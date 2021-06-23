Kernel: WiFiWart, antiX, Floppy Disk Driver WiFiWart Boots Linux, Moves To Next Design Phase | Hackaday Over the last few months we’ve been keeping an eye on WiFiWart, an ambitious project to develop a Linux single-board computer (SBC) small enough to fit inside a USB wall charger. Developer [Walker] says the goal is to create an easily concealable “drop box” for penetration testing, giving security researchers a valuable foothold inside a target network from which to preform reconnaissance or launch attacks. Of course, we don’t need to tell Hackaday readers that there’s plenty of other things you can do with such a tiny open hardware Linux SBC. Today we’re happy to report that [Walker] has gotten the first version of the board booted into Linux, though as you might expect given a project of this complexity, there were a few bumps along the way. From the single missing resistor that caused U-Boot to throw up an error to the finer points of compiling the kernel for an embedded board, the latest blog post he’s written up about his progress provides fascinating insight into the little gotchas of bringing up a SBC from scratch.

antiX Security updated kernels Latest security fix kernels should now be in the repos. All users are strongly advised to upgrade (via synaptic, cli-aptiX or package-installer).

Linux X86 Assembly – How To Make Payload Extraction Easier - Security Boulevard [Ed: Very Linux-hostile site with connections to Microsoft] In the last blog post of the X86 Linux assembly series, we focused on how to make our Hello World payload friendly for use as a payload in exploits. However, we didn’t cover how to extract the payload itself for use in exploits. Sure you could view the Objdump output and copy each hex byte out by hand, but that would be tedious and time consuming. Today I want to cover a method for extracting our custom payload from an object file created with GAS using Objcopy.

Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later - Phoronix It turns out there is actually people running modern versions of the Linux kernel in 2021 that also are using floppy disks. There remains a lot of vintage hardware code within the Linux kernel like enthusiasts maintaining the Motorola 68000 series support, among a lot of other older hardware and many drivers for peripherals that haven't been sold new in many years -- including the floppy disk code. But as is often the case, besides it becoming increasingly rare for users of old hardware in general, it's increasingly rare to find vintage computer owners running modern versions of the Linux kernel. But some still do, with the latest example being a regression report over the Linux floppy driver.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Xfce, and a Look at InfinityBook LHS Episode #421: YOTA Camp Deep Dive | Linux in the Ham Shack Hello and welcome to Episode 421 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts interview Neil Rapp, WB2VPG, coordinator of the IARU Region 2 YOTA camp and Peter Lafreniere, N8JPL, one of the youth participants. The topics include an in-depth look at what the campers experienced, events held, challenges faced, and the future of the event. We hope you enjoy this interview and deep and have a great week until the next time we meet.

Linux overview | Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Xfce In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 20.2 "Xfce" and some of the applications pre-installed.

Full Review: The new InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux Notebook from Tuxedo Computers Tuxedo sent over their InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux notebook to the studio for me to review, and in this video, I'll give you my thoughts. And it very well might have the best screen from any notebook I've ever reviewed.