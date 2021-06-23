today's howtos Commands to find Linux-package updates | Network World Did you know that you can ask your Linux system to tell you what upgrades are available for the packages installed on it? You might be surprised by how many you’ll see, especially if you’re using the current release and don’t have your system set up for frequent or automatic updates. Updates play an important role in keeping your Linux systems secure and performing well. Since most packages are updated as fixes or improvements to the code become available, it’s hard to predict how many will show up on any particular day. (Note: Updates should be done when your system is not performing other important tasks.)

Live patching Kubernetes nodes | SUSE Communities Rancher’s system-upgrade-controller allows to upgrade Kubernetes nodes using privileged pods within that Kubernetes cluster. This can be very helpful to install latest updates to fix CVE or to upgrade used software to a later version. But sometimes those updates require the system to reboot to take effect. This might be no problem for most of the workloads running in pods on that machine. But what if your workload isn’t stateless and its rescheduling would lead to outages of your services? SUSE’s Kernel live patching might help here as the Kernel modules of the Kubernetes node can be updated without requiring a reboot of the machine and without forcing the pods to be rescheduled.

Zypper Package Manager Cheat Sheet - Make Tech Easier Zypper is the default package manager for openSUSE distributions and SUSE Linux Enterprise Servers. It differs from APT and YUM package managers, as it employs SAT solver, one of the best package dependency libraries. This Zypper cheat sheet covers the main zypper commands, segmented into various categories.

How to Install CSF (Config Server Firewall) on CentOS 8 CSF is a Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI) firewall, Login/Intrusion Detection and Security application for Linux servers. t consists of the firewall itself (CSF) which is comprehensive, straightforward, easy, and flexible to configure. It also has a Login Failure Daemon (LFD) that perfectly complements CSF. This LFD runs all the time and periodically (every X seconds) scans the latest log file entries for login attempts against your server that continually fail within a short period of time. Such attempts are often called “Brute-force attacks” and the daemon process responds very quickly to such patterns and blocks offending IP’s quickly

How to Install MERN Stack for JS based applications on Ubuntu 20.04 The MERN Stack is made from four components: MongoDB, Express, React, and Node. It provides a bundle of JavaScript technologies used for building dynamic JS websites. MongoDB is an open-source and most widely used NoSQL database system used for developing robust web applications. Express.js is a Node.js web application framework used for developing hybrid web-based applications. React.js is an open-source JavaScript framework used to create a front-end interface for mobile applications. Node.js is a JavaScript environment that allows developers to run codes on the server. In this guide, we will show you how to install the MERN stack on Ubuntu 20.04.

Setup Local WordPress Development Environment In Linux - OSTechNix This detailed tutorial explains what is LocalWP, benefits of using LocalWP, how to install LocalWP to deploy and setup local WordPress development environment in Linux and Unix-like operating systems.

How to Install Odoo on AlmaLinux 8 - RoseHosting Odoo is a group of open-source business apps that offers a wide range of applications including, CRM, accounting, billing, inventory, warehouse, e-commerce, project management and more. It is simple, customizable, fully integrated and helps you to manage your business and be more efficient wherever you are. It is written in Python and uses PostgreSQL as a database backend.

