Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Amarok Linux 3.1.1, and Microsoft Recycling Old PR
Server Meltdown | LINUX Unplugged 416
We try to pull off a show while recovering from an epic server crash. Then we build the ultimate remote Linux desktop—in the cloud!
Amarok Linux 3.1.1
Today we are looking at Amarok Linux 3.1.1. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 600MB to 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
Amarok Linux 3.1.1 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Amarok Linux 3.1.1.
CBL Mariner: Microsoft's New Custom Linux Distro
Microsoft recently released there new Linux distro CBL Mariner, except it's not new and we've known about for almost a year but it's been released publicly so I guess it's newsworthy now.
Games: World’s Slowest Raytracer and Proton on the Steam Deck
Lilbits: Nothing introduces something, first look at the JingPad A1 Linux tablet
A startup called Nothing has generated way more buzz this year than you’d expect from a company that’s never released a product yet. But Nothing was founded by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, a company that knows a thing or two about generating press (not always good press, but at least people were talking). Now Nothing has finally announced something… and it’s a set of true wireless earbuds with an unusual design that incorporates transparent elements, what seems like a decent set of features, and a competitive $99 price tag. [...] This is one of the first third-party looks at the JingPad A1 Linux tablet looks at the pre-release hardware and JingOS 0.91 software experience with some basic testing of app installation, the keyboard, camera, and more. The tablet is up for pre-order for $549 and up through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, with an estimated ship date of October, 2021. Link to video: Hands-on with the JingPad A1 Linux tablet [TechHut/YouTube]
Top 25 Hacking Terms For Learners
These are some of the hacking terminologies or hacking terms that are important to know for an ethical hacking learner. I will be using these hacking terms throughout future articles of series "Hacking with Kali Linux".
