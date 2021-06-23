today's howtos
Basic Linux Kernel module administration commands
The kernel of a Linux system is the core that everything else in the operating system relies on. The functionality of the kernel can be extended by adding modules to it. As such, a user can fine tune their kernel settings by enabling or disabling modules. This level of granular control is one of the many reasons why users love Linux in the first place.
In this guide, we'll go over some of the most essential kernel module administration commands on Linux. Knowing these commands will help you understand the components that have been loaded into your system's kernel, and will also allow you to load, reload, or unload modules in the system kernel.
Linux Fu: Superpowers For Mere Mortals | Hackaday
You can hardly mention the sudo command without recalling the hilarious XKCD strip about making sandwiches. It does seem like sudo is the magic power to make a Linux system do what you want. The only problem is that those superpowers are not something to be taken lightly.
How To Install Suricata on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Suricata on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Suricata is a free and open-source, mature, fast, and robust network threat detection engine. It can function as intrusion detection (IDS) engine, inline intrusion prevention system (IPS), network security monitoring (NSM) as well as an offline pcap processing tool. Suricata inspects the network traffic using powerful and extensive rules and signature language and has powerful Lua scripting support for the detection of complex threats.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Suricata on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
Linux 101: How to add directories to your Linux $PATH - TechRepublic
At some point, you're going to want to run commands from non-standard directories. When that happens, you'll want to add those directories to your $PATH. Jack Wallen shows you how.
Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Harvester
Virtual machines (VMs) have transformed infrastructure deployment and management. VMs are so ubiquitous that I can’t think of a single instance where I deployed production code to a bare metal server in my many years as a professional software engineer.
VMs provide secure, isolated environments hosting your choice of operating system while sharing the resources of the underlying server. This allows resources to be allocated more efficiently, reducing the cost of over-provisioned hardware.
Given the power and flexibility provided by VMs, it is common to find many VMs deployed across many servers. However, managing VMs at this scale introduces challenges.
RK3399 mini-PC offers wide range of TV tuner and wireless options
Geniatech’s $179-and-up “APC820” media player mini-PC runs Android or Linux on Rockchip’s RK3399 with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC plus GbE, HDMI in and out, 4x USB, and optional TV tuners, WiFi/BT, LTE, and other wireless links. Geniatech has launched a media-focused, wireless ready mini-PC based on the Rockchip RK3399 aimed at “commercial displays” such as signage solutions. The APC820 also has a bit of a set-top feel to it with its optional digital TV tuners. Other RK3399-based mini-PCs include Firefly’s Station P1.
