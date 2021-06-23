RK3399 mini-PC offers wide range of TV tuner and wireless options
Geniatech’s $179-and-up “APC820” media player mini-PC runs Android or Linux on Rockchip’s RK3399 with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC plus GbE, HDMI in and out, 4x USB, and optional TV tuners, WiFi/BT, LTE, and other wireless links.
Geniatech has launched a media-focused, wireless ready mini-PC based on the Rockchip RK3399 aimed at “commercial displays” such as signage solutions. The APC820 also has a bit of a set-top feel to it with its optional digital TV tuners. Other RK3399-based mini-PCs include Firefly’s Station P1.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 553 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: WiFiWart, antiX, Floppy Disk Driver
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Xfce, and a Look at InfinityBook
today's howtos
RK3399 mini-PC offers wide range of TV tuner and wireless options
Geniatech’s $179-and-up “APC820” media player mini-PC runs Android or Linux on Rockchip’s RK3399 with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC plus GbE, HDMI in and out, 4x USB, and optional TV tuners, WiFi/BT, LTE, and other wireless links. Geniatech has launched a media-focused, wireless ready mini-PC based on the Rockchip RK3399 aimed at “commercial displays” such as signage solutions. The APC820 also has a bit of a set-top feel to it with its optional digital TV tuners. Other RK3399-based mini-PCs include Firefly’s Station P1.
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 28 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago
1 day 36 min ago