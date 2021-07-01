Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 26th of July 2021 03:53:29 PM
Development
  • GSoC’21: Week 4-7 with Krita

    Hi reader! It’s been some time since I have posted a blog on my GSoC project. I am writing this blog to keep you updated with the development of Krita. To avoid duplicating code I have gone through relevant part of existing code in Krita (again). I must say it always amazes me as the first day as I explore through the code. Let’s talk a bit about ‘copying layers to clipboard’.

  • Pufferfish, please scale the site!

    We created Team Pufferfish about a year ago with a specific goal: to avert the MySQL apocalypse! The MySQL apocalypse would occur when so many students would work on quizzes simultaneously that even the largest MySQL database AWS has on offer would not be able to cope with the load, bringing the site to a halt.

    A little over a year ago, we forecasted our growth and load-tested MySQL to find out how much wiggle room we had. In the worst case (because we dislike apocalypses), or in the best case (because we like growing), we would have about a year’s time. This meant we needed to get going!

    Looking back on our work now, the most important lesson we learned was the importance of timely and precise feedback at every step of the way. At times we built short-lived tooling and process to support a particular step forward. This made us so much faster in the long run.

  • You don’t need React for building websites

    I don’t get it. Why would I need to use React if I am supposed to work on building websites? Are employers afraid that if you don’t know React that you wouldn’t be able to make a landing page? Would knowing React help you solve any problems when creating a new layout or template? I cannot think of any part of the website that would require React.

    All these questions made me realize that I don’t need frameworks for my everyday work.

  • Fish shell

    Fishing for a new shell? (Sorry.)

  • 2021.30 Third Sat In Summer – Rakudo Weekly News

    Oleksandr Kyriukhin has announced the release of Rakudo Compiler 2021.07, an implementation of the Raku Programming Language. With quite a few (small) efficiency improvements, some fixes, a few cool new features and one deprecation this time around. On top of that, a Windows MSI installer is now also available from the Rakudo Downloads page (thanks to Patrick Böker). And of course there are new Linux packages (by Claudio Ramirez)! Great to see more OSes being supported by binary installers!

  • Jan-Erik Rediger: This Week in Glean: Shipping Glean with GeckoView

    The Glean SDK is Mozilla's telemetry library, used in most mobile products and now for Firefox Desktop as well. By now it has grown to a sizable code base with a lot of functionality beyond just storing some metric data. Since its first release as a Rust crate in 2019 we managed to move more and more logic from the language SDKs (previously also known as "language bindings") into the core Rust crate. This allows us to maintain business logic only once and can easily share that across different implementations and platforms. The Rust core is shipped precompiled for multiple target platforms, with the language SDK distributed through the respective package manager.

    [...]

    Consumers such as Fenix will depend on both GeckoView and Glean. At build time the Glean Gradle plugin will detect this and will ensure the glean-native package, and thus the Glean library, is not part of the build. Instead it assumes libxul from GeckoView will take that role.

  • Pico 2G Expansion adds GSM/GPRS & GNSS to Raspberry Pi Pico (Crowdfunding)

    You may have heard about the 2G/3G sunset with the older cellular networks being phased out in many countries. But it’s not always straightforward, as telecom operators may have to obtain regulators’ permission for the shutdown notably because of the eCall emergency services integrated into cars in Europe.

    Eventually, eCall will be migrated toward IMS Voice and 2G M2M services to 4G LTE IoT and 5G LPWA, but in the meantime, 2G networks are still operating in parts of the world, and UK-based SB Components has just introduced the Pico 2G Expansion board for Raspberry Pi Pico based on the SIM868 module.

  • The FTC Votes Unanimously to Enforce Right to Repair

    As more products are designed with [I]nternet connectivity—from smartphones to refrigerators to cars—the issue of repair rights has become increasingly complicated. Repair advocates say consumers should have access to all of the data that their personal devices collect, and that independent repair shops should have access to the same software diagnostic tools that “authorized” shops have.

Graphics: Vulkan (DXVK 1.9) and Wayland

  • DXVK 1.9.1 is out for translating Direct3D 9/10/11 to Vulkan

    The DXVK project continues to mature its translation layer for Direct 3D 9 / 10 / 11 to Vulkan, something that can be used together with Wine and Proton (along with a few ports using it). If you don't know what Proton is, be sure to check out our dedicated page. DXVK 1.9.1 follows on from the big 1.9 release on June 15 that gave us some new features. As a point release, it mainly focuses on cleaning up some bits here and there.

  • DXVK 1.9.1 Released With Several Game Fixes

    DXVK 1.9.1 is out as the newest version of this key component to Steam Play / Proton for running Windows games on Linux with DXVK being responsible for translating Direct3D 9/10/11 calls to Vulkan.

  • SDL2 Lands Support For Client-Side Decorations On Wayland - Phoronix

    The SDL2 library that is commonly used by many cross-platform games landed several patches this weekend to improve its Wayland support. The main change from the Git activity this weekend in SDL2 is landing support for using client-side decorations on Wayland.

  • How To Install DNSCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DNSCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, DNSCrypt is a flexible DNS proxy, with support for modern encrypted DNS protocols such as DNSCrypt v2, DNS-over-HTTPS, Anonymized DNSCrypt, and ODoH (Oblivious DoH). This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the DNSCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Getting DTS 5.1+ sound via S/PDIF or HDMI using PulseAudio – Michał Górny

    While PCs still usually provide a full set of analog jacks capable of outputting a 5.1 audio, other modern hardware (such as TVs) is usually limited to digital audio outputs (and sometimes analog outputs limited to stereo sound). These outputs are either S/PDIF (coaxial or optical) or HDMI. When the PC is connected to a TV, a pretty logical setup is to carry the sound via HDMI to the TV, and from there via S/PDIF or HDMI ARC to a 5.1 amplifier. However, it isn’t always as simple as it sounds. For a start, S/PDIF is a pretty antiquated interface originally designed to carry stereo PCM audio. The modern versions of the interface have sufficient bandwidth for up to 192 kHz sampling rate and up to 24 bit audio depth. However, in order to support more than two audio channels, the transmitted sound needs to be compressed. S/PDIF hardware usually supports MPEG, AC3 and DTS formats. HDMI is better there. HDMI 1.2 technically supports up to 8 channels of PCM audio, 2.0 up to 32 channels. However, not all hardware actually supports that. In particular, my TV seems to only support stereo PCM input, and ignores additional channels when passed 5.1 audio. Fortunately, additional audio channels work when compressed input is used. HDMI supports more audio formats, including DTS-HD MA and TrueHD. In this post, I’d like to shortly explore our options for making a PulseAudio-enabled Linux system output compressed 5.1 over S/PDIF or HDMI (apparently both are treated the same from ALSA/PulseAudio perspective).

  • How to set up ZFS ARC size on Ubuntu/Debian Linux - nixCraft

    hen working with Ubuntu, Debian Linux, and ZFS, you will run into ZFS cache size problems. You see, not all Ubuntu or Debian servers need aggressive file caching. Some servers act as a web server or run Linux container workloads or KVM guest VMs where you want those guest VMs to manage their own caching. Therefore, it would be best to have tons of ECC RAM for ZFS. Unfortunately, not all projects get that kind of extravagance in real life. This page explains how to set up ZFS arc size on Ubuntu/Debian or any Linux distro of your choice. So that, Linux kernel avoid running out of memory.

  • GNU Linux Debian – security-tracker.debian.org tracker status release stable – semi-manual system update method vs full automatic updates – apt can do https now: update /etc/apt/sources.list http -> https
  • How to dual-boot Windows 11 and Linux on your PC

    Microsoft is preparing to release Windows 11 later this year, and so far, it looks like a major improvement over Windows 10. It has a brand-new visual design that’s more consistent and attractive, and it includes some big new features like support for Android apps. As good as it may be though, it doesn’t necessarily fit every workload or preference. What if you prefer Linux or need it for certain tasks? In this guide, we’ll show how you to set up your PC so you can dual-boot into either Linux or Windows 11 whenever you want.

  • PGDay Austria 2021 - Full schedule out now!

    We are happy to announce that the full schedule for PGDay Austria is now out and available here: https://pgday.at/talks/

  • PostgreSQL Weekly News - July 25, 2021

    Austrian pgDay will take place September 17, 2021 at Schloss Schoenbrunn (Apothekertrakt) in Vienna. https://pgday.at/en/

  • MySQL vs. MariaDB: what you need to know | FOSS Linux

    Both MySQL and MariaDB databases have an undisputed commonality. They are the most sort after database management systems on a worldwide scale. To understand the need for MySQL vs. MariaDB truce, we need to slightly o back in time. Before MariaDB came into the picture, it was just MySQL ruling the database management systems universe. Its popularity remained unshaken for a long time. Its preference as a reliable DBMS by many is also because of its associated base programming language, C++. In 2008, the acquisition of MySQL AB, the Swedish company housing MySQL, by Sun Microsystems, then took place. Finally, in 2010, the Oracle company stepped up and acquired Sun Microsystems. Since then, Oracle continues to own, manage, and maintain MySQL. However, during the acquisition of this database management system by Oracle, its lead developers and engineers felt that Oracle Database Server (a commercial database) was creating a conflict of interest with MySQL. This event led to the creation of MariaDB as a fork of MySQL code.

Grml - new stable release 2021.07 available

This Grml release provides fresh software packages from Debian bullseye. As usual it also incorporates current hardware support and fixes known bugs from previous Grml releases. Read more

