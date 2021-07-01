Graphics: Vulkan (DXVK 1.9) and Wayland
-
The DXVK project continues to mature its translation layer for Direct 3D 9 / 10 / 11 to Vulkan, something that can be used together with Wine and Proton (along with a few ports using it). If you don't know what Proton is, be sure to check out our dedicated page.
DXVK 1.9.1 follows on from the big 1.9 release on June 15 that gave us some new features. As a point release, it mainly focuses on cleaning up some bits here and there.
-
DXVK 1.9.1 is out as the newest version of this key component to Steam Play / Proton for running Windows games on Linux with DXVK being responsible for translating Direct3D 9/10/11 calls to Vulkan.
-
The SDL2 library that is commonly used by many cross-platform games landed several patches this weekend to improve its Wayland support.
The main change from the Git activity this weekend in SDL2 is landing support for using client-side decorations on Wayland.
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DNSCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, DNSCrypt is a flexible DNS proxy, with support for modern encrypted DNS protocols such as DNSCrypt v2, DNS-over-HTTPS, Anonymized DNSCrypt, and ODoH (Oblivious DoH).
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the DNSCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
While PCs still usually provide a full set of analog jacks capable of outputting a 5.1 audio, other modern hardware (such as TVs) is usually limited to digital audio outputs (and sometimes analog outputs limited to stereo sound). These outputs are either S/PDIF (coaxial or optical) or HDMI. When the PC is connected to a TV, a pretty logical setup is to carry the sound via HDMI to the TV, and from there via S/PDIF or HDMI ARC to a 5.1 amplifier. However, it isn’t always as simple as it sounds.
For a start, S/PDIF is a pretty antiquated interface originally designed to carry stereo PCM audio. The modern versions of the interface have sufficient bandwidth for up to 192 kHz sampling rate and up to 24 bit audio depth. However, in order to support more than two audio channels, the transmitted sound needs to be compressed. S/PDIF hardware usually supports MPEG, AC3 and DTS formats.
HDMI is better there. HDMI 1.2 technically supports up to 8 channels of PCM audio, 2.0 up to 32 channels. However, not all hardware actually supports that. In particular, my TV seems to only support stereo PCM input, and ignores additional channels when passed 5.1 audio. Fortunately, additional audio channels work when compressed input is used. HDMI supports more audio formats, including DTS-HD MA and TrueHD.
In this post, I’d like to shortly explore our options for making a PulseAudio-enabled Linux system output compressed 5.1 over S/PDIF or HDMI (apparently both are treated the same from ALSA/PulseAudio perspective).
-
hen working with Ubuntu, Debian Linux, and ZFS, you will run into ZFS cache size problems. You see, not all Ubuntu or Debian servers need aggressive file caching. Some servers act as a web server or run Linux container workloads or KVM guest VMs where you want those guest VMs to manage their own caching. Therefore, it would be best to have tons of ECC RAM for ZFS. Unfortunately, not all projects get that kind of extravagance in real life. This page explains how to set up ZFS arc size on Ubuntu/Debian or any Linux distro of your choice. So that, Linux kernel avoid running out of memory.
-
Microsoft is preparing to release Windows 11 later this year, and so far, it looks like a major improvement over Windows 10. It has a brand-new visual design that’s more consistent and attractive, and it includes some big new features like support for Android apps. As good as it may be though, it doesn’t necessarily fit every workload or preference. What if you prefer Linux or need it for certain tasks? In this guide, we’ll show how you to set up your PC so you can dual-boot into either Linux or Windows 11 whenever you want.
Databases: PGDay Austria, PostgreSQL Weekly News, and MySQL vs. MariaDB
-
We are happy to announce that the full schedule for PGDay Austria is now out and available here: https://pgday.at/talks/
-
Austrian pgDay will take place September 17, 2021 at Schloss Schoenbrunn (Apothekertrakt) in Vienna. https://pgday.at/en/
-
Both MySQL and MariaDB databases have an undisputed commonality. They are the most sort after database management systems on a worldwide scale. To understand the need for MySQL vs. MariaDB truce, we need to slightly o back in time.
Before MariaDB came into the picture, it was just MySQL ruling the database management systems universe. Its popularity remained unshaken for a long time. Its preference as a reliable DBMS by many is also because of its associated base programming language, C++.
In 2008, the acquisition of MySQL AB, the Swedish company housing MySQL, by Sun Microsystems, then took place. Finally, in 2010, the Oracle company stepped up and acquired Sun Microsystems. Since then, Oracle continues to own, manage, and maintain MySQL.
However, during the acquisition of this database management system by Oracle, its lead developers and engineers felt that Oracle Database Server (a commercial database) was creating a conflict of interest with MySQL. This event led to the creation of MariaDB as a fork of MySQL code.
Grml - new stable release 2021.07 available
This Grml release provides fresh software packages from Debian bullseye. As usual it also incorporates current hardware support and fixes known bugs from previous Grml releases.
Recent comments
2 hours 57 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago