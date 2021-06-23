8 Best Ways To Secure Linux Server (Linux Hardening Guide 2021)
Linux/Unix powers almost everything on the internet. Nearly all the websites that you visit on the internet are hosted on a server that is running Linux. These servers host critical and confidential data. This could include apps and websites that are very popular. In this Linux server hardening guide, you will learn the 8 best ways to secure your Linux server and protect it from Hackers. The process of security should always be simple and straightforward. Hackers are always looking for vulnerabilities that they exploit in order to get access to your server.
Security is not a one-time setting. You must constantly monitor any suspicious activities going on your server. There are many downsides of being hacked and the amount of damage that it can do to your company is crazy. Below we will be sharing with you best practices to securing production environment servers.
Also: Container Technology Complexity Drives Kubernetes as a Service | IT Pro
A startup called Nothing has generated way more buzz this year than you’d expect from a company that’s never released a product yet. But Nothing was founded by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, a company that knows a thing or two about generating press (not always good press, but at least people were talking). Now Nothing has finally announced something… and it’s a set of true wireless earbuds with an unusual design that incorporates transparent elements, what seems like a decent set of features, and a competitive $99 price tag. [...] This is one of the first third-party looks at the JingPad A1 Linux tablet looks at the pre-release hardware and JingOS 0.91 software experience with some basic testing of app installation, the keyboard, camera, and more. The tablet is up for pre-order for $549 and up through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, with an estimated ship date of October, 2021. Link to video: Hands-on with the JingPad A1 Linux tablet [TechHut/YouTube]
Top 25 Hacking Terms For Learners
These are some of the hacking terminologies or hacking terms that are important to know for an ethical hacking learner. I will be using these hacking terms throughout future articles of series "Hacking with Kali Linux".
