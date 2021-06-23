Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 27th of July 2021 06:16:29 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install NodeJS 14 / 16 & NPM on Rocky Linux 8

    Built on Chrome’s V8 engine, Node.JS is open-source, and event-driven Javascript runtime that is designed to build scalable applications and backend APIs. NodeJS is lightweight and efficient, thanks to its non-blocking I/O model and event-driven architecture. This makes it a perfect choice for handling data-intensive real-time applications. It is cross-platform and totally free to download and use.

  • The basic syntax of cat command in Linux guide 2021

    cat command would be on your fingers without any restriction or hesitation if you are going to be a Linux user, In other words, you can say “cat command is most used command in Linux”. You must know the first basic syntax of cat command in Linux.

    Generally, cat utility in Linux is used to display the content of the file. I can’t stop me to use cat command at the time to peep into the file.

    It is not just used only for a single purpose to see the content of the file, but you can use the cat command to create a file in Linux. I will share the basic syntax of cat tool in Linux.

  • Linux File Permission Change by chmod Command in Linux Guide 2021

    Linux file permission is a very important aspects in terms of security issues for the system administrator of Linux Operating System. Actually, chmod Command in Linux plays a greater role to keep all the files and directories of the system safe and secure so that no unauthorized person can change, modify or delete content of any files or directories. Following color coding is used to describe the content better in applying chmod command in Linux.

  • How do you access the Dark Web Safely by Using these updated Tips 2021

    What do you think about the dark web? do you know anything about the Dark Web? have you heard about the dark web before? How do you access the dark web? Is it legal or illegal? lots of question comes in your mind when you think about the dark web.

    I think you have heard this word before but you don’t have a clear concept of the dark wave. why so, you are reading this article.

    before to start a talk about the dark web, I am going to have a small talk on the internet.

  • How to Install cPanel & WHM on Ubuntu 20.04 - Google Cloud

    How to Install cPanel WHM on Ubuntu 20.04. Cpanel recently launched support for Ubuntu servers and you can try this on your Ubuntu 20.04. You can use the specific version 98 of cPanel for Ubuntu.

    This software is experimental and cannot be used on production environments.

    In this guide is tested on Google cloud platform with a virtual machine running Ubuntu 20.04.

»

More in Tux Machines

Shows/Videos: Late Night Linux, Learning GNU/Linux, and Free Softare for Animation

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 135

    Chris Fisher from Jupiter Broadcasting joins us to discuss Syncthing, feedback about whether Silverblue is the future, and how the FOSS community might be susceptible to being exploited.

  • Stop Asking How To Learn A Linux Distro

    When you're new to Linux it can be hard to work out the kind of questions you need to ask to get yourself good answers and one of those places is once you've picked a distro how do you actually learn it.

  • Stunning Animated Video Effects Using Free Software

    In this tutorial, I will show you how I created simple graphics in GIMP, how I animate graphics and text in Kdenlive. GIMP is a free and open source alternative to Adobe Photoshop; and Kdenlive is a free and open source video editor that is quite powerful.

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • Closed Hands is a deep interactive fiction about a terror attack out now for Linux

    Developer Passenger has announced that their interactive fiction game Closed Hands is now available with a native Linux version from itch.io. While the story itself and the city are fictional, it pulls from Passenger founder and artist Dan Hett's own personal experience of losing his brother Martyn Hett in the Manchester terror attack in 2017. It's a pretty powerful piece of fiction that isn't often explored, especially not in this way.

  • Nanotale Now Available on Mac and Linux From Fishing Cactus

    Fishing Cactus has revealed that their latest fantasy adventure in the Typing Chronicles series, Nanotale, is now available on Linux and Mac. If that wasn’t enough, they are also bringing the hotly requested Arena mode to all versions of the game, as well as a 25% off discount on Steam if you buy the game within the first 48 hours of the update, starting from today at 7pm CEST/10am PT, bringing endless replayability to keyboard wielding adventurers and travellers alike.

  • LibreOffice Conference Sponsorship Package

    By sponsoring the LibreOffice Conference you will have the opportunity to connect with one of the largest and most dynamic FOSS communities, with supporters, volunteers and users in every country in the world. The virtual event lasts for three days, from 23 to 25 September 2021.

  • Support for Istio 1.9 ends on August 18th, 2021

    According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.9 are supported for three months after the next minor release. Since 1.10 was released on May 18th, support for 1.9 will end on August 18th, 2021.

  • Corporate Participation in the Open Source Community [Ed: Corporate Participation or Corporate Takeover? This mentions GitHub, which is a hostile abduction of projects to undermine the freedom of software and to interfere with communities (giving Microsoft control over them)]

    Open-source software is prolific in technology today. Just about everything from supercomputers to consumer electronics is powered by at least one piece of open source code. But many businesses find themselves launching open-source products at a rapidly accelerating pace without truly understanding either the benefits that come with it or the potential pitfalls that must be avoided. Let’s talk about what open source means to your business, and how you can leverage it to serve both your customers and your business needs.

  • Week 6-7 KDE GSoc

    setting up mingw on windows is PITA, at first since i am not used to backslash for filepaths, it load the gdb printers, i then realised that it does not come with python enabled. Downloaded a new one it does not come with python3 instead it is python 2.7. [...] it inherits from a QFiledeviceprivate, but the size of the qfiledeviceprivate is not consistent across operating system, architectures and qt5 versions.I got the list of offset from the qtcreator types this problem exists for also qprocess (not fully implemented as of now) and for others as i may not be able to get it size for all operating systems, architectures and qt5 versions.

  • Eclipse OpenJ9 0.27 Released For OpenJDK 8/11/16 Alternative

    The Eclipse Foundation has released OpenJ9 as the latest version of their high performance virtual machine that continues advancing four years after IBM donated the original J9 code.

Kernel: WiFiWart, antiX, Floppy Disk Driver

  • WiFiWart Boots Linux, Moves To Next Design Phase | Hackaday

    Over the last few months we’ve been keeping an eye on WiFiWart, an ambitious project to develop a Linux single-board computer (SBC) small enough to fit inside a USB wall charger. Developer [Walker] says the goal is to create an easily concealable “drop box” for penetration testing, giving security researchers a valuable foothold inside a target network from which to preform reconnaissance or launch attacks. Of course, we don’t need to tell Hackaday readers that there’s plenty of other things you can do with such a tiny open hardware Linux SBC. Today we’re happy to report that [Walker] has gotten the first version of the board booted into Linux, though as you might expect given a project of this complexity, there were a few bumps along the way. From the single missing resistor that caused U-Boot to throw up an error to the finer points of compiling the kernel for an embedded board, the latest blog post he’s written up about his progress provides fascinating insight into the little gotchas of bringing up a SBC from scratch.

  • antiX Security updated kernels

    Latest security fix kernels should now be in the repos. All users are strongly advised to upgrade (via synaptic, cli-aptiX or package-installer).

  • Linux X86 Assembly – How To Make Payload Extraction Easier - Security Boulevard [Ed: Very Linux-hostile site with connections to Microsoft]

    In the last blog post of the X86 Linux assembly series, we focused on how to make our Hello World payload friendly for use as a payload in exploits. However, we didn’t cover how to extract the payload itself for use in exploits. Sure you could view the Objdump output and copy each hex byte out by hand, but that would be tedious and time consuming. Today I want to cover a method for extracting our custom payload from an object file created with GAS using Objcopy.

  • Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later - Phoronix

    It turns out there is actually people running modern versions of the Linux kernel in 2021 that also are using floppy disks. There remains a lot of vintage hardware code within the Linux kernel like enthusiasts maintaining the Motorola 68000 series support, among a lot of other older hardware and many drivers for peripherals that haven't been sold new in many years -- including the floppy disk code. But as is often the case, besides it becoming increasingly rare for users of old hardware in general, it's increasingly rare to find vintage computer owners running modern versions of the Linux kernel. But some still do, with the latest example being a regression report over the Linux floppy driver.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6