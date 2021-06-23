today's howtos How to Install NodeJS 14 / 16 & NPM on Rocky Linux 8 Built on Chrome’s V8 engine, Node.JS is open-source, and event-driven Javascript runtime that is designed to build scalable applications and backend APIs. NodeJS is lightweight and efficient, thanks to its non-blocking I/O model and event-driven architecture. This makes it a perfect choice for handling data-intensive real-time applications. It is cross-platform and totally free to download and use.

The basic syntax of cat command in Linux guide 2021 cat command would be on your fingers without any restriction or hesitation if you are going to be a Linux user, In other words, you can say “cat command is most used command in Linux”. You must know the first basic syntax of cat command in Linux. Generally, cat utility in Linux is used to display the content of the file. I can’t stop me to use cat command at the time to peep into the file. It is not just used only for a single purpose to see the content of the file, but you can use the cat command to create a file in Linux. I will share the basic syntax of cat tool in Linux.

Linux File Permission Change by chmod Command in Linux Guide 2021 Linux file permission is a very important aspects in terms of security issues for the system administrator of Linux Operating System. Actually, chmod Command in Linux plays a greater role to keep all the files and directories of the system safe and secure so that no unauthorized person can change, modify or delete content of any files or directories. Following color coding is used to describe the content better in applying chmod command in Linux.

How do you access the Dark Web Safely by Using these updated Tips 2021 What do you think about the dark web? do you know anything about the Dark Web? have you heard about the dark web before? How do you access the dark web? Is it legal or illegal? lots of question comes in your mind when you think about the dark web. I think you have heard this word before but you don’t have a clear concept of the dark wave. why so, you are reading this article. before to start a talk about the dark web, I am going to have a small talk on the internet.

How to Install cPanel & WHM on Ubuntu 20.04 - Google Cloud How to Install cPanel WHM on Ubuntu 20.04. Cpanel recently launched support for Ubuntu servers and you can try this on your Ubuntu 20.04. You can use the specific version 98 of cPanel for Ubuntu. This software is experimental and cannot be used on production environments. In this guide is tested on Google cloud platform with a virtual machine running Ubuntu 20.04.