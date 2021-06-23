IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Start contributing to open source Call for Code projects [Ed: IBM says "For GitHub basics, the best place to start is, unsurprisingly, GitHub." So basically, IBM wants you to contribute to Microsoft monopoly.]
AI for code: IBM CodeNet data set empowers AI to tackle programming challenges [Ed: IBM is so proud to be outsourcing almost everything to monopolistic proprietary software controlled by Microsoft and the NSA (GitHub)]
Software permeates every part of our existence. Google services alone combine for 2 billion lines of code, and a vehicle contains approximately 100 million lines of code. It’s a monumental challenge to create, debug, maintain, and update these complex software systems.
A fast-growing discipline known as AI for Code aims to help software developers improve their productivity by automating the software engineering process. AI for Code researchers have been leveraging technologies like natural language processing and augmenting them with code analysis and compilation techniques to perform a myriad of practical tasks, such as code search, summarization, and completion, as well as code-to-code translation. And, the discipline isn’t limited to academic research. Ruchir Puri, IBM Research’s chief research scientist, discussed in a recent podcast how technologies from AI for Code are being used to modernize legacy software by helping to migrate monolithic applications to microservices for IBM enterprise clients. To serve that purpose, the IBM AI Research division has released a new data set called Project CodeNet.
Data controls in the DevSecOps life cycle
Data controls help protect data integrity and prevent unauthorized data disclosure for stored data and data in motion. In this post we'll dive deeper into the concepts of data controls and how they fit into the DevSecOps framework.
July is "Data Controls" month in Red Hat’s monthly Security series! Since March 2021, the Red Hat Security Ecosystem team has published monthly articles and videos on DevOps Security topics to help you learn how Red Hat can help you master the practice called DevSecOps.
By explaining how to assemble Red Hat products and introducing our security ecosystem partners, we aim to aid in your journey to deploying a comprehensive DevSecOps solution.
Red Hat Training early access can help you keep pace with evolving technologies
With the pace of technology, software training must evolve quickly to help workers build new IT skills. Whether enterprises are adopting new software or upskilling on new versions of open source technologies that they’ve been using for years, they need the most relevant training materials delivered with flexibility for various jobs roles, business objectives, and learning styles.
In this post, we’ll share why it’s important for us to have Red Hat Learning Subscription users be a part of the content development process and how you can be the first to see new, hands-on training.
One way that we’re helping learners meet their needs faster is by providing them early access to content within the Red Hat Learning Subscription platform. With early access, subscribers get first-look access to course chapters and lab environments before they are released for public purchase.
Android Leftovers
Google formally reveals the name of the Galaxy Watch 4's OS
We have previously seen some rumours regarding the name of the OS that is to power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4's - Since Samsung have abandoned Tizen on wearables as they have previously done on mobile. Now, Google has officially released the name of its OS next wearable OS, Wear OS 3. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first Samsung smartwatches to use Wear OS 3 by default. Wear OS 3 gives a new user interface with more third-party apps than Wear OS 2. Google is promising that apps will open 30% faster. The battery life using Wear OS 3 is said to be boosted by a significant amount - though we don't know how this is technically achieved. Brands will be able to create themes for Wear OS, just like the Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung has said that its UI customizations over Wear OS 3 would've been called One UI Watch.
