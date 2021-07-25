9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 25th, 2021
This week has been great for Linux news as we got new security releases for Debian GNU/Linux, Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and CentOS, and new bugfix releases for GNOME 40, HandBreak, VirtualBox, Plasma Mobile, LibreOffice, as well as the NVIDIA graphics driver.
On top of that, this week marked the end of life of the Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” operating system release, as well as of the Linux 5.12 kernel series, and GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference proved to be another success. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 25th, 2021, below!
This Grml release provides fresh software packages from Debian bullseye. As usual it also incorporates current hardware support and fixes known bugs from previous Grml releases.
