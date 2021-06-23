Full-featured RK3566 SBC ships with custom Linux stack
Boardcon’s “EM3566” SBC runs Linux on Rockchip’s RK3566 via a “CM3566” module with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC. Features include WiFi/BT, GbE, HDMI, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, 6x USB, SATA, M.2 for NVMe, and mini-PCIe with SIM.
Boardcon has announced its first single board computer based on the Rockchip RK3566, following earlier Rockchip-based models such as its RK3399-powered Idea3399, RK3288-driven Idea3288, and RK1808-based EM1808. The EM3566 ships with a custom Linux stack and is designed for AI robot, smart POS machine, e-book, face recognition terminal, and business display integrated equipment deployments.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 550 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Full-featured RK3566 SBC ships with custom Linux stack
Boardcon’s “EM3566” SBC runs Linux on Rockchip’s RK3566 via a “CM3566” module with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC. Features include WiFi/BT, GbE, HDMI, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, 6x USB, SATA, M.2 for NVMe, and mini-PCIe with SIM. Boardcon has announced its first single board computer based on the Rockchip RK3566, following earlier Rockchip-based models such as its RK3399-powered Idea3399, RK3288-driven Idea3288, and RK1808-based EM1808. The EM3566 ships with a custom Linux stack and is designed for AI robot, smart POS machine, e-book, face recognition terminal, and business display integrated equipment deployments.
today's leftovers
Kernel and Graphics: Linux Plumbers Conference and More
How to Change Lock and Login Screen Wallpaper in elementary OS
This tutorial explains the steps you need to change lock and login screen background elementary OS. This will replace the default grey background.
Recent comments
1 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
23 hours 19 min ago
23 hours 24 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago