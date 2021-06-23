Funding GIMP developers for sustainable development
GIMP has been developed as a community effort since very early on, after its original authors left the project. This begs the question of sustainability when contributors wish to stay longer while not being able to afford being penniless volunteers forever.
We have seen skilled developers come and go for years, the latter becoming a growing concern. Contributing takes a crazy amount of time and people have family, work and other responsibilities to take care of. Thus when core team contributors are willing to be paid for making Free Software, we have decided that GIMP as a project should encourage such endeavours by putting more emphasis on their funding.
There are currently 2 such crowdfunding projects. You can consider these crowdfundings as “official” as can be and completely endorsed by the GIMP project...
ZeMarmot is a Libre Art project born as an idea in 2014, launched in 2015 with production starting in 2016. In particular, it is an Open Animation short film (Creative Commons BY-SA license promoting sharing and reuse) led by the film director, Aryeom, and GIMP co-maintainer, Jehan.
What these donations through GNOME still cannot do is funding paid development, so if that’s what you want, please fund the developers directly as explained above. GIMP project obviously welcomes the 2 types of donation, for community needs through GNOME and for paid development through the 2 crowdfundings listed.
Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by Debian (drupal7), Fedora (linux-firmware), openSUSE (qemu), Oracle (kernel and thunderbird), Red Hat (thunderbird), Scientific Linux (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, kernel, and thunderbird), SUSE (dbus-1, libvirt, linuxptp, qemu, and slurm), and Ubuntu (aspell and mysql-5.7, mysql-8.0).
Modern day supply chains leave greater potential for vulnerabilities, and supply chain security should be a high priority for organizations. Vulnerabilities could be catastrophic, and lead to unnecessary costs, inefficient delivery schedules and a loss of intellectual property.
In addition, over the last few years, supply chains have increasingly been exposed as a major weak point in organizational security. While security may be top of mind within company walls, you are only as strong as your most vulnerable supplier.
today's howtos
This tutorial shows how to convert jpg and other image types to PDF, including the OCR function on Debian-based Linux distributions such as Ubuntu.
After reading this tutorial, you’ll know how to convert images to PDF using GUI and a command-line interface. The graphical way allows you to implement the OCR function, extracting images from images to generate editable PDF files.
Prometheus Alert Manager is used to send alerts via email and other web services (i.e., PagerDuty, Slack, GitLab, WeChat) depending on the alert events generated on Prometheus.
Prometheus can generate alerts when a target is unavailable and send them to the Alert Manager, sending you an email notification to let you know that a target is down. This is just an example. Prometheus can send alerts to Alert Manager depending on any Prometheus metrics. So, the possibilities are limitless.
In this article, I will show you how to install Prometheus Alert Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. I will also show you how to configure Prometheus and Alert Manager to send you email notifications via Gmail when a Prometheus target is down (unavailable). So, let’s get started.
FTP is no longer considered safe enough to be used for usage on the internet. As a result, I’m trying to demonstrate to you SCP now. SCP is indeed a system that is built on the SSH protocol. As a result, you’ll require a user with SSH right to use the server. SSH keys can be used to make SCP connections, just like they can with SSH. Because some Windows clients may control Linux computers, I’ll additionally guide you to use the free application WinSCP to transmit files from Windows to Ubuntu server using SCP in the body of this tutorial.
Hypertext markup language (HTML) is a language that designs the front-end of any website, which can be static or dynamic. Websites that are present on the internet and are built online like Magento and WordPress also work on the basic principles of HTML. Like other programming languages, HTML also has commands known as tags, and these tags are written in angular brackets. Like any other text editor, HTML also allows adding text, images, videos, or any other item in the code. The basic content of HTML is text. Html includes many functions to apply to the text to enhance the feature of the design. Underlining the text is a basic and important feature use to design the text according to the demand and requirements of the website. If the text is underlined, it has something different to show or has a different impact on the reader. We will throw light on some of the content of underlining the text in this guide.
Hypertext markup language (HTML) is a front-end language used to design and develop a website. HTML is the basic language of all languages used to design static or dynamic web pages. Html has many functions that are required in designing. With the help of tags, commands written in angular brackets, a web page is designed. HTML allows the user to create or edit text, image, or any other element like any text editor, i.e., Microsoft Word. The contents of HTML are text, image, color, design, etc. design is a very important part as it is responsible for decorating the text. Making the text italics is one example of designing the text. This element is important in emphasizing or driving the attention of the user. Some of the examples are highlighted in this tutorial.
By default, MySQL data transmission between the client and the server takes place without encryption. Unencrypted data transmission is acceptable only when the client and server are within the same network that ensures security. However, the data is at potential risk if both parties are on a separate network. The lack of encryption introduces a severe risk of data interception by man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack.
To overcome this risk, MySQL supports encryption in transit between the client and the server via TLS/SSL protocol. The article focuses on the manual generation of SSL certificates and keys files in MySQL to configure SSL. Later, the article also focuses on enabling obligatory encryption requirements from clients.
If you’ve decided not to use Wine anymore on your Linux PC, you’ll probably want to know how to uninstall it and purge all Wine programs from your system. Sadly, if you’re a new user, there’s no built-in way to remove Wine from your system. Instead, you’ll have to do it manually. Here’s how.
Note: In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how you can remove Wine. We’ll cover the “wine” package. If you installed Wine on your Linux PC with a different package, you’re on your own.
A pod collects one or even more containers with common storage/network assets and a set of instructions for running them. So, in the most basic terms available, a pod is the process by which a container in Kubernetes is switched “on.” Although pods can accommodate numerous containers, it’s best to keep it to a minimum. Because pods are expanded as a whole, all containers in a pod must scale collectively, regardless of individual requirements. This results in a squander of resources. To combat this, pods should be kept as short as possible, typically containing only a main process and an interconnected helper container. However, Kubectl is a command-line tool for running Kubernetes cluster instructions. It accomplishes this by verifying your cluster’s Master Node and using API calls to explore a range of management tasks.
ADB (Android Debug Bridge) and Fastboot allow us to manage Android mobile devices from the computer. After reading this tutorial, you’ll know how to install and use ADB and Fastboot to control your Android cell phone.
Java Development Kit (JDK) is used to develop and test Java applications. It is used by Java developers all around the world. Recently, Oracle JDK 16 was released. A version of Oracle JDK 16 is available for Raspberry Pi as well.
In this article, I will show you how to install Oracle JDK 16 on Raspberry Pi 4. So, let’s get started
When there are only one or two hosts to install, setting up Red Hat-based systems from virtual or physical media is simple. Furthermore, when a system administrator is required to set up numerous Linux computers, Kickstart can give a comparatively simple and fully automated approach. It is simple to set up countless alternative Kickstart settings, each with its configuration of deployment.
The topmost enterprises utilize Kickstart to deploy Red Hat server images that can then be tweaked as needed. For Kickstart, an administrator needs to set it up as a web server, at least one Kickstart configuration file, and an installation media. An active DHCP server is also required so that after obtaining a valid DHCP address, new clients can find their Kickstart server and get Kickstarted. Moreover, Kickstart utilizes different installation channels such as local media and NFS, etc.
Whether you're a developer working on a script that requires information related to the kernel or a regular user who's just curious about their operating system, the uname command is the first choice when it comes to extracting system information.
Although uname is fairly easy to use, for beginners, the output of the command might seem sophisticated at first. To make it easier for you, this guide demonstrates how to use uname to print basic system-related information on Linux.
Cloud storage is incredibly useful for accessing your data from any device. The downside is that you have to trust a corporation with the privacy and security of your precious documents and photos stored on remote servers.
There is an alternative, though: you can host your files on your very own cloud server running on a computer in your home or office. One of the most popular services for achieving this is ownCloud.
We’ll show you how to install ownCloud on a Raspberry Pi, attach external storage, and choose a suitable case.
Chrome Browser is the popular one but unfortunately not available by default in the base repository of CentOS 8 or 7 because it is not an open-source project. Thus, in case you want it to install on your Linux, then we have to download the RPM packages available for Chrome from its official website. Then only we will be able to use it.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Every summer for the past ten years, the Red Hat Toronto office has hosted approximately 9-12 interns for 16-month terms. During the last 15 months, I have been a software engineering intern working on WildFly Elytron, a security framework that ships with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform. I hope to shed some light on the specifics of our internship program in Canada and perhaps steer you towards deciding whether a "red hat" would look good on you or someone you know!
In any large organization, you will need cross-functional teams to build and sustain your enterprise IT environment.
Large organizations often have teams that are isolated from one another, creating a silo that inhibits collaboration. Each silo may also have its own culture, which can make working across teams tricky. Collaboration in such a workplace might look more like just throwing something over the fence and letting someone do their part.
IBM has announced the next-generation operating system (OS) for IBM Z, designed to accelerate client adoption of hybrid cloud and AI and drive application modernization projects. According to the company, IBM z/OS V2.5 helps deliver new capabilities across AI enablement, application modernization, resiliency, enhanced security and an improved developer experience.
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it will host Pyrrha, created and contributed by Prometeo Platform S.L., in collaboration with IBM to help accelerate the development and deployment of firefighter safety technology around the world. In 2019, Prometeo was named the winner of the Call for Code Global Challenge and since then their technology has been further developed with updated hardware and enhanced software through work with the IBM volunteer Service Corps and leading ecosystem partners.
