful to those who have given their time to ensure Haiku is available in a wide variety of languages so the operating system can be used all over the world.
WebKit, the backend of the bundled web browser developed by the Haiku team, WebPositive, received multiple major improvements. This provides a good base for further improvements as well as an improved browsing and website rendering experience in WebPositive, which developers will continue to focus on for the next release, Beta 4 and as Haiku nears its first initial release, R1.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 523 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Weekly News Roundups
today's howtos
This Week In Tok: Days Of Work, Seconds Of Experience
Tok now has TWO new completely revamped upload dialogues: one for desktop, and one for mobile. Despite how much of the app is spent using stuff that isn't the upload dialogues, the upload dialogues took a LOT of time and work to get implemented correctly. The mobile dialogue makes it convenient to browse through your most recent photos, videos, music, and files to share them with your friends.
Is Linux Now a Viable Platform for Gaming?
If you’re a PC gamer, then chances are you almost certainly run Windows as your operating system. Microsoft’s OS dominates the market, as it has done for more than 30 years. According to statcounter, Windows enjoys a 73.54% market share compared to Apple’s OS X’s share of just 15.87%. Holding three-quarters of the market makes developing software for Windows a much more attractive prospect for programmers, as it means that they have the chance to sell their applications to a much larger group of people. This is the reason why gaming on Linux, an operating system that currently holds a market share of just 2.38%, has been a difficult task for most players. However, in more recent years, general support for Linux has been improving among developers. This is partly thanks to a slow but steady rise in uptake of the OS, but it is held back by a lack of support for major applications like Adobe’s Creative Cloud. This is a classic example of a chicken and egg scenario, with developers unwilling to create applications for a platform with no users and no users willing to switch to an operating system that won’t let them use their favourite programs.
Recent comments
3 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 35 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago