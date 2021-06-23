Games: Assemble Entertainment,Idol Manager, and Total War Saga: TROY
-
Assemble Entertainment release an open letter on who they "don't want" as a customer | GamingOnLinux
Catching up on some industry news, a statement from Assemble Entertainment's Founder and CEO Stefan Marcinek entered our inbox recently and it's quite a blunt one.
Assemble Entertainment are the publisher behind quite a few titles like Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos, ENCODYA, Pizza Connection 3, Endzone, Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice and many more. The CEO, Stefan Marcinek, previously co-founded Kalypso Media and went onto found Assemble Entertainment in 2016 so they've been involved in the games industry for a long time now.
-
Run your own talent agency in business sim Idol Manager out now on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Glitch Pitch and PLAYISM today released Idol Manager, a business strategy sim about conquering the entertainment industry using any means you deem necessary. It's been in Beta for some time now with most of the game available via itch.io, however today sees the big 1.0 release with it now being on Steam too.
"You take on the role of manager at a small (but growing!) talent agency. As you cultivate and train the newest generation of young pop stars, you'll have to decide who to hire and who to fire, who gets promoted when things go well and who gets reprimanded when things get sour. The personal lives of these young celebrities are a part of your business, and the life of a pop star isn't always a happy one. Their crowning personal achievements can be your greatest commercial successes, but their emotional meltdowns and PR nightmares can spell financial disaster for your company."
-
Feral no longer porting A Total War Saga: TROY to Linux, citing less demand since Proton | GamingOnLinux
Well, the writing was on the wall for some time but this confirms it - it seems Feral Interactive aren't likely to do more Linux ports with the official port of A Total War Saga: TROY for Linux cancelled.
It was announced today that TROY would be finally seeing a Steam release on September 2. Feral did their usual thing on Twitter of quote-tweeting, mentioning it would be on macOS soon after the Windows release. A mention of Linux was totally absent.
-
