20 Basic Linux Commands for Beginners Explained with Examples
Are you new to Linux? Here all the list of basic Linux commands contains all the common commands you’ll need to know to get you started.
When dealing with Linux, you need to use a shell – an interface that gives you access to the operating system. The commands are required as inputs to inform or direct a computer program to perform a specific operation. While most Linux distributions are user-friendly and come with an easy to use graphical interface, knowing how to use the command line can be very useful.
So let’s learn the must know basic Linux commands with examples.
How to set up Enpass on Linux
Enpass is a secure password vault for Linux, Mac, Windows, as well as mobile. It is intended to keep your passwords safe and remember them so that you don’t have to. In this guide, we’ll go over how to set up Enpass on Linux.
How to use Fedora Media Writer to create a Fedora install USB
Fedora Media Writer is an easy-to-use application that allows users on any operating system to download and set up a Fedora installer on a USB stick. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up.
Games: World’s Slowest Raytracer and Proton on the Steam Deck
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Amarok Linux 3.1.1, and Microsoft Recycling Old PR
Lilbits: Nothing introduces something, first look at the JingPad A1 Linux tablet
A startup called Nothing has generated way more buzz this year than you’d expect from a company that’s never released a product yet. But Nothing was founded by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, a company that knows a thing or two about generating press (not always good press, but at least people were talking). Now Nothing has finally announced something… and it’s a set of true wireless earbuds with an unusual design that incorporates transparent elements, what seems like a decent set of features, and a competitive $99 price tag. [...] This is one of the first third-party looks at the JingPad A1 Linux tablet looks at the pre-release hardware and JingOS 0.91 software experience with some basic testing of app installation, the keyboard, camera, and more. The tablet is up for pre-order for $549 and up through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, with an estimated ship date of October, 2021. Link to video: Hands-on with the JingPad A1 Linux tablet [TechHut/YouTube]
Top 25 Hacking Terms For Learners
These are some of the hacking terminologies or hacking terms that are important to know for an ethical hacking learner. I will be using these hacking terms throughout future articles of series "Hacking with Kali Linux".
