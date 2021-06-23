IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Get started with WildFly for Java web development | Opensource.com WildFly is a production-ready, cross-platform, flexible, lightweight, managed application runtime that provides all the necessary features to run a Java web application. It is also a Java EE 8 certified application server almost exclusively in Java, and it implements the Jakarta EE, which was the Java Platform, Enterprise Edition (Java EE) specifications. Therefore you can run it on any operating system. WildFly, formerly known as JBoss AS, is a fully implemented JEE container—application server, developed by JBoss, which became a part of Red Hat on June 5, 2006, and since then, WildFly became their product.

Open Data Hub 1.1.0 provides new JupyterHub capabilities and more | Red Hat Developer Open Data Hub is an end-to-end AI/ML platform that runs and installs on Red Hat OpenShift 4.x. It provides components for every phase of the end-to-end AI/ML process, including data ingestion, model development, and production model serving and monitoring. The Open Data Hub team recently released Open Data Hub 1.1.0. In this new release, the community focused on hardening JupyterHub deployment, providing a new and improved JupyterHub Spawner UI, integrating the Open Data Hub dashboard with OpenShift's OAuth server, and adding a Kubeflow 1.3 OpenShift distribution stack along with new components such as Trino and Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines. Open Data Hub 1.1.0 also comes with an Operator Level 4 verification indicating "Deep Insight" status after enabling more monitoring and logging.

Modernizing applications with Apache Camel, JavaScript, and Red Hat OpenShift | Red Hat Developer Apache Camel is used widely for message queue integration and notification. Its lightweight and simple coding structure makes it a good choice for developers. Camel is well suited for application modernization and integrates very well with Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. You can use these technologies together for a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline and deployment. In this article, we'll introduce the elements of application modernization, give an overview of Camel's components and architecture, and demonstrate how to use Camel with JavaScript to deploy your applications to OpenShift. We'll go through a few application modernization examples and look at the performance gains from using Camel with OpenShift and JavaScript. We'll also introduce Camel K, a lightweight integration framework built from Apache Camel that is specifically designed for serverless and microservices architectures.

13 essential skills sysadmins need to make a career move into management Some of us have witnessed firsthand when a great technician turned into a manager as a reward from the company for faithful and fantastic work. It could be the aspiration of the technical person to turn manager. Still, other factors such as the salary headroom for a previous role have been reached—only manager roles get the desired perks of bonus, company car, better healthcare, etc. However, by removing one of the sharpest tools in the shed, the company is running a considerable risk. The transformation from a great sysadmin to a good manager does not happen without support, requiring a lot of changes. If the transition does not go well, the company will have lost one of its best sysadmins and instead gained one of its worst managers. To avoid this situation for a sysadmin that aspires to become a manager, I have gathered some valuable tips that perhaps can guide you on your path to become a manager or to get comfortable in the manager role you just obtained.

today's howtos CSS: Avoid horizontal scrolling If you had told me last year that I’d write not one, but two blog posts about web design, I would not have believed you. Alas here we are, and I’m going to tell you about another pet peeve of mine and how to fix it. I view at least half the written content I consume via my mobile phone, which belongs to the class of phones with a slightly smaller than average screen. In fact, it’s width as reported by the Firefox and Chrome viewport simulators is 375 pixels wide, small but not tiny. And yet many websites I visit hinder my mobile viewing experience because of a rather simple issue: horizontal scrolling. There I am, happily reading a blog post or article from the front page of $NEWSAGGREGATOR. But suddenly I’m not scrolling down, but down-right and constantly have to scroll back to the left edge in order to read full sentences. My experience is even worse if the site for some reason has a minimum width larger than my screen is wide. Reading articles on those sites really cumbersome and more often than not I decide that it’s not worth the hassle to continue reading and move on to the next article. I find that quite sad, since the author invested time and effort to produce it, and the only reason I’m not reading is because of its subpar layouting.

Configure Postfix as a Send-Only SMTP Server on Ubuntu 20.04 Postfix is an open-source Mail Transport Agent (MTA). An MTA is a component of the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) responsible for transferring mail from one mail server to another. This tutorial describes how you can install and configure Postfix as a send-only SMTP server on Ubuntu 20.04. You can use this for sending notification emails to an external address when specific events occur on the server -- such as when a backup job succeeds or fails.

Get a list of all virtual hosts which are defined in all apache configuration files Have you ever looked in the apache config files to see where a website's virtual host is defined? The apache2ctl script has a useful option that could come in good here.

Command line quick tips: wc, sort, sed and tr - Fedora Magazine Linux distributions are great to use and they have some tricks under their sleeves which users may not be aware of. Let’s have a look at some command line utilities which really come in handy when you’re the guy that likes to stick with the terminal rather than using a GUI. We all know that using a terminal is more efficient to use the system. In case you are editing or playing with text files on a terminal then these tools will surely make your life easy. For this article let’s have a look at wc, sort, tr, and sed commands.

How to recover deleted Logical volume (LV) in LVM If you have accidentally removed a logical volume (LV) or LVM meta data got corrupted or damaged in some way, it can be easily restored without losing the data using the ‘vgcfgrestore’ command. In this guide, we’ll show you how to restore accidentally deleted a logical volume in Linux. By default, LVM automatically takes backup of it’s meta data whenever a configuration change occurs on all LVM devices using the ‘vgcfgbackup’ command.

How to use cron on Linux | Opensource.com The cron system is a method to automatically run commands on a schedule. A scheduled job is called a cronjob, and it’s created in a file called a crontab. It’s the easiest and oldest way for a computer user to automate their computer.

OpenSSH ssh-agent Shielded Private Key Extraction (x86_64 Linux) While most of you guys were furiously grep-ing TermService memory for clear-text passwords I found myself searching for plain-text private keys in a ssh-agent process memory on a Linux box. Last time I did something similar was definitely before June 2019, when Shielded Private Keys were introduced in OpenSSH, therefore the tools I have available don’t work anymore.