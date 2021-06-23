today's leftovers
-
Closed Hands is a deep interactive fiction about a terror attack out now for Linux
Developer Passenger has announced that their interactive fiction game Closed Hands is now available with a native Linux version from itch.io.
While the story itself and the city are fictional, it pulls from Passenger founder and artist Dan Hett's own personal experience of losing his brother Martyn Hett in the Manchester terror attack in 2017. It's a pretty powerful piece of fiction that isn't often explored, especially not in this way.
-
Nanotale Now Available on Mac and Linux From Fishing Cactus
Fishing Cactus has revealed that their latest fantasy adventure in the Typing Chronicles series, Nanotale, is now available on Linux and Mac. If that wasn’t enough, they are also bringing the hotly requested Arena mode to all versions of the game, as well as a 25% off discount on Steam if you buy the game within the first 48 hours of the update, starting from today at 7pm CEST/10am PT, bringing endless replayability to keyboard wielding adventurers and travellers alike.
-
LibreOffice Conference Sponsorship Package
By sponsoring the LibreOffice Conference you will have the opportunity to connect with one of the largest and most dynamic FOSS communities, with supporters, volunteers and users in every country in the world. The virtual event lasts for three days, from 23 to 25 September 2021.
-
Support for Istio 1.9 ends on August 18th, 2021
According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.9 are supported for three months after the next minor release. Since 1.10 was released on May 18th, support for 1.9 will end on August 18th, 2021.
-
Corporate Participation in the Open Source Community [Ed: Corporate Participation or Corporate Takeover? This mentions GitHub, which is a hostile abduction of projects to undermine the freedom of software and to interfere with communities (giving Microsoft control over them)]
Open-source software is prolific in technology today. Just about everything from supercomputers to consumer electronics is powered by at least one piece of open source code.
But many businesses find themselves launching open-source products at a rapidly accelerating pace without truly understanding either the benefits that come with it or the potential pitfalls that must be avoided.
Let’s talk about what open source means to your business, and how you can leverage it to serve both your customers and your business needs.
-
Week 6-7 KDE GSoc
setting up mingw on windows is PITA, at first since i am not used to backslash for filepaths, it load the gdb printers, i then realised that it does not come with python enabled. Downloaded a new one it does not come with python3 instead it is python 2.7.
[...]
it inherits from a QFiledeviceprivate, but the size of the qfiledeviceprivate is not consistent across operating system, architectures and qt5 versions.I got the list of offset from the qtcreator types this problem exists for also qprocess (not fully implemented as of now) and for others as i may not be able to get it size for all operating systems, architectures and qt5 versions.
-
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.27 Released For OpenJDK 8/11/16 Alternative
The Eclipse Foundation has released OpenJ9 as the latest version of their high performance virtual machine that continues advancing four years after IBM donated the original J9 code.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: WiFiWart, antiX, Floppy Disk Driver
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Xfce, and a Look at InfinityBook
today's howtos
RK3399 mini-PC offers wide range of TV tuner and wireless options
Geniatech’s $179-and-up “APC820” media player mini-PC runs Android or Linux on Rockchip’s RK3399 with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC plus GbE, HDMI in and out, 4x USB, and optional TV tuners, WiFi/BT, LTE, and other wireless links. Geniatech has launched a media-focused, wireless ready mini-PC based on the Rockchip RK3399 aimed at “commercial displays” such as signage solutions. The APC820 also has a bit of a set-top feel to it with its optional digital TV tuners. Other RK3399-based mini-PCs include Firefly’s Station P1.
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 28 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago
1 day 36 min ago