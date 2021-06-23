today's leftovers
-
nVidia 470.57 available for OM Lx 4.2 and Rolling
Remember that nVidia propreitary driver packages are hardware specific, you must match the correct driver with your hardware. The nVidia propreitary driver packages are also kernel specific. This means the nvidia package you install will work with one kernel version only. New kernel means you’ll need a new driver package to match that kernel.
-
Kubernetes: Updating NGINX-Ingress to use the stable Ingress API
On a v1.22 Kubernetes cluster, you'll be able to access Ingress and IngressClass objects through the stable (v1) APIs, but access via their beta APIs won't be possible. This change has been in in discussion since 2017, 2019 with 1.16 Kubernetes API deprecations, and most recently in KEP-1453: Graduate Ingress API to GA.
During community meetings, the networking Special Interest Group has decided to continue supporting Kubernetes versions older than 1.22 with Ingress-NGINX version 0.47.0. Support for Ingress-NGINX will continue for six months after Kubernetes 1.22 is released. Any additional bug fixes and CVEs for Ingress-NGINX will be addressed on a need-by-need basis.
Ingress-NGINX will have separate branches and releases of Ingress-NGINX to support this model, mirroring the Kubernetes project process. Future releases of the Ingress-NGINX project will track and support the latest versions of Kubernetes.
-
Digital transformation: 3 priorities for CIOs facing a tough climb
Mount Hood in the U.S. Pacific Northwest is not just another tall mountain. The 11,000-foot stratovolcano is visible from Portland, Ore., and though dormant, could potentially erupt without warning. So you can imagine why my family wasn’t enthusiastic when I first suggested that we climb Mt. Hood. I knew, however, our endeavor would teach lasting life lessons.
For CIOs, leading digital transformation is not unlike my family’s expedition up Mount Hood.
In most digital transformation initiatives, 20 percent of the job is technology and 80 percent is the change management necessary to get there.
In most digital transformation initiatives, 20 percent of the job is technology and 80 percent is the change management necessary to get there. You may find that ratio surprising, but after navigating both Fortune 500 and high-growth startups through the journey, I can tell you first-hand that setting goals on the “people” side is the pathway to success.
Elevating your organization and preparing for the future requires a new way of thinking. And at its core, digital transformation might also be defined in exactly that way: a new way of thinking.
-
2021H1 recap: Fedora 34, CentOS Dojo, team switch, and back on leave
For Fedora 35, given that I’ll still be on parental leave when it is released (per the expected schedule), I’m taking a bit more of a backseat; while I’m assisting in a major Change, switching the Cloud edition to Btrfs, the Change I’m pushing solo is relatively small: making openSUSE’s memory constraints macro available in Fedora. This would simplify the spec for packages that are memory-constrained during the build (Chromium, Ceph, mcrouter), and hopefully we can later iterate on this by working with the RPM and openSUSE developers to get this upstreamed in a future RPM version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 516 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Weekly News Roundups
today's howtos
This Week In Tok: Days Of Work, Seconds Of Experience
Tok now has TWO new completely revamped upload dialogues: one for desktop, and one for mobile. Despite how much of the app is spent using stuff that isn't the upload dialogues, the upload dialogues took a LOT of time and work to get implemented correctly. The mobile dialogue makes it convenient to browse through your most recent photos, videos, music, and files to share them with your friends.
Is Linux Now a Viable Platform for Gaming?
If you’re a PC gamer, then chances are you almost certainly run Windows as your operating system. Microsoft’s OS dominates the market, as it has done for more than 30 years. According to statcounter, Windows enjoys a 73.54% market share compared to Apple’s OS X’s share of just 15.87%. Holding three-quarters of the market makes developing software for Windows a much more attractive prospect for programmers, as it means that they have the chance to sell their applications to a much larger group of people. This is the reason why gaming on Linux, an operating system that currently holds a market share of just 2.38%, has been a difficult task for most players. However, in more recent years, general support for Linux has been improving among developers. This is partly thanks to a slow but steady rise in uptake of the OS, but it is held back by a lack of support for major applications like Adobe’s Creative Cloud. This is a classic example of a chicken and egg scenario, with developers unwilling to create applications for a platform with no users and no users willing to switch to an operating system that won’t let them use their favourite programs.
Recent comments
3 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 35 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago