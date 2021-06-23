Games: World’s Slowest Raytracer and Proton on the Steam Deck Bas Nieuwenhuizen: World’s Slowest Raytracer I have not talked about raytracing in RADV for a while, but after some procrastination being focused on some other things I recently got back to it and achieved my next milestone. In particular I have been hacking away at CTS and got to a point where CTS on dEQP-VK.ray_tracing.* runs to completion without crashes or hangs. Furthermore, I got the passrate to 90% of non-skiped tests. So we’re finally getting somewhere close to usable. As further show that it is usable my fixes for CTS also fixed the corruption issues in Quake 2 RTX (Github version), delivering this image:

RADV Ray-Tracing Now Rendering Quake II RTX Correctly But Very Slowly - Phoronix The open-source Mesa RADV driver for independent Radeon Vulkan driver support on Linux has been working towards supporting ray-tracing for months. Progress is being made with the latest being more test cases passes and even the Quake II RTX game rendering correctly, but the performance is far short of being satisfactory yet. Prominent RADV developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen has been working on the ray-tracing support for the RADV Vulkan driver for some time and making good progress even without AMD's official open-source AMDVLK driver supporting ray-tracing (only their closed-source Vulkan driver currently exposes the Vulkan RT extensions).

Everything you need to know about Linux Proton on the Steam Deck The Steam Deck is Valve’s venture into portable gaming. In terms of hardware, the Steam Deck is nothing but impressive. But more importantly, the system has everything a portable gaming device needs, including a 7-inch touchscreen, dual thumbsticks, and a trackpad. While the Steam Deck may look like its mobile gaming counterparts, it performs nothing like them.

A Total War Saga: Troy Linux port dropped because Valve's Proton means 'less demand for native titles' Feral Interactive is a studio that specializes in porting games to MacOS and other platforms. Earlier today, following the announcement of the Mythos DLC for A Total War Saga: Troy, it announced on Twitter that it is bringing both the base game and the DLC to MacOS on Steam after the Windows release. At the same time, however, it also said that work on a previously-announced Linux port will not be resumed, because Valve has effectively killed the market for it. "The Linux port was put on hold while Troy was exclusive to Epic, and we are not resuming development for the Steam release," the studio explained. "We will continue to assess the feasibility of porting games to Linux, but there is generally less demand for native titles since Valve’s launch of Proton."

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Amarok Linux 3.1.1, and Microsoft Recycling Old PR Server Meltdown | LINUX Unplugged 416 We try to pull off a show while recovering from an epic server crash. Then we build the ultimate remote Linux desktop—in the cloud!

Amarok Linux 3.1.1 Today we are looking at Amarok Linux 3.1.1. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 600MB to 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

Amarok Linux 3.1.1 Run Through In this video, we are looking at Amarok Linux 3.1.1.

CBL Mariner: Microsoft's New Custom Linux Distro Microsoft recently released there new Linux distro CBL Mariner, except it's not new and we've known about for almost a year but it's been released publicly so I guess it's newsworthy now.