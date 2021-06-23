Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Tuesday 27th of July 2021 08:58:20 AM
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Install NodeJS 14 / 16 & NPM on Rocky Linux 8

    Built on Chrome’s V8 engine, Node.JS is open-source, and event-driven Javascript runtime that is designed to build scalable applications and backend APIs. NodeJS is lightweight and efficient, thanks to its non-blocking I/O model and event-driven architecture. This makes it a perfect choice for handling data-intensive real-time applications. It is cross-platform and totally free to download and use.

  • The basic syntax of cat command in Linux guide 2021

    cat command would be on your fingers without any restriction or hesitation if you are going to be a Linux user, In other words, you can say “cat command is most used command in Linux”. You must know the first basic syntax of cat command in Linux. Generally, cat utility in Linux is used to display the content of the file. I can’t stop me to use cat command at the time to peep into the file. It is not just used only for a single purpose to see the content of the file, but you can use the cat command to create a file in Linux. I will share the basic syntax of cat tool in Linux.

  • Linux File Permission Change by chmod Command in Linux Guide 2021

    Linux file permission is a very important aspects in terms of security issues for the system administrator of Linux Operating System. Actually, chmod Command in Linux plays a greater role to keep all the files and directories of the system safe and secure so that no unauthorized person can change, modify or delete content of any files or directories. Following color coding is used to describe the content better in applying chmod command in Linux.

  • How do you access the Dark Web Safely by Using these updated Tips 2021

    What do you think about the dark web? do you know anything about the Dark Web? have you heard about the dark web before? How do you access the dark web? Is it legal or illegal? lots of question comes in your mind when you think about the dark web. I think you have heard this word before but you don’t have a clear concept of the dark wave. why so, you are reading this article. before to start a talk about the dark web, I am going to have a small talk on the internet.

  • How to Install cPanel & WHM on Ubuntu 20.04 - Google Cloud

    How to Install cPanel WHM on Ubuntu 20.04. Cpanel recently launched support for Ubuntu servers and you can try this on your Ubuntu 20.04. You can use the specific version 98 of cPanel for Ubuntu. This software is experimental and cannot be used on production environments. In this guide is tested on Google cloud platform with a virtual machine running Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to set up Regolith Linux 1.6

    Regolith Linux 1.6 is here and packed with new and exciting features. If you’re looking to try out a new Linux distribution, this guide is for you. Follow along as we show you how to set up Regolith Linux 1.6!

  • How to install Kali Linux apps in Debian

    Are you a Debian Linux user who also loves network security and computer testing? If so, you’ll probably want to install some security tools onto your Debian Linux system. Of course, the best way to get that type of software installed is to install the Kali Linux software suite. Here’s how to do it.

  • How to install Blender on Linux Lite 5.4

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Blender on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • How to install MetaTrader 4 with the FxPro Broker on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the FxPro Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Shows/Videos: Late Night Linux, Learning GNU/Linux, and Free Softare for Animation

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 135

    Chris Fisher from Jupiter Broadcasting joins us to discuss Syncthing, feedback about whether Silverblue is the future, and how the FOSS community might be susceptible to being exploited.

  • Stop Asking How To Learn A Linux Distro

    When you're new to Linux it can be hard to work out the kind of questions you need to ask to get yourself good answers and one of those places is once you've picked a distro how do you actually learn it.

  • Stunning Animated Video Effects Using Free Software

    In this tutorial, I will show you how I created simple graphics in GIMP, how I animate graphics and text in Kdenlive. GIMP is a free and open source alternative to Adobe Photoshop; and Kdenlive is a free and open source video editor that is quite powerful.

