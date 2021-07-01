Programming and Modding
GSoC’21: Week 4-7 with Krita
Hi reader! It’s been some time since I have posted a blog on my GSoC project. I am writing this blog to keep you updated with the development of Krita. To avoid duplicating code I have gone through relevant part of existing code in Krita (again). I must say it always amazes me as the first day as I explore through the code. Let’s talk a bit about ‘copying layers to clipboard’.
Pufferfish, please scale the site!
We created Team Pufferfish about a year ago with a specific goal: to avert the MySQL apocalypse! The MySQL apocalypse would occur when so many students would work on quizzes simultaneously that even the largest MySQL database AWS has on offer would not be able to cope with the load, bringing the site to a halt.
A little over a year ago, we forecasted our growth and load-tested MySQL to find out how much wiggle room we had. In the worst case (because we dislike apocalypses), or in the best case (because we like growing), we would have about a year’s time. This meant we needed to get going!
Looking back on our work now, the most important lesson we learned was the importance of timely and precise feedback at every step of the way. At times we built short-lived tooling and process to support a particular step forward. This made us so much faster in the long run.
You don’t need React for building websites
I don’t get it. Why would I need to use React if I am supposed to work on building websites? Are employers afraid that if you don’t know React that you wouldn’t be able to make a landing page? Would knowing React help you solve any problems when creating a new layout or template? I cannot think of any part of the website that would require React.
All these questions made me realize that I don’t need frameworks for my everyday work.
Fish shell
Fishing for a new shell? (Sorry.)
2021.30 Third Sat In Summer – Rakudo Weekly News
Oleksandr Kyriukhin has announced the release of Rakudo Compiler 2021.07, an implementation of the Raku Programming Language. With quite a few (small) efficiency improvements, some fixes, a few cool new features and one deprecation this time around. On top of that, a Windows MSI installer is now also available from the Rakudo Downloads page (thanks to Patrick Böker). And of course there are new Linux packages (by Claudio Ramirez)! Great to see more OSes being supported by binary installers!
Jan-Erik Rediger: This Week in Glean: Shipping Glean with GeckoView
The Glean SDK is Mozilla's telemetry library, used in most mobile products and now for Firefox Desktop as well. By now it has grown to a sizable code base with a lot of functionality beyond just storing some metric data. Since its first release as a Rust crate in 2019 we managed to move more and more logic from the language SDKs (previously also known as "language bindings") into the core Rust crate. This allows us to maintain business logic only once and can easily share that across different implementations and platforms. The Rust core is shipped precompiled for multiple target platforms, with the language SDK distributed through the respective package manager.
[...]
Consumers such as Fenix will depend on both GeckoView and Glean. At build time the Glean Gradle plugin will detect this and will ensure the glean-native package, and thus the Glean library, is not part of the build. Instead it assumes libxul from GeckoView will take that role.
Pico 2G Expansion adds GSM/GPRS & GNSS to Raspberry Pi Pico (Crowdfunding)
You may have heard about the 2G/3G sunset with the older cellular networks being phased out in many countries. But it’s not always straightforward, as telecom operators may have to obtain regulators’ permission for the shutdown notably because of the eCall emergency services integrated into cars in Europe.
Eventually, eCall will be migrated toward IMS Voice and 2G M2M services to 4G LTE IoT and 5G LPWA, but in the meantime, 2G networks are still operating in parts of the world, and UK-based SB Components has just introduced the Pico 2G Expansion board for Raspberry Pi Pico based on the SIM868 module.
The FTC Votes Unanimously to Enforce Right to Repair
As more products are designed with [I]nternet connectivity—from smartphones to refrigerators to cars—the issue of repair rights has become increasingly complicated. Repair advocates say consumers should have access to all of the data that their personal devices collect, and that independent repair shops should have access to the same software diagnostic tools that “authorized” shops have.
Graphics: Vulkan (DXVK 1.9) and Wayland
today's howtos
Databases: PGDay Austria, PostgreSQL Weekly News, and MySQL vs. MariaDB
Grml - new stable release 2021.07 available
This Grml release provides fresh software packages from Debian bullseye. As usual it also incorporates current hardware support and fixes known bugs from previous Grml releases.
