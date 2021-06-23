IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Get started with WildFly for Java web development | Opensource.com
WildFly is a production-ready, cross-platform, flexible, lightweight, managed application runtime that provides all the necessary features to run a Java web application. It is also a Java EE 8 certified application server almost exclusively in Java, and it implements the Jakarta EE, which was the Java Platform, Enterprise Edition (Java EE) specifications. Therefore you can run it on any operating system.
WildFly, formerly known as JBoss AS, is a fully implemented JEE container—application server, developed by JBoss, which became a part of Red Hat on June 5, 2006, and since then, WildFly became their product.
Open Data Hub 1.1.0 provides new JupyterHub capabilities and more | Red Hat Developer
Open Data Hub is an end-to-end AI/ML platform that runs and installs on Red Hat OpenShift 4.x. It provides components for every phase of the end-to-end AI/ML process, including data ingestion, model development, and production model serving and monitoring.
The Open Data Hub team recently released Open Data Hub 1.1.0. In this new release, the community focused on hardening JupyterHub deployment, providing a new and improved JupyterHub Spawner UI, integrating the Open Data Hub dashboard with OpenShift's OAuth server, and adding a Kubeflow 1.3 OpenShift distribution stack along with new components such as Trino and Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines. Open Data Hub 1.1.0 also comes with an Operator Level 4 verification indicating "Deep Insight" status after enabling more monitoring and logging.
Modernizing applications with Apache Camel, JavaScript, and Red Hat OpenShift | Red Hat Developer
Apache Camel is used widely for message queue integration and notification. Its lightweight and simple coding structure makes it a good choice for developers. Camel is well suited for application modernization and integrates very well with Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. You can use these technologies together for a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline and deployment.
In this article, we'll introduce the elements of application modernization, give an overview of Camel's components and architecture, and demonstrate how to use Camel with JavaScript to deploy your applications to OpenShift. We'll go through a few application modernization examples and look at the performance gains from using Camel with OpenShift and JavaScript. We'll also introduce Camel K, a lightweight integration framework built from Apache Camel that is specifically designed for serverless and microservices architectures.
13 essential skills sysadmins need to make a career move into management
Some of us have witnessed firsthand when a great technician turned into a manager as a reward from the company for faithful and fantastic work. It could be the aspiration of the technical person to turn manager. Still, other factors such as the salary headroom for a previous role have been reached—only manager roles get the desired perks of bonus, company car, better healthcare, etc.
However, by removing one of the sharpest tools in the shed, the company is running a considerable risk. The transformation from a great sysadmin to a good manager does not happen without support, requiring a lot of changes. If the transition does not go well, the company will have lost one of its best sysadmins and instead gained one of its worst managers. To avoid this situation for a sysadmin that aspires to become a manager, I have gathered some valuable tips that perhaps can guide you on your path to become a manager or to get comfortable in the manager role you just obtained.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Let's Play Aircraft Shooting Games on Ubuntu
Ubuntu offers games, not only the educational ones, but also the purely fun and amusing ones like these aircraft shooting genre. You will find both 2D and 3D ones, Astro Menace and Chromium BSU, as examples beside the others. All of these games are libre software licensed and available on Ubuntu repository. This article offers short descriptions and instructions to install them. Let's see them all and play!
