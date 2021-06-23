In this tutorial, I will show you how I created simple graphics in GIMP, how I animate graphics and text in Kdenlive. GIMP is a free and open source alternative to Adobe Photoshop; and Kdenlive is a free and open source video editor that is quite powerful.

When you're new to Linux it can be hard to work out the kind of questions you need to ask to get yourself good answers and one of those places is once you've picked a distro how do you actually learn it.

Chris Fisher from Jupiter Broadcasting joins us to discuss Syncthing, feedback about whether Silverblue is the future, and how the FOSS community might be susceptible to being exploited.

today's leftovers Closed Hands is a deep interactive fiction about a terror attack out now for Linux Developer Passenger has announced that their interactive fiction game Closed Hands is now available with a native Linux version from itch.io. While the story itself and the city are fictional, it pulls from Passenger founder and artist Dan Hett's own personal experience of losing his brother Martyn Hett in the Manchester terror attack in 2017. It's a pretty powerful piece of fiction that isn't often explored, especially not in this way.

Nanotale Now Available on Mac and Linux From Fishing Cactus Fishing Cactus has revealed that their latest fantasy adventure in the Typing Chronicles series, Nanotale, is now available on Linux and Mac. If that wasn’t enough, they are also bringing the hotly requested Arena mode to all versions of the game, as well as a 25% off discount on Steam if you buy the game within the first 48 hours of the update, starting from today at 7pm CEST/10am PT, bringing endless replayability to keyboard wielding adventurers and travellers alike.

LibreOffice Conference Sponsorship Package By sponsoring the LibreOffice Conference you will have the opportunity to connect with one of the largest and most dynamic FOSS communities, with supporters, volunteers and users in every country in the world. The virtual event lasts for three days, from 23 to 25 September 2021.

Support for Istio 1.9 ends on August 18th, 2021 According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.9 are supported for three months after the next minor release. Since 1.10 was released on May 18th, support for 1.9 will end on August 18th, 2021.

Corporate Participation in the Open Source Community [Ed: Corporate Participation or Corporate Takeover? This mentions GitHub, which is a hostile abduction of projects to undermine the freedom of software and to interfere with communities (giving Microsoft control over them)] Open-source software is prolific in technology today. Just about everything from supercomputers to consumer electronics is powered by at least one piece of open source code. But many businesses find themselves launching open-source products at a rapidly accelerating pace without truly understanding either the benefits that come with it or the potential pitfalls that must be avoided. Let’s talk about what open source means to your business, and how you can leverage it to serve both your customers and your business needs.

Week 6-7 KDE GSoc setting up mingw on windows is PITA, at first since i am not used to backslash for filepaths, it load the gdb printers, i then realised that it does not come with python enabled. Downloaded a new one it does not come with python3 instead it is python 2.7. [...] it inherits from a QFiledeviceprivate, but the size of the qfiledeviceprivate is not consistent across operating system, architectures and qt5 versions.I got the list of offset from the qtcreator types this problem exists for also qprocess (not fully implemented as of now) and for others as i may not be able to get it size for all operating systems, architectures and qt5 versions.

Eclipse OpenJ9 0.27 Released For OpenJDK 8/11/16 Alternative The Eclipse Foundation has released OpenJ9 as the latest version of their high performance virtual machine that continues advancing four years after IBM donated the original J9 code.